Translate videos from
English to Hindi
Turning an English video into natural Hindi ought to be straightforward. HeyGen lets you generate Hindi subtitles, create Hindi voiceovers, and fully localise your English videos in minutes. You can reach Hindi-speaking viewers, expand into one of the world’s largest content markets, and repurpose your videos without outsourcing or complicated editing tools.
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Turn English videos into fluent Hindi effortlessly
HeyGen help you translate, dub, and localise your videos in minutes with natural Hindi voices and flexible editing tools.
Simplifying video translation from English to Hindi with AI
AI makes multilingual translation faster and more consistent. HeyGen automatically converts English speech into text, translates it into Hindi, and generates subtitles or a Hindi voiceover that matches the original timing. This keeps your meaning, tone, and pacing intact so your Hindi version feels authentic to native viewers.
Advanced Hindi Voiceovers and Subtitle Controls
HeyGen give you advanced tools to translate videos from English to Hindi with natural, professional results. You can choose from high-quality Hindi AI voices that sound expressive and realistic, and generate accurate Hindi subtitles that can be edited and styled for clear readability before exporting them in SRT or VTT formats. If you want your Hindi version to maintain the same voice identity as the original speaker, voice cloning allows you to recreate their tone and delivery in Hindi. You can also fine-tune subtitle timing, align Hindi audio with scenes, adjust pacing, and sync dialogue for a polished, consistent viewing experience.
A Versatile Tool for English to Hindi Video Translation
Everything you need is built into one platform. You can produce accurate transcripts, translate English to Hindi, create subtitles, refine Hindi voiceovers, clone voices, correct brand terms, adjust pronunciation, tweak timing, and generate Hindi lip-sync dubbing. This helps you localise English content quickly and maintain consistent quality across all your video assets.
If you manage multilingual projects, the HeyGen German to Hindi Translator also supports regional expansion.
Who Needs to Translate English Videos into Hindi
Content creators reaching Hindi-speaking audiences Educators translating lessons and tutorials Businesses localising training and onboarding material Marketers adapting explainers, ads, and product videos Agencies translating English content at scale E-learning teams creating Hindi versions of English modules
HeyGen help you create Hindi versions that resonate with viewers across India and global Hindi-speaking communities.
How to translate your video into Hindi in 4 straightforward steps
Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few steps.
Upload a video
Upload your English video or import it from YouTube, Google Drive, Dropbox, or your device. Clear audio ensures better Hindi translation and timing.
Select Hindi
Choose Hindi as the target language and decide whether you want subtitles, a transcript, or full Hindi dubbing.
AI voices and subtitles
Generate Hindi subtitles or a Hindi voiceover from your English audio. Review and refine everything within the editor.
Edit and Export
Fine-tune timing, voice style, or subtitle design and export your Hindi video, transcript, or subtitle file.
Translate English Video into Hindi with AI: Fast, Accurate, Straightforward
AI translation helps you complete projects faster whilst maintaining consistent quality. You get quick turnaround times, accurate subtitles, natural Hindi audio, clear pronunciation, and multiple voice options. Whether you're translating one video or hundreds, HeyGen help you scale your workflow without losing quality.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video rather than weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions about English to Hindi Video Translation
How does English to Hindi video translation work?
English audio is first transcribed, then converted into natural Hindi using contextual AI models that preserve tone and pacing. The system finally generates subtitles or a synchronised Hindi voiceover, helping your localised video stay clear, accurate, and ready for publishing.
How can I translate a video from English to Hindi?
You simply upload your English video, select Hindi as the target language, and choose whether you want subtitles, transcription, or full dubbing. The AI then processes everything automatically, producing a polished Hindi version in just minutes.
Can I preview my translated Hindi video before downloading it?
Yes, you can review subtitles, voiceover timing, and pronunciation inside the editor before exporting. This ensures your Hindi translation feels natural, matches scene pacing, and reflects the meaning of your original English content effectively.
Can I add Hindi subtitles to an English video?
Yes, you can create accurate Hindi subtitles and export them as SRT or VTT files, or embed them directly into your video. This helps your content remain accessible across platforms where viewers rely heavily on on-screen captioning.
Can I export only Hindi text without generating a full video?
Yes, you can export Hindi transcripts or subtitle files separately. This is helpful for reusing the text in documentation, training materials, or platforms that require subtitles to be uploaded as standalone files rather than burnt into the video.
Do subtitles remain aligned with the original English timing?
Yes, subtitles automatically follow the pacing of your English audio. You can also adjust timing manually to ensure smoother readability and more accurate synchronisation, especially for fast speakers or videos containing technical explanations.
Which video formats can I upload for English-to-Hindi translation?
You can upload MP4, MOV, AVI, or even import a YouTube link. These formats ensure the AI can process your audio cleanly, extract dialogue effectively, and generate accurate Hindi subtitles or voiceovers without needing extra conversion tools.
How long does English-to-Hindi translation usually take?
Most translations finish within minutes because the AI handles transcription, translation, and timing automatically. Larger or longer videos take slightly more time, but the workflow remains faster and more consistent than traditional manual localisation methods. Try advanced translation workflows with the YouTube Video Translator
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