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How to create a new voice

You can find and manage voices in three places: AI Studio when you are working inside a project, the Avatars page when assigning or setting a primary voice, and Proofread. You can create a new voice from any of these locations.

For this walkthrough, we will begin in AI Studio.

Start creating a new voice in AI Studio

Open an existing project or create a new one in AI Studio. In the script panel, click on the current voice to open the voice menu. From there, select Add New Voice.

You will see two options: integrate a third-party voice provider or create a new voice directly in HeyGen. For this tutorial, choose Create New Voice.

Upload a voice recording

You will be prompted to upload a voice recording. This recording is used to build your voice clone, so the quality is important.

Use a high-quality external microphone, a Bluetooth mic, or a modern smartphone. Avoid using your laptop’s built-in microphone. If you’re using an external mic, keep it about 6 to 8 inches away from your mouth, ensure it’s not blocked, and avoid any contact with clothing or fabric.

Record in a quiet, noise-free environment. Background noise can reduce clarity and consistency. Speak naturally and clearly, with some emotional variation. Talking about familiar topics such as your daily routine, hobbies, or personal stories helps capture your natural tone and energy.

If you are reading from a script, try not to sound monotonous. Use pauses, vary your pace, and keep your volume steady and conversational.

Create and fine-tune your voice

Once your recording is uploaded, HeyGen will generate your voice clone. If the result is not quite right, you can refine it using Voice Doctor.

Click Enhance Voice to adjust settings such as accent or voice engine, or describe what feels off—for example, if the voice sounds too flat or does not quite match your natural tone. Voice Doctor will generate improved options that you can preview.

When you find a version you like, you can save it as a new voice or replace the existing one. If none of the options feels quite right, you can keep refining it or try a different approach.

Create a voice using Voice Design

If you would rather not record your own voice, you can use Voice Design instead. Click Voice Design, enter a prompt describing the kind of voice you want, and HeyGen will generate several options.

You can select one, generate more options again, or refine the prompt until the voice suits your requirements.