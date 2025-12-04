You can upload your video, generate a German transcript, translate it into Hindi, and then choose subtitles or a natural Hindi voiceover. The platform handles timing, synchronising, and formatting so your final Hindi version feels polished and ready to publish.

With an AI Spokesperson, creating videos becomes much faster and easier because you only need to edit the script instead of re-filming multiple takes. This allows you to deliver professional and human-like presentations at scale whilst saving time and resources.