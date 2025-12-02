Translate videos from
Bangla to English

Translate Bengali videos into clear, natural English using HeyGen AI. Upload your video, generate an accurate transcript, and convert it into English subtitles, captions, or a translated video you can publish anywhere.

HeyGen AI helps creators, educators, and teams make Bengali content accessible to English-speaking audiences without manual transcription or complex editing. Everything works directly in your browser, and you remain in control of the final result.

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125,991,943Videos generated
100,160,636Avatars generated
17,325,429Videos translated
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Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Go from Bangla video to English instantly

HeyGen AI are trusted by creators and organisations that publish video content regularly. From educators translating lessons to teams localising training videos, users rely on HeyGen to translate Bengali videos accurately and consistently.

This approach works well for interviews, tutorials, and long-form videos. If you need spoken output instead of subtitles, you can also create an English voiceover using AI Dubbing



Why translate videos with HeyGen AI

Reach a broader audience

English translations make Bengali content accessible to viewers across regions and platforms.

Save time

Transcription and translation happen together, reducing manual work and removing the need for separate tools.

Stay in control

You can review and edit translations before publishing, which is particularly useful for educational and professional content.

Use the output anywhere

Export subtitles, captions, or translated scripts that can be reused across platforms or formats.

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Best practices for Bengali video translation

To get the best results when translating Bengali videos into English, keep these tips in mind:

Use videos with clear audio and minimal background noise

Avoid overlapping speakers where possible

Review the English translation before exporting

Adjust subtitle timing for better legibility

These steps help ensure the final English version is accurate and straightforward to follow.


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Features of HeyGen Bengali video translation

HeyGen AI offers more than basic subtitle translation. From a single Bengali video, you can create multiple English outputs depending on your needs.

Key features include:

Bengali to English transcription

English subtitles and captions

Subtitle export in SRT and VTT formats

Translated scripts for editing or reuse

Support for voiceovers when required

For users working with other South Asian languages, similar workflows are available for Hindi to English video translation

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your video from Bengali to English in 4 easy steps

Translating a Bengali video with HeyGen AI follows a clear, repeatable process.

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Step 1

Upload Your Video

Upload your MP4, MOV, or audio file. The system automatically detects the Bengali audio track.

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Step 2

Generate a Bangla Transcript

The system converts spoken Bangla into written text using speech recognition technology.


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Step 3

Translate into English

The transcript is translated into English whilst keeping the original meaning and sentence structure intact

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Step 4

Review and Export

Edit the translated text if needed, then export English subtitles or reuse the script to create a translated video.

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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time whilst effortlessly expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localised instantly

Effective

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I translate Bengali videos into English automatically?

Yes, HeyGen AI automatically converts spoken Bengali into English using speech recognition and translation models. You can review and edit the translated text before exporting subtitles or creating a translated video.



Can I translate Bengali YouTube videos into English?

Yes, Bengali YouTube videos can be translated by uploading the video or using supported links. The translated subtitles can then be uploaded back to YouTube or reused for other platforms.



How accurate is Bengali to English video translation?

Accuracy depends mainly on audio quality and clarity of speech. Clear recordings usually produce more reliable translations, and you can edit the transcript before exporting.



Do I get subtitles or a fully translated video?

You can export English subtitles in standard formats like SRT or VTT, or reuse the translated script to create a full English video with voiceover.



Is Bengali video translation free of charge?

HeyGen AI may offer limited previews so you can test the translation quality. Full exports and advanced features require an account and may be part of a paid plan.You can create an account here, This supports smoother collaboration and faster localisation workflows.


Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV and other formats?

Yes. Most formats including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported. This ensures you can upload nearly any French video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing without needing separate conversion tools or extra preparation work.


Translate videos into more than 175 languages

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