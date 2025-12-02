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Translate English videos into clear, natural Swedish in just minutes with HeyGen. Generate Swedish subtitles, create natural Swedish voiceovers, or produce AI dubbing without manual editing or complex software.
Upload your English video, choose Swedish, and complete the entire process directly in your browser. HeyGen handle transcription, translation, timing alignment, and export in one streamlined workflow.
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English to Swedish Video Translation Made Straightforward
English to Swedish video translation allows you to convert spoken English into fluent Swedish whilst preserving meaning, tone, and pacing. Whether your audience prefer subtitles or audio, the process is fast and straightforward to manage.
HeyGen are designed specifically for video. They listen to English speech, convert it into a time-coded transcript, and translate it into natural Swedish that feels professional and easy to follow.
If you are localising content for multiple markets, the same workflow supports other high-demand languages such as English to Spanish video translation:
Benefits
Switch from English to Swedish instantly
Translating English video content into Swedish takes only minutes. You can convert product demos, lessons, webinars or marketing content without manual subtitle editing.
Reach Swedish-speaking audiences
Sweden and the Nordic region represent digitally engaged markets. Translating your English videos into Swedish helps expand reach and improve accessibility.
Save Time and Production Costs
Instead of managing separate tools for transcription, translation, and formatting, HeyGen keep everything in one workflow, which simplifies publishing.
Publish Across Platforms
Export SRT or VTT subtitle files for YouTube, online courses, internal training systems, and social platforms.
For YouTube-specific workflows, you can streamline caption publishing using:
Best practices for a smooth English to Swedish translation
Clear English audio produces better Swedish results. Review your transcript before translating to correct names and technical terms.
Keep subtitles concise to improve readability. Preview short clips before exporting to confirm timing and clarity. If generating voiceovers, confirm pronunciation for brand names and industry terms.
These small steps help ensure your Swedish video feels natural and professional.
Features Designed for English to Swedish Video Translation
HeyGen automatically detects English speech and converts it into fluent Swedish with subtitles or voice-over.
You can:
Generate accurate English transcripts
Translate into natural Swedish
Export subtitles as SRT or VTT
Create Swedish voiceovers using AI dubbing
Align timing automatically
Scale translation into additional languages without re-uploading
For example, once your English video is uploaded, you can also localise it into Spanish or Arabic using the same workflow.
How to translate English video into Swedish in 4 easy steps
If you're new to English to Greek video translation, HeyGen makes the process straightforward and repeatable.
Upload Your Video
Upload your English video file (MP4 and common formats supported) or paste a supported link. Clear audio improves transcription and the final Greek accuracy.
Generate the English transcript
Speech recognition technology automatically converts spoken English into a written transcript.
Translate English to Swedish
The transcript is translated into Swedish using contextual machine learning models trained to maintain sentence structure and meaning.
Review and Export
Preview the result, make edits if needed, and export the final video or subtitle files.
What’s better about HeyGen?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time whilst effortlessly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video rather than weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I translate an English video into Swedish accurately?
Upload your English video to HeyGen, generate a time-coded transcript, review it carefully, translate it into Swedish, and preview the timing before exporting subtitles or voiceover files.
Can I add Swedish subtitles to an English video?
Yes. You can automatically generate Swedish subtitles from English speech and export them as SRT or VTT files, or embed them directly into your video.
Does this tool support Swedish voiceover and dubbing?
Yes. You can create Swedish voiceovers using AI dubbing, which generates natural speech and aligns the timing closely with the original English audio.
Can I translate English YouTube videos into Swedish?
Yes. Generate Swedish subtitles, export SRT or VTT files, and upload them to YouTube Studio. For frequent publishing, the YouTube translator workflow simplifies the process.
Is English to Swedish video translation free of charge?
You can preview short videos to test translation quality. Full exports and longer content typically require signing in for consistent processing.
Can I create additional language versions from the same English video?
Yes. Once uploaded, you can reuse the video to create additional language versions such as Spanish or Arabic without uploading the file again.
Which formats are supported?
Most common formats, including MP4, are supported. Subtitles can be exported in SRT or VTT formats for compatibility across major platforms.
Is Swedish dubbing better than subtitles?
It depends on your audience. Subtitles are quicker and ideal for accessibility. Dubbing creates a more immersive experience for viewers who prefer listening.
What is the difference between subtitles and dubbing?
Subtitles keep the original English audio whilst displaying Russian text on screen. Dubbing replaces the English voice with Russian speech, creating a more immersive experience for viewers who prefer listening.
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