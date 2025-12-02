Translate videos from
Spanish to English

Translate your Spanish videos into clear, natural English using HeyGen AI. Create accurate English subtitles, smooth voiceovers, or fully localised videos without studios, manual transcription, or editing software. Upload your video, choose English, and get results in minutes.

This tool is designed for creators, businesses, educators, and teams who want to reach English-speaking audiences quickly whilst keeping content clear and professional.

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125,991,943Videos generated
100,160,636Avatars generated
17,325,429Videos translated
Workday
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Miro
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Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Go from Spanish to English instantly

With HeyGen AI, turning Spanish content into English takes only minutes. The platform lets you convert scripts, spoken dialogue, and full videos into natural English directly in your browser. You can generate clean subtitles, professional voiceovers, or complete localised videos without technical setup.

The process is fast, intuitive, and designed to give you full control from upload to export.


A Simple Way to Reach English-Speaking Audiences

English remains the most widely used language across global platforms and the United States. Translating Spanish videos into English helps you reach more viewers, improve accessibility, and make your content easier to understand.

Whether you create training materials, marketing videos, tutorials, or product demos, the workflow stays simple. Upload your Spanish file, review the English output, and export a polished version ready to publish.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Best practices for smooth Spanish to English translation

Clear Spanish audio produces better English results. Begin with a clean transcript so edits are easy and accurate. Choose the English voice style that fits your audience, whether neutral, professional, or conversational. Subtitles improve accessibility and help platforms understand your content.

Before exporting, preview a short section to confirm timing, subtitles, and voice quality.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Features Designed for Spanish to English Translation

HeyGen AI automatically converts Spanish speech into natural English with clear subtitles or voiceovers. You can choose from a range of English voices or use voice cloning to maintain the original speaker’s identity across languages.

The built-in editor gives you control over pacing, timing, and captions in one place. Subtitles export as SRT or VTT for YouTube and training platforms. Lip sync aligns English audio with mouth movements for a natural viewing experience, and localised clips can be created when needed.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your Spanish video into English with AI

This AI video translator automatically detects Spanish speech, generates a transcript, and converts it into fluent English. You can choose English subtitles, captions, or voiceovers that match the original timing and tone. Subtitle styling can be adjusted before export to fit your brand or platform requirements.

If you need natural voiceovers across multiple languages, you can also explore AI Dubbing for scalable multilingual narration.

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Step 1

Choose Your Video

Upload a video file or paste a link. Videos can be added from your device or cloud storage. Common formats such as MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported.

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Step 2

Upload and Transcribe

HeyGen AI automatically converts Spanish speech into text. You can review and edit the transcript to improve accuracy before translating.


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Step 3

Translate into English

The transcript is translated into English with attention to context, tone, and natural phrasing.

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Step 4

Review and Export

Preview the English result, customise subtitles if needed, and export your video or subtitle files in formats such as SRT or VTT.

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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time whilst effortlessly expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localised instantly

Effective

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently asked questions

How do I translate a Spanish video into English?

You can translate a Spanish video into English by uploading your file, generating a Spanish transcript, converting it into English, and exporting subtitles or narration. The system handles timing and alignment so the final video feels natural and ready to publish.



Is there a free version available for Spanish to English translation?

Yes. You can translate short Spanish clips at no cost before upgrading for longer videos or advanced features. This allows creators, educators, and teams to test English translation workflows before committing to paid plans.



Does the tool support accurate lip-sync for English dubbing?

Yes. English audio automatically syncs with mouth movements, creating natural lip alignment. This improves the viewer experience for tutorials, explainers, product demos, and marketing videos.



Can I edit the English transcript before exporting it?

Yes. You can review and edit the English transcript before exporting subtitles or voiceovers. This ensures names, terminology, and phrasing match your intended message.



Are English subtitles supported when translating Spanish videos?

Yes. English subtitles can be exported as SRT or VTT files for YouTube, training platforms, and accessibility requirements. Subtitles also improve reach when videos are viewed without sound.



Can I create multilingual versions of the same Spanish video?

Yes. You can expand the same Spanish video into additional languages using tools such as the German to English Video Translator, making it easier to scale multilingual content efficiently.


Is this useful for training, business, or international communication content?

Yes. Many teams translate Spanish onboarding videos, lessons, and product demos into English to support clearer communication. If you also localise English content for other regions, the English to German Video Translator can help extend your reach.


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