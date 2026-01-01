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Voices

Voices are what bring your HeyGen videos to life. They define how your message sounds – its tone, pacing, and emotion – whether you’re narrating a training video, delivering a product update, or speaking directly to a global audience. In this section, you’ll get familiar with how voices work in HeyGen and how to start using them with confidence. We’ll begin by exploring the voice library so you can hear what’s available and understand how different voices suit different use cases. From there, you’ll learn how to create your own voice when you need something more personal or specific to your brand. Finally, we’ll show you how to troubleshoot and improve voice output using Voice Doctor, so your videos always sound clear, natural, and well polished.