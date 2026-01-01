Power Your Stack with HeyGen API
Integrate through MCP, Skills, or Direct API — and build AI video into your product however you like. Choose a plan that suits your needs.
Get started from just $5
Try the HeyGen API for free with no commitment, making it a good starting point for anyone exploring AI video creation technology.
Get started from just $5
Try the HeyGen API for free with no commitment, making it a good starting point for anyone exploring AI video creation technology.
Explore Ways to Build
Connect HeyGen to AI agents like Claude, Manus, OpenAI through MCP for seamless, conversational video creation and management.
Open-Source video creation framework for building and customizing HeyGen-powered video workflows with flexible integrations.
Pre-built skill modules that extend AI agents with HeyGen video generation capabilities.
Programmatic access to HeyGen's video platform for custom integrations, automation, and advanced use cases.
Explore All APIs
From solo creators to global enterprises, HeyGen make video creation fast, scalable, and effortless with quite powerful AI tools.
Generate complete avatar videos from a single text prompt — no manual setup needed.
Convert text into natural, expressive speech using HeyGen's advanced voice synthesis engine.
Programmatically create avatar videos with fine-grained control over avatars, voices, backgrounds, and layouts.
Translate and dub existing videos into multiple languages while preserving lip-sync and natural delivery.
Authentication
HeyGen offer multiple integration paths — MCP, Skills, and Direct API — each with its own authentication method. Understanding which flow applies to your use case will determine how you authenticate and how usage is billed.
Used for MCP integrations. Users authorise access through a standard consent screen — no API keys needed. Requires an active HeyGen web plan with premium credits. Usage is deducted from your web plan's premium credit balance.
Used for Skills and Direct API integrations. Authenticate by passing your API key via the X-Api-Key header. Requires a HeyGen API key generated from Settings → API in your dashboard. Usage is deducted from your API dashboard balance, which is separate from web plan credits.
Use HeyGen with your favourite platforms
Connect HeyGen to your favourite tools to automate video creation.
HeyGen offer three integration paths: MCP for connecting to AI assistants like Claude without managing APIs, Skills for extending AI coding agents like Claude Code and Cursor, and Direct API for full programmatic control over video generation.
MCP uses OAuth — users authorise via a consent screen with no API keys needed. Skills and Direct API both use an API key passed via the X-Api-Key header, generated from Settings → API in your HeyGen dashboard.
No. MCP usage is deducted from your web plan's premium credit balance, whilst Skills and Direct API usage is deducted from your API dashboard balance. The two billing pools are independent.
You can start with as little as $5. Just top up your API wallet and pay only for what you use — no monthly commitment is required.
Enterprise includes everything in Pay-As-You-Go plus bespoke scalability, dedicated developer support, Digital Twin Creation API, Proofread API, and discounted rates.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and support growth with the most innovative AI video.