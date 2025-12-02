Translate videos from
French to Spanish

You can convert any French video into natural Spanish in just a few minutes.
HeyGen tool helps you create Spanish voiceovers, clean subtitles, or fully localised versions without hiring a studio or editing by hand. Upload your French video, choose Spanish, and everything else happens in your browser.
You get transcription, translation, dubbing, timing, and subtitle files in one straightforward workflow.

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125,991,943Videos generated
100,160,636Avatars generated
17,325,429Videos translated
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Workday
Coursera
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Workday
Coursera
Miro
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Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Go from French to Spanish straightaway

Transforming your French content into Spanish takes only minutes. Our tool lets you convert scripts, messages, and full videos into natural Spanish versions without complex editing. Produce smooth voiceovers, clean subtitles, or fully localised videos right in your browser.

You get fast results, straightforward controls, and complete creative freedom from start to finish.


A Simple Way to Reach Spanish-Speaking Audiences

Spanish continues to grow across the United States and major online platforms. Translating your French videos into Spanish helps you reach more viewers, improve access, and make your content easier to follow.

Whether you produce lessons, marketing clips, product demos, or tutorials, the process stays simple. You upload your French file, review your Spanish output, and export a polished version ready to publish. If you also work with multilingual content, explore the English to Spanish Video Translator to expand your library further.

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Best Practices for a Smooth French to Spanish Translation

Clear French audio gives you a stronger Spanish result. Start by generating a clean French transcript so edits are easy and accurate. Choose the Spanish style that fits your audience, whether Spain Spanish, Latin American Spanish, or a neutral tone. Subtitles improve accessibility and help platforms recognise your content. Keep terms consistent across your videos for better clarity. Before exporting, preview a quick clip to confirm timing, captions, and voice quality. These steps make your Spanish version smooth and ready to share.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Features Designed for French to Spanish Translation

The system detects French speech automatically and turns it into a natural Spanish version with clear subtitles or narration. You can choose from a wide range of Spanish voices, including options from Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Spain. Voice cloning keeps your original speaker’s identity across languages. The editor gives you full control of timing, pacing and captions in one place. Subtitles export as SRT or VTT for YouTube and learning platforms. Lip sync helps Spanish audio match mouth movement for a natural look. You can also create short Spanish clips from text or use Spanish-speaking avatars when needed. For more languages, the French to Portuguese translator can help you expand further.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your video into French or Spanish in 4 easy steps

Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few steps.

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Step 1

Upload Your Video

Upload your MP4, MOV, or audio file. The system automatically detects the French audio track.

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Step 2

Generate a French transcript

Create a transcript or subtitles using fast machine output or human-reviewed options.


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Step 3

Translate into Spanish

Convert your transcript into Spanish. Choose between subtitles, Spanish voiceover, or a Spanish avatar.

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Step 4

Review and export

Check timing, lip sync, captions and narration. Make small edits and export your Spanish video or download SRT or VTT files.

Get started for free
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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time whilst effortlessly expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localised instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently Asked Questions about French Video to Spanish

How do I translate a French video into Spanish?

You can translate a French video into Spanish by uploading your file, generating a French transcript, converting it into Spanish, and exporting subtitles or narration. The system handles alignment, pacing, and timing so your Spanish version feels natural and ready to publish.


Is there a free version available for translation?

Yes. You can translate short French clips at no cost before upgrading for longer videos or professional tools. This lets creators, educators, and businesses experiment with translation workflows without committing to paid features in advance.


Does the tool support accurate lip-sync for Spanish dubbing?

Yes. Spanish audio automatically syncs with mouth movements to create natural lip alignment. This improves viewer experience for tutorials, product demos, explainers, and marketing content by ensuring the speaker’s delivery feels smooth and believable.


Can I choose different Spanish dialects for my translated video?

Yes. You can choose European Spanish or Latin American Spanish depending on your audience. Selecting the right dialect helps your narration feel culturally accurate, especially for viewers across Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, or Spanish-speaking communities in the US.


Are Spanish subtitles supported when translating French videos?

Yes. You can export Spanish subtitles as SRT or VTT files for YouTube, training platforms, and accessibility requirements. Subtitles improve viewer reach and keep your message clear even when sound is turned off or playback happens on mobile devices.


Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV and other formats?

Yes. Most formats including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported. This ensures you can upload nearly any French video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing without needing separate conversion tools or extra preparation work.


Can I create multilingual versions of the same French video?

Yes. You can expand the same French video into multiple languages using tools such as the English to Spanish Video Translator. This helps you build a consistent multilingual content library efficiently


Is this useful for training, business, or global communication content?

Yes. Many teams translate French onboarding videos, product demos, and lessons into Spanish for wider reach. If you plan to scale multilingual production, you can create an account here, This supports smoother collaboration and faster localisation workflows.


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