Translate videos from
English to Spanish
Turn any English video into natural, fluent Spanish in just a few minutes. HeyGen lets you translate subtitles, narration, or full videos without hiring a translator or learning complicated editing tools. Everything happens online, helping you reach Spanish-speaking viewers across the United States, Latin America, Spain, and other global regions.
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Go from English to Spanish in minutes
HeyGen make it easy to turn your English videos into clear, natural Spanish without extra editing tools. Upload your video, choose Spanish, and create subtitles or narration in just a few minutes whilst staying in full control of timing, tone, and style.
A Simple Way to Reach English-Speaking Audiences
English subtitles and voiceovers make Thai videos accessible to a wider audience in the United States and other English-speaking regions. Translating your Thai videos into English improves accessibility, engagement, and discoverability across platforms.
HeyGen are designed for teams managing content in multiple languages. In addition to Thai, you can also translate Japanese video to English using the same workflow. This makes it easier to scale multilingual video content without changing tools or processes.
Best Practices for Translating Thai Videos into English
For best results, start with clear Thai audio. Clean speech improves speech recognition accuracy and leads to more reliable English translations.
Generating a Thai transcript first allows you to review and adjust content before exporting. English subtitles also improve accessibility and help viewers follow along even when the sound is muted.
Before publishing, preview your video to confirm subtitle timing, voice pacing, and overall clarity. These steps help ensure your English version is polished and ready to share.
Features Designed for Thai to English Video Translation
HeyGen AI are built specifically for video translation, delivering accurate Thai to English results with speed and ease. It automatically detects Thai speech, translates it into natural English, and generates subtitles or voiceovers without manual work. English audio and captions are timed to match the original video for smooth playback. The platform supports common formats like MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM for easy upload and export.
How to Translate Thai Videos into English in 4 Simple Steps
Create a clear Spanish version of your English video in minutes. HeyGen handles transcription, translation, subtitles, and voiceover.
Upload Your English Video
Upload your Thai video file or import it from a supported source. The system automatically detects the Thai audio.
Select Thai as your target language
Create a Thai transcript using automatic speech recognition. You can review and edit the text if needed.
Translate Thai into English
Convert the transcript into English. Choose English subtitles, English voiceover, or both.
Review, Edit, and Export
Make small edits to timing, subtitles, or narration. When finished, export your Spanish video or download SRT or VTT caption files.
What’s better about HeyGen?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time whilst effortlessly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video rather than weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I translate Thai videos into English using HeyGen AI?
To translate Thai videos into English, upload your video to HeyGen, generate a Thai transcript, translate it into English, and export subtitles or a voiceover, all within one browser-based workflow.
Is there a free Thai to English video translator available?
Yes, HeyGen offer a free option that allows you to translate short Thai video clips into English, helping you evaluate subtitle quality, voice accuracy, and workflow before upgrading.
Can I translate Thai YouTube videos into English subtitles?
Yes, you can export English subtitles in SRT or VTT format and upload them directly to YouTube for Thai videos, improving accessibility and reach.
Does HeyGen support English voiceovers for Thai videos?
Yes, HeyGen allows you to generate natural-sounding English voiceovers from Thai video audio with accurate timing that matches the original video.
How accurate is Thai to English video translation?
HeyGen use advanced speech recognition and neural machine translation to deliver accurate translations that preserve meaning, tone, and context rather than literal phrasing.
Which video formats are supported for Thai video translation?
HeyGen supports MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM formats, allowing you to translate most Thai videos without any additional conversion steps.
Do I need any editing experience?
No. The platform is straightforward and suitable for beginners.
How long does translation take?
Most Spanish versions are ready within minutes.
Can I translate videos from other languages into English as well?
Yes, HeyGen support multiple languages, allowing you to translate Japanese, Arabic, and Hindi videos into English using the same AI-powered process.
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