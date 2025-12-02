Translate videos from
Italian to Greek
Want to translate an English video into Greek without complicated editing or expensive production work? With HeyGen’s AI-powered video translation, you can create accurate Greek subtitles, generate natural Greek voiceovers, or produce AI dubbing ready to publish in minutes.
HeyGen are built for creators, educators, marketers, and global teams who need a straightforward workflow, clear output, and translations that sound natural for Greek-speaking audiences.
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Translate English video into Greek and over 125 languages
If you're localising content at scale, English to Greek is often part of a broader multilingual strategy. HeyGen provide one consistent workflow so you can publish faster across multiple markets without switching tools.
For example, if you're also expanding into Spanish-speaking markets, you can use the same process for English to Spanish video translation:
The same system supports 125+ languages, helping you scale global content without rebuilding your workflow.
Who Needs to Translate English Videos into Greek?
English to Greek translation with HeyGen is commonly used by:
Creators growing international audiences
Marketing teams running localised campaigns
Educators translating online courses
Product teams localising demos
Agencies delivering multilingual content
Businesses expanding into Greece and Greek-speaking markets
Which AI Translates English Video into Greek?
HeyGen combines multiple AI technologies to power video translation:
Speech recognition to generate an English transcript
Machine translation to convert English into Greek
Subtitle timing alignment for easier reading
Voice synthesis for Greek audio output
This video-first system is designed around how people consume content, not just how they read text.
Translate video Greek to English (reverse translation)
If you're working with Greek content and need English versions, HeyGen supports reverse workflows such as:
translate Greek video to English
translate Greek to English audio
translate YouTube video from Greek to English
Simply switch the source and target languages and follow the same workflow.
How to translate English video into Greek in 4 simple steps
If you're new to English to Greek video translation, HeyGen make the process straightforward and repeatable.
Upload Your Video
Upload your English video file (MP4 and common formats supported) or paste a supported link. Clear audio improves transcription and the final Greek accuracy.
Generate the English transcript
Speech recognition technology automatically converts spoken English into a written transcript.
Translate English to Greek
The transcript is translated into Greek using contextual machine learning models trained to maintain sentence structure and meaning.
Review and Export
Preview the result, make edits if needed, and export the final video or subtitle files.
What’s better about HeyGen?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time whilst effortlessly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of weeks or months
Frequently asked questions
How do I translate an English video into Greek?
To translate an English video to Greek using HeyGen, upload your video, select English as the source language and Greek as the target language, then start the translation process. After the system generates subtitles or a translated script, you can review, edit, and export the final version.
If you plan to replace the original audio, HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool helps generate natural Greek voice tracks:
Is the Translate Video to Greek tool free of charge?
HeyGen allows users to preview translations so they can evaluate subtitle timing, clarity and tone before exporting. Whilst previews are useful for testing short clips, full subtitle downloads and longer video exports typically require signing in to ensure stable processing and consistent results.
Which AI can translate English videos into Greek?
HeyGen use speech recognition to convert spoken English into text, then apply machine translation to produce natural Greek output. If you choose audio output, AI voice synthesis generates Greek speech that aligns with the timing of your original video.
Does this create Russian subtitles or a Russian audio translation?
HeyGen supports both. You can export Russian subtitles in SRT or VTT formats or use AI dubbing to replace English audio with natural Russian speech whilst keeping the original visuals intact.
Can I translate English YouTube videos into Greek?
Yes. With HeyGen, you can generate Greek subtitles for your English YouTube videos, export them as SRT or VTT files, and upload them through YouTube Studio. This allows you to reach Greek-speaking viewers without recreating content.
If you publish frequently to YouTube, use HeyGen’s YouTube Video Translator to streamline caption publishing:
Can I translate an English video into Greek voice or audio?
Yes. HeyGen supports AI dubbing that replaces the original English audio with natural Greek speech. You can translate the transcript first, review it for accuracy, and then generate a Greek voice track aligned with your video.
How long does English to Greek video translation take?
The time required depends on video length, audio clarity, and whether you need subtitles or dubbing. Short videos with clear speech typically process quickly, whilst longer videos may require additional review to ensure optimal subtitle timing and translation accuracy.
Is Greek dubbing better than subtitles?
It depends on your audience and platform. Subtitles are quick and accessible, especially for social media and YouTube. Dubbing creates a more immersive viewing experience for audiences who prefer listening rather than reading captions.
- If you plan to replace English audio, use HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool for natural Greek voice generation:
What is the difference between subtitles and dubbing?
Subtitles keep the original English audio whilst displaying Russian text on screen. Dubbing replaces the English voice with Russian speech, creating a more immersive experience for viewers who prefer listening.
Can I translate Greek video into English as well?
Yes. HeyGen support reverse translation workflows. You can upload a Greek video, select Greek as the source language and English as the target language, then generate English subtitles or audio using the same AI-driven process.
Translate videos into more than 175 languages
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