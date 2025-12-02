Translate videos from
Italian to English

Turn Italian videos into clear, natural English in just a few steps. HeyGen AI helps you translate Italian speech into English subtitles or voiceovers, so your videos are easy to understand for English-speaking audiences.

You can translate short clips, long videos, or full YouTube uploads without hiring translators or using complicated editing tools. Everything happens online, directly in your browser.

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125,991,943Videos generated
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17,325,429Videos translated
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Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Translate Italian Videos More Quickly and Accurately

Reaching English-speaking viewers often starts with language. Translating Italian videos into English helps your content perform better across platforms, improves accessibility, and makes your message clearer for a global audience.

HeyGen AI uses a consistent translation workflow across multiple languages, making it easier to manage multilingual video content at scale. If you also work with other European languages, the same process applies to French to English video translation, allowing teams to maintain quality and consistency across markets.


Best Practices for Italian to English Video Translation

To get the best translation results, start with clear Italian audio. Clean sound helps the system accurately recognise speech before translation.

Reviewing the Italian transcript before exporting can improve clarity, especially for names, technical terms, or industry-specific language.

Choose subtitles if your audience often watches videos without sound, and voiceovers if you want viewers to focus fully on visuals. Many teams use both for training and educational content.

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Features That Make Translation Straightforward

HeyGen AI is built specifically for video translation, not just text conversion.

Automatic Italian transcription: Italian speech is converted into a readable transcript that you can review and edit.

English Subtitle GenerationCreate English subtitles that stay in sync with your video and can be exported as SRT or VTT files.

English Voiceover TranslationGenerate English audio that follows the original timing, making videos easier to watch without reading subtitles.

Editable Content Before ExportAdjust wording, timing, or phrasing before finalising your translated video.

Multiple Export OptionsDownload the translated video or subtitle files for publishing across platforms.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Common Use Cases

HeyGen AI supports a wide range of real-world needs.

Creators translate Italian YouTube videos to reach English-speaking viewers. Businesses localise marketing videos, product demos, and onboarding content. Educators convert Italian lessons into accessible English training materials. Teams share internal videos across regions without language barriers.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your Italian video into English in 4 easy steps

Translating an Italian video into English with HeyGen AI is straightforward.

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Step 1

Upload Your Video

Upload a video file such as MP4 or MOV, or import a supported video link.

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Step 2

Generate the Italian transcript

HeyGen automatically converts spoken Italian into text.


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Step 3

Translate into English

Choose English as the target language and select subtitles, voiceover, or both.

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Step 4

Review and Export

Preview the result, make edits if needed, and export the final video or subtitle files.

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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time whilst effortlessly expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localised instantly

Effective

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I translate an Italian video into English online?

You can upload your Italian video to HeyGen AI, select English as the target language, and generate subtitles or voiceovers directly in your browser without any technical setup.


Is Italian to English video translation accurate enough for professional use?

Accuracy depends on audio quality, but HeyGen use advanced speech recognition and translation models designed to preserve meaning, context, and natural English phrasing


Can I translate Italian YouTube videos into English subtitles?

Yes, you can upload or link YouTube videos and generate English subtitles that remain synchronised with the original video timing.


Do HeyGen support other complex language translations?

Yes. The same workflow is used for languages with very different structures, such as Japanese to English video translation, which also relies heavily on context and timing.


Can I edit subtitles or translations before exporting?

Yes, you can review and edit transcripts or subtitles to improve clarity, tone, or terminology before publishing.


Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV and other formats?

Yes. Most formats including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported. This ensures you can upload nearly any Italian video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing without needing separate conversion tools or extra preparation work.


What video formats are supported for Italian to English translation?

HeyGen support common formats such as MP4 and MOV, along with videos imported from supported links.


Is this useful for training, business, or global communication content?

Yes. Many teams translate Italian onboarding videos, product demos, and lessons into English for wider reach. If you plan to scale multilingual production, you can create an account here, This supports smoother collaboration and faster localisation workflows.


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