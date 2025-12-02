Translate videos from
Hindi to English

Translate Hindi videos into clear, natural English in just a few steps. Add English subtitles or voice translation without complex editing or manual dubbing.

HeyGen help creators, educators, and businesses turn Hindi video content into English so it can reach a wider global audience.

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125,991,943Videos generated
100,160,636Avatars generated
17,325,429Videos translated
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Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Hindi to English Video Translation Made Simple

HeyGen are built to translate spoken Hindi in videos into English whilst keeping the original meaning and flow.

Instead of translating word by word, the system focuses on full sentences and context. This helps produce English translations that sound clear and are easy to understand for viewers. The same workflow is used for other language pages such as Arabic to English video translation, which makes it easier to manage multiple languages in one place.

Choose Subtitles or Voice Translation

English subtitles are a good choice when you want fast translation and accessibility. Subtitles help viewers understand the video even when watching without sound.

Best for:

• Social media videos

• Learning and training content

• Accessibility needs

Subtitle files can also be exported for other platforms.

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Built for Real Hindi Language Use

Hindi videos often include everyday expressions, mixed language use, and natural speaking styles. HeyGen are designed to handle these patterns so translations feel accurate and easy to follow.

Support includes:

• Standard Hindi speech

• Devanagari script

• Common Hinglish usage

• Clear sentence structure in English

The focus is on meaning and clarity, not direct word-for-word replacement.

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Popular Use Cases for Hindi to English Video Translation

HeyGen are commonly used for:

• Translating Hindi YouTube videos for global audiences

• Localising marketing and advertising content

• Converting training and induction videos

• Translating educational videos and online courses

• Internal company communication

• Social media and short video content

Teams that work with South Asian languages often combine this with Urdu to English translation as well.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to Translate Hindi Videos into English

Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few steps.

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Step 1

Upload Your Video

Upload your MP4, MOV, or audio file. The system automatically detects the Hindi audio track.

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Step 2

Generate a French transcript

The spoken Hindi in your video is converted into text automatically.


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Step 3

Translate into English

The Hindi transcript is translated into natural English.

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Step 4

Review and Export

Preview the result, make small adjustments if needed, and export your English video.

This process works well for both short clips and long videos.

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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time whilst effortlessly expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localised instantly

Effective

per video rather than weeks or months

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I translate a Hindi video into English?

Upload your Hindi video, generate a transcript, translate it into English, then choose subtitles or voice translation before exporting the final video.



Can Hindi videos be translated into English accurately?

Yes. When the audio is clear, spoken Hindi can be translated into English accurately by focusing on full sentences and context.



Can I translate Hindi YouTube videos into English?

Yes. You can paste a Hindi YouTube video link and generate English subtitles or a voice translation without downloading the video



Is voice translation better than subtitles?

Subtitles work well for accessibility and quick publishing. Voice translation is better when viewers prefer listening instead of reading



How long does Hindi to English video translation take?

Most videos are translated within minutes, depending on the video length and the output you choose.



Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV and other formats?

Yes. Most formats including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported. This ensures you can upload nearly any French video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing without needing separate conversion tools or extra preparation work.


Can this be used for business or training videos?

Yes. Many teams use Hindi to English video translation for training, education, marketing, and internal communication. For related language needs, you can also explore English to Hindi translation.


Is this useful for training, business, or global communication content?

Yes. Many teams translate French onboarding videos, product demos, and lessons into Spanish for wider reach. If you plan to scale multilingual production, you can create an account here, This supports smoother collaboration and faster localisation workflows.


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