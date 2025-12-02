Translate videos from

Italian to Greek

Want to translate an English video into Greek without complicated editing or expensive production work? With HeyGen’s AI-powered video translation, you can create accurate Greek subtitles, generate natural Greek voiceovers, or produce AI dubbing ready to publish in minutes.

HeyGen are built for creators, educators, marketers, and global teams who need a straightforward workflow, clear output, and translations that sound natural for Greek-speaking audiences.



