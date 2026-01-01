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PPT/PDF to video

Step 1: Navigate to PDF to Video

Log in to HeyGen and go to the Avatar Tab on the homepage. Click PDF to Video.

Step 2: Choose your starting point

You will see two options:

  • Upload a Presentation — use this if you already have a PowerPoint or PDF file ready
  • Generate a New Presentation — use this if you do not have a file or your existing deck needs a visual refresh

If uploading an existing file, follow Steps 3–4. If generating a new presentation, skip to Step 5.

Step 3: Upload your file

Select Upload a Presentation and choose your file. Keep the following in mind:

  • Maximum file size is 50MB. If your file exceeds this, you will see an error prompting you to reduce it
  • Speaker notes as script and importing slide content as editable elements are only available with PPT or PPTX files, not PDF

Choose your avatar upfront. It will appear as a circular overlay in your scenes. You can also replace your file from this screen.

Step 4: Configure presentation and script settings

Choose your presentation and script settings, then click Create Video to proceed into editing.

Step 5: Generate a new presentation

Select Generate a Presentation. You can either:

  • Describe your presentation using a text prompt
  • Upload a document (PDF or DOCX only)

For best results, be specific in your prompt. Include:

  • What the presentation is about
  • Who it is for
  • The tone you want
  • How detailed it should be
  • What outcome you want viewers to leave with

Use the example prompts on screen for inspiration.

Step 6: Select your avatar

After clicking Continue, select your avatar. It will appear as a circular overlay in the bottom right corner of every scene. You can go back and swap your avatar or refine your prompt at any time.

Step 7: Configure generation settings

Before generating, adjust the following controls to shape your presentation:

  • Text usage — choose how text from your file is handled: Generate, Condense, or Preserve
  • Images — decide whether to keep existing images or generate new ones
  • Slide count — choose how many slides HeyGen should create
  • AI script — turn on Generate Script with AI to automatically create narration
  • Text density — control how much text appears on each slide
  • Audience — tailor the presentation for a specific group
  • Tone — set the overall tone and delivery style
  • Language — choose the output language

Once satisfied, click Continue. HeyGen will take a few minutes to generate your presentation.

Step 8: Open in AI Studio

When generation is complete, click Edit in AI Studio.

Step 9: Refine your slides

In AI Studio, customize each slide before exporting:

  • Move or resize text, images, shapes, or graphics
  • Replace backgrounds, edit titles, and adjust formatting
  • Swap image backgrounds for a different one if needed

Note: full slide editing is only available if you used an editable template.

Step 10: Edit your script

Each slide has its own script segment. Script Segment 1 corresponds to Slide 1, Segment 2 to Slide 2, and so on. For each segment you can:

  • Rewrite the narration
  • Adjust pacing or fix tone
  • Add pauses
  • Upload or record your own audio
  • Change the voice entirely

Step 11: Adjust your avatar

At any point you can:

  • Swap to a custom or public avatar
  • Switch avatars mid-project
  • Adjust avatar placement to suit your layout

Step 12: Export your video

When you are satisfied with your slides, script, and avatar, export your video. Your presentation is now a professional video ready to deliver your message with impact.