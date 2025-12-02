Go from English to Persian in minutes

Instead of creating subtitles manually, HeyGen combines transcription, translation and timing alignment in a single workflow, which reduces production time significantly.

Reach Persian-Speaking Audiences

Persian content helps you connect with audiences across Iranian and global Persian-speaking communities, expanding your reach without rebuilding your content library.

Save Time and Production Costs

By keeping transcription, translation, and exports in one place, HeyGen reduces the need for multiple tools, freelancers, or complicated handovers.

Publish Across Platforms

Export files that work wherever you publish, including YouTube, training platforms, social media, and internal tools that support subtitle uploads.

If you also publish in other high-demand languages, you can reuse the same system for English to Spanish localisation: