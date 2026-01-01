HeyGen vs Synthesia:
Which AI Video
Generator is Best Suited for You?
HeyGen is a Synthesia alternative for enterprises to create secure, studio-quality AI videos at scale for training, compliance, marketing, onboarding, and more. It enables global teams to produce brand-consistent content in 175+ languages within minutes, with complete control and governance.
- Industry-leading realism in AI avatars, with performance that adapts seamlessly to your script
- Direct LMS integration and SCORM export for smoother, streamlined deployment
- Multilingual scalability for global workforce enablement and enterprise-grade security with strong access controls
HeyGen is trusted by 1,70,000+ teams, from startups to Fortune 100 companies
HeyGen and Synthesia are well-known platforms for creating and editing AI-generated videos. Both of them automate tasks using AI algorithms in video editing, such as generating AI human avatars and offering text-to-speech capabilities. To choose the right tool for your needs, compare features, customer reviews, and pricing across multiple charts.
HeyGen
Synthesia
Primary Enterprise Focus
Enterprise L&D, Training, Comms, Marketing, Sales
Multi-dept
Avatar Realism
Hyper-realistic
Near-human
Supported Languages
175+
140+
Lip Sync
5/5
4.7/5
SCORM Export
Yes
Yes
LMS integration
Yes
Yes
Interactive Avatars (Embedded)
Yes
Limited
Branching Scenarios / Quizzes
Via Interactive Avatar integration
No
PPT/PDF to Video
Yes
Yes
Custom Avatar
Yes
Yes
Video Agent (AI Automation)
High-volume pipeline automation
No
Brand Kit & Version Control
Yes
Yes
RBAC (Role-Based Access Control)
Yes
Yes
SSO / SAML
Yes
Yes
SOC 2 Type II
Yes
Yes
GDPR Compliance
Yes
Yes
CCPA Compliance
Yes
Yes
EU-US Data Privacy Framework
Yes
Yes
Data NOT used for AI training
Explicitly guaranteed
No explicit guarantee
Audit Logs
Yes
Yes
MFA
Yes
Yes
SCIM Provisioning
Yes
Yes
API for Automation
Yes
Yes
CRM/LMS/MarTech Integrations
Yes
Yes
Internal Communication Use Cases
Yes
Yes
Global Remote Onboarding
Yes
Yes
Security Documents Under NDA
Yes
Yes
Best Fit for Enterprises
Training, Comms & Marketing at global scale, Multi-dept enterprise with strict governance
Multi-dept enterprise with strict governance
G2 Ratings
4.8/5
4.7/5
Why choose HeyGen instead of Synthesia?
HeyGen delivers the most realistic avatars in the market, with faster turnaround and far more precise creative control.
Higher-fidelity, more realistic avatars
HeyGen avatars are built with advanced facial mapping and motion modelling that capture subtle micro-expressions, natural blink patterns, and accurate mouth articulation. This results in tighter lip-sync, smoother transitions between expressions, and a more human-like delivery that keeps viewers engaged, especially in longer-form content.
Quicker script-to-video output
HeyGen’s rendering and editing workflow enables rapid script updates, scene adjustments, and near-instant regeneration without needing to restart projects. Teams can iterate multiple versions quickly, cutting down production time while maintaining consistent visual quality across all outputs.
More detailed creative control
HeyGen offers more granular control over avatar appearance, camera framing, voice tone replication, pacing, and on-screen composition. This enables teams to fine-tune delivery, align closely with brand guidelines, and create distinctive videos instead of depending on rigid templates.
Enterprise-grade security you can rely on and document with confidence
HeyGen and Synthesia have similar security foundations: both are SOC 2 Type II certified, comply with GDPR, CCPA, and the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, and support SAML SSO, SCIM, RBAC, and audit logs. Neither uses enterprise data for model training, but HeyGen explicitly guarantees this for additional assurance.
HeyGen vs Synthesia Pricing: See how much you could save with HeyGen.
Synthesia restricts SCORM export and 1-click translation to its Enterprise tier, and custom avatars cost $1,000/year in addition to your plan. HeyGen includes SCORM, translation, branching, and quizzes starting from the free plan, with no extra charges for individual features.
HeyGen
Synthesia
Free Plan
Yes, full studio
Yes, limited (watermarked, no downloads)
Starter / Creator
$24/mo
$29/mo Starter | $89/mo Creator
Enterprise
Custom
Custom
Per-minute Charges
None at any tier
Credit-based on Starter and Creator
SCORM Export
All plans
Enterprise only
1-Click Translation
All plans
Enterprise only
Branching & Quizzes
All plans
Creator and above
SSO / Brand Kit
Enterprise only
Enterprise only
Languages
175+
140+
Stock Avatars
1,100+
240+
Custom Avatar Pricing
Included in plans
$1,000/year add-on
Video creation has just become your superpower
Create L&D, training, compliance, marketing, sales, and internal communications content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and admin controls.
