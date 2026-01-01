Step 1: Navigate to PDF to Video
Log in to HeyGen and go to the Avatar Tab on the homepage. Click PDF to Video.
Step 2: Choose your starting point
You will see two options:
If uploading an existing file, follow Steps 3–4. If generating a new presentation, skip to Step 5.
Step 3: Upload your file
Select Upload a Presentation and choose your file. Keep the following in mind:
Choose your avatar upfront. It will appear as a circular overlay in your scenes. You can also replace your file from this screen.
Step 4: Configure presentation and script settings
Choose your presentation and script settings, then click Create Video to proceed into editing.
Step 5: Generate a new presentation
Select Generate a Presentation. You can either:
For best results, be specific in your prompt. Include:
Use the example prompts on screen for inspiration.
Step 6: Select your avatar
After clicking Continue, select your avatar. It will appear as a circular overlay in the bottom right corner of every scene. You can go back and swap your avatar or refine your prompt at any time.
Step 7: Configure generation settings
Before generating, adjust the following controls to shape your presentation:
Once satisfied, click Continue. HeyGen will take a few minutes to generate your presentation.
Step 8: Open in AI Studio
When generation is complete, click Edit in AI Studio.
Step 9: Refine your slides
In AI Studio, customize each slide before exporting:
Note: full slide editing is only available if you used an editable template.
Step 10: Edit your script
Each slide has its own script segment. Script Segment 1 corresponds to Slide 1, Segment 2 to Slide 2, and so on. For each segment you can:
Step 11: Adjust your avatar
At any point you can:
Step 12: Export your video
When you are satisfied with your slides, script, and avatar, export your video. Your presentation is now a professional video ready to deliver your message with impact.