HeyGen vs D-ID:
Which AI video generator is the best option?
Discover how HeyGen enables enterprises to create secure, studio-quality AI videos for leadership communications, compliance, onboarding, and large-scale Learning and Development. Designed for enterprise IT requirements with SOC 2 Type II alignment, SSO, and LMS integration, HeyGen helps global organisations produce brand-consistent training content in 175+ languages and dialects in minutes instead of weeks, while maintaining complete governance and control.
Enterprise-grade security and access control standards
Direct LMS integration for smoother, streamlined deployment
Multilingual scalability to empower your global workforce
HeyGen is trusted by over 1,70,000 teams, from startups to Fortune 100 companies
HeyGen
D-ID
Primary Enterprise Focus (L&D, Training, Communications, Marketing, Sales)
Yes
No
Avatar realism (full-body, hyper-realistic vs portrait/headshot)
5/5
4/5
Languages Supported (with lip sync and voice cloning)
175+
120+
SCORM Export (native with completion rules)
Yes
No
LMS integration (HTML embed, live sync, Workday, Moodle)
Yes
No
Interactive avatars (can be embedded in LMS/intranet)
Yes
No
Branching Scenarios / Quizzes
Yes
No
PPT/PDF to Video
Yes
No
Custom Avatar & Voice Cloning
Yes
No
Video Agent (high-volume pipeline automation)
Yes
No
Brand Kit & Version Control (centralised, multi-department)
Yes
No
RBAC (Role-Based Access Control)
Yes
No
SSO / SAML (with SCIM provisioning)
Yes
No
SOC 2 Type II
Yes
No
GDPR Compliance
Yes
No
ISO 42001 (AI Governance)
No
No
CCPA Compliance
Yes
No
Data NOT used for AI training (clear written guarantee)
Yes
No
Audit Logs
Yes
No
MFA
Yes
No
SCIM Provisioning
Yes
No
API for Automation (REST API, programmatic video generation)
Yes
No
CRM/LMS/MarTech integrations (HubSpot, Zapier, Make, n8n)
Yes
No
Internal communication (HR, change management, remote onboarding)
Yes
No
Global Remote Onboarding (multi-region, multi-language)
Yes
No
Security documents under NDA (SOC 2, pentest, security policies)
Yes
No
G2 Rating
4.8/5
4.6/5
3 Reasons to Choose HeyGen Instead of Synthesia
Feeling overwhelmed by all the options? Here are 3 key advantages to choose HeyGen over Synthesia, the leading AI video maker.
Superior AI Avatar Quality
HeyGen offers superior lip-sync and more natural avatar movements, a wider variety of avatar styles, and effectively eliminates any unsettling Uncanny Valley Effect in AI technology. This makes it a standout AI video generator, ideal for creating realistic AI-generated video content.
More Avatar Types and Features
Enjoy a wide range of avatar types and features: Avatar Pro, Avatar Lite, and Talking Photo. Each of these supports three distinct view modes (close-up, half-body, and circle view), along with a unique FaceSwap feature that further enhances the versatility of this leading AI video generator.
Advanced Video Editing and Media Features
HeyGen provides all the built-in tools required for video creation, offering a wider range of media elements. It comes with AI scripts powered by ChatGPT, automatic translation capabilities, and URL-to-video options, making it an excellent video AI generator for both beginners and experienced users.
HeyGen vs D-ID pricing plans
D-ID restricts video output by minutes on every tier. Even its $299.99/month Advanced plan limits you to 65 minutes. HeyGen offers unlimited video creation on all paid plans starting at $24/month, with native SCORM export, full RBAC, SCIM, MFA, and audit logs included as standard. At the enterprise level, both offer custom pricing, but HeyGen provides a larger avatar library and more extensive security tooling out of the box.
HeyGen
D-ID
Free plan
Yes, full studio
14-day trial only (watermarked)
Starter / Creator
$24/mo
$5.99/mo Lite / $16/mo Pro
Advanced / Business
$149/mo
$299.99/mo
Enterprise
Custom
Custom
Video limits
Unlimited on all paid plans
Minute-capped (10 to 65 min/mo)
Per-minute charges
None at any tier
Minutes deducted per video
SCORM export
All plans
Available (fewer languages)
1-click translation
All paid plans
Available (fewer languages)
RBAC, SCIM & MFA
Full support
Limited or not offered
Audit logs
Included
Not standard
Languages
175+
30+
Stock avatars
500+
Limited selection
Custom avatar cost
Included in plans
Varies by tier
HeyGen vs Alternatives
Comparison of HeyGen’s Top Features
When compared with Synthesia, Veed.io, Colossyan, and Deepbrain, HeyGen stands out as the best AI video generator thanks to its quality, flexibility, and all‑in‑one features that elevate the AI video creation experience
Video creation has just become your superpower
Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace, with enterprise-grade security and administrative controls.
Create instantly with studio-quality results
Turn scripts, PDFs, and slide decks into lifelike, full-body avatar videos in minutes. No cameras. No editing timelines. No production overheads. Just fast, on-brand content from anyone on your team. D-ID's portrait-only output limits video formats to talking head clips, requiring additional tools for full-scene production.
