Translate videos from
English to Ukrainian
You can turn any English video into natural Ukrainian in just a few minutes. HeyGen helps you create subtitles, generate Ukrainian voiceovers, or fully localise your English videos without hiring translators or using complicated software. Everything runs in your browser, giving you a straightforward and efficient way to reach Ukrainian-speaking audiences in Brazil, Portugal, the United States, and many other regions.
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See it in another language in just minutes.
Go From English to Ukrainian With Ease
HeyGen make the translation process straightforward to manage. You can create subtitles, transcripts, or a complete Ukrainian voiceover whilst keeping full control over timing, tone, and pronunciation. Whether you produce tutorials, training videos, product demos, social content, or internal communication, you can localise your message without changing your production workflow. Your translated content stays accurate, polished, and natural for Ukrainian-speaking viewers.
If you need additional language support, you can also explore the HeyGen English to Spanish Translator to expand your multilingual content library.
A straightforward way to translate English videos into Ukrainian
Modern translation tools make it possible to convert spoken English into Ukrainian subtitles or narration with accuracy. HeyGen manage the core workflow for you. It transcribes your English audio, translates it into Ukrainian, generates subtitles or narration, and matches everything to your video’s timing. This helps the final version feel smooth and easy to watch across different platforms.
Ukrainian Voices and Subtitles
HeyGen give you the ability to create subtitles or narration quickly. You can generate subtitles, build a Ukrainian narration track, choose from various voice options, and adjust subtitle formatting to improve readability. Viewers can follow your translated content easily whether they prefer reading subtitles or listening to narration.
Who Benefits From English to Ukrainian Translation
Content creators can publish Ukrainian versions of English videos to grow their audience on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Educators and e-learning teams can translate lessons and tutorials for Ukrainian-speaking students. Businesses and marketing teams can localise onboarding content, training material, product videos, and promotional clips. Agencies can scale translation work without managing manual edits, and trainers or coaches can adapt their sessions for Ukrainian-speaking teams efficiently.
Upload Your Video
Upload your English video or import it from YouTube, Google Drive, or Dropbox. Clear audio results in a more accurate Ukrainian translation.
Upload your source video
Begin by uploading a clear, high-quality video in your original language to serve as the basis for translation and dubbing. This is crucial for getting the best AI translate results.
Select Ukrainian
Choose English as your source language and Ukrainian as your target language. Decide whether you want subtitles, a transcript, or full dubbing.
Generate translation
HeyGen transcribes your English audio, translates the script, and creates subtitles or a Ukrainian narration track. You can preview and edit everything before finalizing.
Edit and Export
Adjust timing, refine subtitles, switch Ukrainian voices, or update your script. Export your Ukrainian video, your subtitle files, or the transcript.
What’s better about HeyGen?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time whilst effortlessly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localized instantly
per video instead of weeks or months
Frequently asked questions about English video to Ukrainian
How do I translate an English video into Ukrainian online?
You simply upload your English video, choose Ukrainian as the target language, and HeyGen automatically generates subtitles or a narration track. The system handles transcription, translation, timing, and previews so you can finalise an accurate, ready-to-publish version quickly.
Can I add Ukrainian subtitles directly to my English video?
Yes. You can generate Ukrainian subtitles, review them, adjust line breaks or pacing, and export in SRT or VTT. This workflow keeps your timing aligned and helps maintain clarity for viewers who prefer text-based translation rather than voiceover.
How accurate are HeyGen’s English-to-Ukrainian translations?
Accuracy is strong when the original audio is clear and paced naturally. HeyGen’s AI models focus on tone, meaning, and sentence structure, helping Ukrainian subtitles or voiceovers feel fluent and consistent. You can edit everything before exporting your final version.
Can I translate a YouTube video into Ukrainian?
Yes. Paste the YouTube link and the AI will transcribe, translate, and generate subtitles or a Ukrainian voiceover. Timing stays aligned automatically, giving you a polished version without needing downloads, plug-ins, or additional editing steps.
Can I preview the translated Ukrainian version before exporting?
Absolutely. You can review subtitles, adjust phrasing, modify timing, or switch Ukrainian voices before exporting. This ensures your final version matches your original tone and provides a natural viewing experience for Ukrainian-speaking audiences.
Do I need software to translate English videos to Ukrainian?
No software is required. Everything runs in your browser, allowing you to upload videos, generate subtitles or narration, edit timing, and export polished Ukrainian content without installations. This keeps the workflow lightweight and easy to use.
How can I start translating English videos if I’m new to HeyGen?
You can begin straightaway by creating a free account, uploading your English video, and selecting Ukrainian as the target language. The streamlined workflow guides you through translation, review, and export. Start your account here.
Are there creative tools I can use alongside Ukrainian translation?
Yes. You can enhance localised videos with seasonal or thematic visuals, making translated content feel more engaging. For example, the Santa Video Maker offers fun, festive customisation optio
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