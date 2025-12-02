Translate English video into Italian online

Translate videos from
Italian to English

Translate English videos into clear, natural Italian using HeyGen AI-powered video translation. Upload your video, let the system detect spoken English, and convert it into accurate Italian subtitles or a fully translated Italian version ready to publish.

This works well for YouTube videos, online courses, product demos, interviews, marketing clips, and internal training content. Everything runs directly in your browser, with no software to install.

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125,991,943Videos generated
100,160,636Avatars generated
17,325,429Videos translated
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Workday
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Miro
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Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
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Intel
Komatsu
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Benefits

HeyGen AI-Powered English to Italian Video Translation

The system uses speech recognition to convert English audio into text. That text is processed using neural machine translation models trained specifically for video content.

If you publish frequently on YouTube, you may want to use our specialised YouTube video translator, which simplifies subtitle exports and caption publishing workflows: Unlike text-only tools, this workflow accounts for subtitle timing, speech pacing, and contextual accuracy so your Italian version remains easy to follow.

Translate English Videos for a Wider Audience

Creators, educators, marketing teams, and global businesses translate English videos into Italian to reach new markets without recreating content.

This approach helps you to:

Reach Italian-speaking audiences across the world

Improve accessibility with subtitles

Expand content across European markets

Reuse high-performing English videos

If you are expanding into multiple markets, you may also want to explore related language workflows such as English to Spanish video translation:

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Translate English video into Italian online

You can start translating directly from your browser.

Here’s how it works:

Upload an English video file or paste a supported link

Select English as the source language

Choose Italian as the target language

Start the translation

The system automatically generates a transcript, translates it into Italian, and prepares subtitles or scripts for review and export.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

English Video to Italian Subtitles and Audio

You are not limited to subtitles.

You can choose between:

On-screen Italian subtitles

Italian captions for compliance

AI-generated Italian voice-overs

Complete dubbing using AI dubbing technology

If you need to translate in reverse for bilingual workflows, you can also convert Italian to English using this tool:

This flexibility allows you to localise one video across multiple language markets efficiently.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to Translate English Video into Italian in 4 simple steps

Translating an Italian video into English with HeyGen AI is straightforward.

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Step 1

Upload Your Video

Upload a video file such as MP4 or MOV, or import a supported video link.

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Step 2

Generate the English transcript

Speech recognition technology automatically converts spoken English into a written transcript.


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Step 3

Translate English to Italian

The transcript is translated into Italian using contextual machine learning models trained to maintain sentence structure and meaning.


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Step 4

Review and Export

Preview the result, make edits if needed, and export the final video or subtitle files.

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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time whilst effortlessly expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localised instantly

Powerful

per video rather than weeks or months

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I translate a video from English into Italian?

Upload your English video, choose English as the source language and Italian as the target language, and start the translation process. The system transcribes the spoken audio, translates it into Italian, and allows you to review subtitles or scripts before exporting.



Can I translate English YouTube videos into Italian?

Yes. After generating Italian subtitles, you can upload them directly into YouTube Studio. For a smoother workflow, you can use the YouTube Video Translator tool, which is optimised specifically for YouTube publishing and caption management.


Can I use AI dubbing instead of subtitles?

Yes. If you prefer replacing English audio with Italian speech, AI dubbing creates a fully localised audio experience. This option is ideal for marketing, product demos, and educational videos where voice-based delivery improves engagement.



Is this better than using Google Translate for video content?

Google Translate is designed for short text translations. Video translation requires speech recognition, subtitle timing alignment, and contextual processing. Dedicated video translation systems produce more accurate and usable results for professional content.



How accurate is English to Italian video translation?

Accuracy depends on audio clarity, speaker accents, and content complexity. Videos with clear speech and minimal background noise produce stronger results. You can review and refine translations before publishing to ensure consistency and tone alignment.


Can businesses use this for training and marketing videos?

Yes. Companies use English to Italian video translation for onboarding materials, internal training, product demos, marketing campaigns, and customer support videos. The ability to review and edit translations ensures brand messaging stays consistent across markets.


Does this create subtitles only, or can it generate voiceovers as well?

The system supports both subtitle generation and translated scripts that can be used for voiceovers. If you want fully automated voice replacement, AI dubbing provides an integrated solution for generating Italian audio from translated scripts.


Can I translate into languages other than Italian?

Yes. The same workflow supports many language pairs. For example, you can translate English to German, English to Portuguese, or Spanish to English using similar steps.


Translate videos into more than 175 languages

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