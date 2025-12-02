Translate videos from
Italian to Hebrew
Translate English videos into clear, natural Hebrew with HeyGen AI. Upload your video, let the system understand the spoken English, and turn it into Hebrew subtitles, Hebrew voice, or a fully translated version you can reuse anywhere.
This works well for YouTube videos, online courses, interviews, marketing clips, product demos, and internal training. Everything runs directly in your browser, with no software to install.
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Translate video into Hebrew with AI
HeyGen are designed for video, not just text. They listen to the English audio in your video, convert it into a transcript, and then translate that transcript into Hebrew whilst keeping the original meaning and flow.
If your goal is voice replacement in Hebrew, pair this workflow with AI dubbing so viewers can listen instead of read:
Translate English video into Hebrew subtitles
Subtitles are often the quickest way to localise content. You keep the original English audio and add Hebrew text that viewers can follow.
HeyGen support subtitle exports commonly used for publishing, including:
SRT subtitle files
VTT subtitle files
If you publish on YouTube, you can also use HeyGen’s YouTube video translator workflow to speed up subtitle creation and publishing:
How to Translate and Dub English Videos into Hebrew
If your audience prefer listening instead of reading, dubbing can be a better experience. Instead of subtitles only, you create Hebrew speech that matches the pacing of your original video.
This is helpful for:
Training and onboarding videos
Product walkthroughs
Marketing adverts
Educational lessons
If you’re also translating your broader content library into other languages, you can use the same workflow for pages such as English to Arabic:
Why Translate Your Video into Hebrew?
Translating your English videos into Hebrew helps you reach new viewers without creating entirely new content.
Key benefits:
Reach more people who prefer Hebrew content
Expand into Israel and Hebrew-speaking markets
Improve accessibility for mixed-language teams and audiences
Reuse content by turning one English video into multiple localised versions
How to translate English video into Hebrew in 4 easy steps
If you're new to English to Hebrew video translation, HeyGen make the process straightforward and repeatable.
Upload Your Video
Upload your English video file (MP4 and common formats supported) or paste a supported link. Clear audio improves transcription and the final Greek accuracy.
Generate the English transcript
Speech recognition technology automatically converts spoken English into a written transcript.
Translate English to Hebrew
The transcript is translated into Hebrew using contextual machine learning models trained to maintain sentence structure and meaning.
Review and Export
Preview the result, make edits if needed, and export the final video or subtitle files.
What’s better about HeyGen?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time whilst effortlessly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I translate an English video into Hebrew?
Upload your video, select English as the source language and Hebrew as the target, then start the translation. After reviewing the output, export Hebrew subtitles or reuse the translated script for voice.
Can HeyGen create Hebrew voice-overs or dubbing?
Yes. You can translate your video into Hebrew and then use the translated script for voice replacement with AI dubbing:
Can I translate English YouTube videos into Hebrew?
Yes. Export Hebrew subtitles in SRT or VTT format and upload them in YouTube Studio. If you would like a quicker workflow for YouTube publishing, use the YouTube video translator:
Can I translate into other languages as well?
Yes. The same workflow supports many language pairs. For example, you can also translate English videos into Arabic here:
Is Hebrew dubbing better than subtitles?
It depends on your audience and platform. Subtitles are quick and accessible, especially for social media and YouTube. Dubbing creates a more immersive viewing experience for audiences who prefer listening rather than reading captions.
If you plan to replace English audio, use HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool for natural Hebrew voice generation:
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