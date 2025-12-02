Translate videos from
Polish to English

Translate Polish videos into clear, natural English using an AI-powered video translation platform built for creators, educators, and businesses. Upload your Polish video, generate accurate English subtitles or voiceovers, and export a polished result in minutes without studios, manual editing, or technical complexity.

Whether you are translating a Polish YouTube video, an online course, or a business presentation, this solution helps you reach English-speaking audiences efficiently whilst maintaining clarity, tone, and context.


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125,991,943Videos generated
100,160,636Avatars generated
17,325,429Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Go from Polish to English straightaway

Traditional video translation often involves multiple vendors, long timelines and high costs. This AI-powered workflow reduces the entire process to minutes.

You can translate Polish videos to English automatically without coordinating translators, voice actors, or editors. Everything is handled in a single interface, making it easier to scale content production whilst staying consistent.



Reach English-Speaking Audiences Worldwide

English is the primary language for global distribution across video platforms, education portals, and corporate communication. Translating Polish videos into English helps expand reach, improve accessibility, and increase engagement.

This approach works well for:

Polish YouTube videos and social content

Online training and educational materials

Internal company communications

Marketing and promotional videos

Organisations with global audiences often combine this with workflows such as English to Spanish video translation to maximise reach across regions.

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Best Practices for Polish to English Video Translation

For the best results, start with clear Polish audio and minimal background noise. Review the Polish transcript carefully before translating to catch any errors or context issues early.

Choose subtitles when accessibility is a priority, or English dubbing when you want a fully localised viewing experience. Always preview the final output before publishing to ensure timing and clarity are correct.


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Features Designed for Polish to English Video Translation

Automatic Polish speech recognition

Polish to English video translation

English subtitles and voiceover

AI dubbing with lip-sync

Subtitle synchronisation

Speech-to-text and text-to-speech

Multilingual video localisation

Support for common video formats

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your video into French or Spanish in 4 easy steps

Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few steps.

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Step 1

Upload Your Video

Upload your MP4, MOV, or audio file. The system automatically detects the French audio track.

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Step 2

Generate a French transcript

Create a transcript or subtitles using fast machine output or human-reviewed options.


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Step 3

Translate into Spanish

Convert your transcript into Spanish. Choose between subtitles, Spanish voiceover, or a Spanish avatar.

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Step 4

Review and Export

Check timing, lip sync, captions, and narration. Make small edits and export your Spanish video or download SRT or VTT files.

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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time whilst effortlessly expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localised instantly

Effective

per video rather than weeks or months

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I translate a Polish video into English?

You can translate a Polish video into English by uploading the file, generating a Polish transcript, translating it into English, and exporting subtitles or voiceover with accurate timing and alignment.



Can I translate a Polish video into English online for free?

Yes, you can translate short Polish video clips online for free to test subtitle accuracy and voice quality before upgrading to longer videos or professional translation features.



Does this tool support English subtitles for Polish videos?

Yes, the platform allows you to generate accurate English subtitles for Polish videos and export them in standard formats suitable for YouTube and training platforms. You can create an account here, This supports smoother collaboration and faster localisation workflows.


Can I create English dubbing from a Polish video?

Yes, you can generate English dubbing using AI voices that sound natural, maintain correct pacing, and optionally support lip synchronisation for a polished viewing experience.



Are Polish accents and regional speech variations supported?

Yes, the system recognises Polish accents and regional speech patterns, improving transcription accuracy and ensuring the English translation remains clear and natural.


Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV and other formats?

Yes. Most formats including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported. This ensures you can upload nearly any French video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing without needing separate conversion tools or extra preparation work.


Can I create multilingual versions of the same video?

Yes, you can reuse the same source video to create multiple language versions, similar to workflows used for Spanish to English video translation.


Is this Polish to English video translation useful for business or training content?

Yes, many organisations translate Polish onboarding, training, marketing, and internal communication videos into English to support global teams and international audiences.


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