Create instantly with studio-quality results
Turn scripts, PDFs, slide decks, and URLs into lifelike avatar videos in minutes. No cameras. No editing timelines. No production overheads. Just fast, on-brand content from anyone in your team.
One video. Every language. Every market.
Translate existing content into 175+ languages and dialects with native-level translations, precise lip-sync, and built-in proofreading. HeyGen helps global teams reach new audiences in minutes instead of months.
The largest professional avatar library
Make every viewer feel truly recognised. Create authentic, personalised videos that help your sales, marketing, and training teams build stronger connections at every touchpoint, without any manual recording.
Seamless integration with your existing workflows
Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, n8n, and more to trigger video creation automatically. Generate personalised content from CRM updates, form fills, or any event in your stack. Export with SCORM tracking for direct LMS delivery. HeyGen's API gives engineering teams programmatic access to build video generation into any product or workflow.
Enterprise-grade security and compliance
SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA compliance come as standard. Role-based access controls, audit logs, centralised admin tools, and SSO safeguard your content pipeline. Customer data is never used for model training. Synthesia provides enterprise-grade security, but HeyGen's governance framework gives IT and compliance teams more granular control from day one.
Do not just go by what we say.
HeyGen is trusted by the world’s leading creators.
With a 4.7 out of 5 star rating and multiple Distinctions on G2.
- No credit card required
- 1,000+ avatars
"This tool is very easy to use, with clear step-by-step instructions. The custom AI video avatar works smoothly, and even the free plan is sufficient for my needs."
"HeyGen is extremely intuitive and user-friendly for AI video content. I was very impressed by the quality of the avatars and lip-sync, which makes the videos look truly natural."
"This is now done in much less time and without any travelling. I can sit comfortably in casual clothes and create all my videos in a single take, saving many hours every week."
"What earlier used to take me days now takes only a few hours. HeyGen speeds up video production like nothing else, without any compromise on quality."
"I am not very tech-savvy, but HeyGen is so simple to use. I created a professional-looking video on my very first attempt. Absolutely love it."
"I was a bit sceptical at first, but the AI quality really impressed me. The voices and avatars are top-notch. It has definitely made our workflow much more efficient."
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
FAQs
Can marketing teams reuse a single video across multiple campaigns and channels?
HeyGen enables marketing teams to swap scripts, avatars, and languages within a single project, so they can create dozens of variations for ads, social media, email, and landing pages without having to rebuild everything from scratch. Synthesia’s template-based approach is more rigid, which makes fast, multi-channel repurposing more difficult at scale.
How can creators and solopreneurs get started if they do not have a budget?
HeyGen offers a free plan with access to the full studio, so creators can produce and publish videos before spending anything. Synthesia does not provide a free tier, and requires a paid commitment upfront before you can test whether the platform suits your workflow.
Which platform works better for sales enablement and outreach?
HeyGen enables sales teams to create personalised avatar videos for prospecting, demos, and follow-ups using custom digital twins and voice clones. One-to-one personalisation scales across entire pipelines. Synthesia focuses on standardised corporate content, making it less flexible for individualised outreach that drives conversions.
Which is better suited for corporate training: HeyGen or Synthesia?
HeyGen is a better option than Synthesia for corporate training because it offers more realistic, high-quality avatars that make the content more engaging and lifelike. It also goes beyond standard training by enabling personalised videos with digital twins and voice clones, giving teams much more flexibility and impact, whereas Synthesia is mainly focused on more rigid, standardised corporate content.
Can internal comms teams replace costly town hall recordings and leadership updates
HeyGen lets you turn an executive into a digital twin and produce polished video updates from just a script. No filming, no scheduling, no studio booking. Synthesia requires a dedicated recording session to build each custom avatar, adding extra lead time and cost every time you onboard a new presenter.
Which platform offers agencies and consultants greater creative flexibility for client work
HeyGen's detailed controls over camera framing, gestures, transitions, and avatar appearance enable agencies to deliver distinctive, client-specific videos. Multiple avatars can appear in a single scene for panel-style or conversational formats. Synthesia's more standardised output makes it more difficult to produce creative work that truly stands out.
How does each platform support videos for product and feature announcements?
HeyGen's fast script-to-video pipeline means product marketing teams can create launch videos, feature walkthroughs, and release notes content even on very tight timelines. When specs change at the last minute, simply update the script and regenerate the video in minutes instead of having to rebook a shoot.
Which is better for HR teams creating onboarding programmes across multiple regions?
HeyGen combines avatar-led onboarding templates, lip-synced translation into 175+ languages, and direct LMS delivery with SCORM tracking in a single streamlined workflow. HR teams can build region-specific programmes without additional tools or vendors. Synthesia supports multilingual video but lacks the native LMS depth and onboarding templates that make multi-region deployment simpler.