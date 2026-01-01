Used for MCP integrations. Users authorise access through a standard consent screen — no API keys needed. Requires an active HeyGen web plan with premium credits. Usage is deducted from your web plan's premium credit balance.

API key

Used for Skills and Direct API integrations. Authenticate by passing your API key via the X-Api-Key header. Requires a HeyGen API key generated from Settings → API in your dashboard. Usage is deducted from your API dashboard balance, which is separate from web plan credits.