One video. Every language. Every market segment.
Translate your existing content into 175+ languages with native-level quality, precise lip-sync, and built-in proofreading. HeyGen enables global teams to reach new audiences in minutes instead of months. D-ID supports multilingual voices, but it does not match HeyGen’s wide language coverage or its lip-sync accuracy.
The largest professional avatar library
Make every viewer feel personally addressed. Create authentic, personalised videos that help sales, marketing, and training teams build stronger connections at every touchpoint, without any manual recording. D-ID’s avatar selection is more limited and mainly optimised for portrait-style outputs, rather than varied, full-scene compositions.
Seamless integration with your existing workflows
Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, and n8n to trigger video creation automatically. Generate personalised content from CRM updates, form fills, or any event in your stack. Export with SCORM tracking for direct LMS delivery. HeyGen's API gives engineering teams programmatic access to build video generation into any product or workflow. D-ID has a strong REST API for developers, but its CRM, LMS, and MarTech integration ecosystem is more limited.
Enterprise-grade security and compliance
SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA compliance come as standard. Role-based access controls, audit logs, centralised admin tools, and SSO safeguard your content pipeline. Customer data is never used for model training. D-ID offers SOC 2 and GDPR, but does not provide CCPA compliance, MFA, SCIM provisioning, audit logs, or a clear data training exclusion — leaving significant gaps for enterprise IT and compliance teams.
Do not rely only on what we say.
HeyGen is trusted by some of the world’s leading creators.
With a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating and multiple Distinctions on G2.
- No credit card required
- 1,000+ avatars
"This tool is very easy to use, with clear step-by-step instructions. The custom AI video avatar works smoothly, and even the free plan is sufficient for my needs."
"HeyGen is extremely intuitive and user-friendly for AI video content. I was very impressed by the quality of the avatars and lip-sync, which makes the videos look truly natural."
"This is now done in far less time and without any travelling. I can simply sit in my casual clothes and create all my videos in a single take, saving many hours every week."
"What earlier used to take me days now takes just a few hours. HeyGen speeds up video production like nothing else, with absolutely no compromise on quality."
"I am not very tech-savvy, but HeyGen is so simple to use. I created a professional-looking video on my very first attempt. Absolutely love it."
I was a bit sceptical at first, but the AI quality really impressed me. The voices and avatars are top-notch. It definitely makes our workflow much more efficient.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
FAQs
Can marketing teams reuse a single video across multiple campaigns and channels?
HeyGen enables marketing teams to swap scripts, avatars, and languages within a single project to create dozens of variations for ads, social posts, email, and landing pages, without having to rebuild everything from scratch. D-ID's marketing focus is mainly on personalised outreach and talking-head clips, which restricts the creative flexibility needed for large-scale, multi-format campaign repurposing.
How can creators and solopreneurs get started when they do not have a budget?
HeyGen offers a free plan with access to the full studio, so creators can produce and publish videos before spending anything. D-ID provides a 14-day free trial with limited credits, after which a paid subscription is required. There is no permanent free plan.
Which platform is better suited for sales enablement and outreach?
HeyGen enables sales teams to create personalised avatar videos for prospecting, demos, and follow-ups using custom digital twins and voice clones. One-to-one personalisation scales across entire pipelines. D-ID supports personalised video at API scale, making it practical for developer-led outreach automation, but it lacks the built-in studio workflows and avatar sophistication that non-technical sales teams need to work independently.
Can internal communications teams replace costly town hall recordings and leadership updates?
HeyGen lets you turn an executive into a digital twin and produce polished video updates from just a script. No filming, no scheduling, no studio booking. D-ID can generate talking head videos from a photo and script, but its portrait-only format and limited brand kit and governance tools make it less suitable for polished, company-wide executive communications that need to look and feel fully on-brand.
Which platform offers agencies and consultants greater creative flexibility for client work?
HeyGen's detailed controls over camera framing, gestures, transitions, and avatar appearance enable agencies to deliver differentiated, client-specific videos. Multiple avatars can appear in a single scene for panel-style or conversational formats. D-ID's output is limited to single-presenter, portrait-style videos, offering less creative flexibility for agencies producing varied client deliverables.
How does each platform support videos for product and feature announcements?
HeyGen's fast script-to-video pipeline means product marketing teams can create launch videos, feature walkthroughs, and release notes content even on very tight timelines. When specs change at the last minute, you can simply update the script and regenerate the video in minutes instead of having to rebook a shoot. D-ID can also generate quick talking-head videos, but the lack of full-scene composition and limited brand controls makes it more difficult to produce announcement content that aligns with enterprise brand standards.
Which is better for HR teams creating onboarding programmes across multiple regions?
HeyGen combines avatar-led onboarding templates, lip-synced translation into 175+ languages, and direct LMS delivery with SCORM tracking in a single workflow. HR teams can build region-specific programmes without additional tools or vendors. D-ID offers limited SCORM support and no real LMS depth, which means HR teams would need to stitch together extra tools to manage multi-region onboarding at scale.