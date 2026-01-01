AI Video Generators: A Comprehensive Comparison

AI video generators like HeyGen and Elai have revolutionized the accessibility and personalization of video content for businesses of all sizes. These tools are not created equal. In this AI video generator comparison, we delve into their key features and pricing differences, focusing on how HeyGen’s avatar quality and customization options deliver superior videos compared to its competitors. Dive into the AI video generator use cases to discover their extensive utility.

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12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
HeyGen
Elai
G2 Rating
4.8/5 (580 reviews)
4.6/5 (103 reviews)
Pricing
Free (3 min. of video) ‍$24/month* (5 min. of video) ‍$69/month* (30 min. of video) ‍Custom
Free (1 min. of video) $29/month (40 min. of video) ‍Custom
Stock avatars
120+
120+
Languages
170+
75+
Voice accents
300+
300+
AI script generations
Ready-made script templates
200+
160+
Music media
90+
70+
Customer support
24/7
*When billed annually

Compare Product Features

HeyGen and Elai are user-friendly AI video generators created to foster business growth and enhance video creation. Both platforms offer realistic AI avatars and natural text-to-speech interactions. However, their features and support services differ widely. For those who prioritize high quality, advanced customization options, and a broader selection of avatars, music styles, and languages, HeyGen stands out in this AI video generator comparison. While Elai handles basic tasks, its limited features cannot match the tools necessary to enhance a unique brand identity. Dive into how deepfake videos and their impact emphasize the need for superior personalization in video content.


HeyGen
Elai
Stock avatars
250+
129+
Custom studio avatars
Custom web avatars
Custom photo avatars
Custom AI outfit avatars
Lip sync
4.7/5
2.5/5
Avatar style
FaceSwap

Compare Pricing Plans

Pricing plays a crucial role when you are selecting the best AI video generator tools. HeyGen allows beginners to start creating videos for free with three minutes of available content, whereas Elai offers only one minute. Customised pricing plans in HeyGen are available, making it suitable for a wide range of budgets.


Free
Creator
Team
Enterprise
HeyGen Pricing (when billed annually)
$ 0
$ 24/month
$ 69/month
Custom

HeyGen vs. Elai Customer Reviews

HeyGen
Elai
G2
4.8/5 (580 reviews)
4.6/5 (103 reviews)
Trustpilot
4.5/5 (1,328 reviews)
4.5/5 (104 reviews

Why Choose HeyGen over Elai?

While sharing many fundamental features, HeyGen's quality of avatars and customization capabilities are unmatched. For creating ultra-personalized videos, HeyGen surpasses with more avatar styles, diverse video templates, and languages.


Avatar

HeyGen boasts over 250 stock avatars, along with custom AI outfits, studio avatars, and unique FaceSwap features. Its lip-sync technology is superior to Elai, which only provides 120 stock avatars and lacks the FaceSwap feature.


Template

HeyGen provides access to more than 400 professional video templates, with frequent updates to the library. Elai offers just over 160 templates, giving HeyGen users an 88% advantage in creating and customising impressive videos quickly.


Voice Features

HeyGen allows users to adjust AI voice speed and pitch, upload personal voice recordings, or record online — a capability Elai does not support. HeyGen's provision of multiple user seats and guest access encourages team collaboration from any location, streamlining the video creation process.


Alternatives to HeyGen

HeyGen vs. Alternatives

Comparison of HeyGen's Best Features.

When comparing HeyGen to tools like Synthesia, Veed.io, Colossyan, and Deepbrain, it is evident that HeyGen excels due to its quality, flexibility, and comprehensive features.

Synthesia logo

This AI video generator facilitates video production from typed text.

D-ID logo

Transforms any image or video into an extraordinary experience.

DeepBrain AI logo

As a generative AI platform, it turns text into engaging videos.

OpenAI logo

A synthetic video creation platform utilizing advanced AI technology.

Colossyan logo

Enables users to create videos directly from text.

Video creation has just become your superpower

Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and admin controls.

HeyGen logo
Create

Create instantly with studio-quality results

Turn scripts, PDFs, and slide decks into lifelike, avatar videos in minutes. No cameras. Not editing timelines. No production overhead. Just fast, on-brand content from anyone on your team.

Create instantly with studio-quality results
Translate logo
Translate

One video. Every language. Every market worldwide.

Translate existing content into 175+ languages with native-quality translations, accurate lip-sync, and built-in proofreading. HeyGen helps global teams unlock new audiences in minutes, not months.

One video. Every language. Every market worldwide.
Play icon representing video playback
Personalise

Personalize videos at scale with human impact

Make every viewer feel seen. Create authentic, individualized videos that help sales, marketing, and training teams build stronger connections at every touchpoint, with no manual recording required.

Personalize videos at scale with human impact
HeyGen logo
Integrations

Seamless integration with your existing workflows

Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, and n8n to trigger video creation automatically. Generate personalized content from CRM updates, form fills, or any event in your stack.

Seamless integration with your existing workflows
Admin tools logo
Admin tools

Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-grade governance

Stay on brand and in control with team workspaces, custom roles, single sign-on (SSO), pooled usage, and centralized admin tools. Scale safely with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and AI governance built in from day one.

Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-grade governance
Customer Reviews

Do not rely only on what we say.

HeyGen is trusted by some of the world’s leading creators.

With a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating and a bunch of Distinctions on G2.

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  • No credit card required
  • 1,000+ avatars

"This tool is very easy to use, with clear step-by-step instructions. The custom AI video avatar works smoothly, and even the free plan is sufficient for my needs."

K
Kwan S.

"HeyGen is extremely intuitive and user-friendly for AI video content. I was very impressed by the quality of the avatars and lip-sync, which makes the videos look truly natural."

J
Javier M.

"This is now achieved in far less time and without any travelling. Now I can sit in my casual clothes and produce all my videos in a single take, saving many hours every week."

E
Eriks D.

"What earlier used to take me days now takes just a few hours. HeyGen speeds up video production like nothing else, with absolutely no compromise on quality."

C
Carlos M.

"I am not very tech-savvy, but HeyGen is so simple to use. I created a professional-looking video on my very first attempt. Absolutely love it."

D
Diana P.

"I was a bit sceptical at first, but the AI quality really impressed me. The voices and avatars are top-notch. It has definitely made our workflow much more efficient."

E
Ethan W.

The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason

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FAQs

Are both HeyGen and Elai simple to use?

HeyGen and Elai designers created them to be user-friendly, so that businesses can access them easily and improve their video creation.


Are HeyGen or Elai free to use?

HeyGen has a free plan that allows you to create up to three minutes of video. This is an excellent way to get started.


How can you create AI videos using HeyGen?

To create videos with HeyGen, you select avatars and templates. You can also customise text-to-speech features for your content. This results in a smooth user experience.


What do customer testimonials say about HeyGen?

Testimonials reflect satisfaction with HeyGen’s superior customisation and avatar quality, highlighting its advantages over competitors.


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