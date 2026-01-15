Create Corporate Training Videos Your Team Will Actually Watch
Transform PowerPoints, PDFs, and tacit knowledge into engaging video training that scales across every team, location, and language—without studios, film crews, or waiting on SMEs.
- No credit card required
- SCORM export included
The L&D Content Bottleneck
The L&D Content Bottleneck
Your training backlog keeps growing. New starters need onboarding. Product updates require enablement. Leadership want skills development programmes. But creating video training means co-ordinating SMEs who never have time, booking studios, hiring production crews, and waiting months for content that is outdated before it launches. Meanwhile, your global workforce need everything in multiple languages—and your budget does not include dubbing costs for every market. Static slides do not engage learners. Live sessions do not scale. And your team of two cannot serve an organisation of thousands.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen turns your existing training materials into professional video content that your learners actually complete. Upload a PowerPoint, paste a script, or let AI generate content from your documentation. Select an AI avatar—or clone your subject matter expert—and generate polished training videos in minutes. Need to reach your global workforce? One click translates your video into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Updates are instant: edit the script, regenerate, and your LMS stays current without reshoots.
Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale
PowerPoint to video
Stop asking learners to read slides. Upload your existing decks and HeyGen transforms them into avatar-led video modules with narration, transitions, and professional polish. Your content library becomes a video library—without starting from scratch.
• Import PowerPoint, Google Slides or PDF
• Preserve your existing structure and flow
• Add avatar presenter automatically
Subject Matter Expert Cloning
Your best trainers cannot be everywhere. Create digital twins from a short video recording, then deploy their expertise across unlimited training modules. Consistent delivery, no scheduling clashes, and no more 'we're waiting on the SME' delays.
• Clone SMEs from a short recording
• Reuse across unlimited modules
• Update scripts without re-recording
Global Training Localisation
One training video, every language your workforce speaks. AI video translation with voice cloning means your onboarding sounds native in Spanish, Mandarin, German, and 175+ other languages—not like dubbed content. Train everyone in their preferred language from a single source.
• Voice cloning maintains presenter authenticity
• Lip-sync matches facial movements
• Deploy globally from one master video
LMS integration
Export training modules directly to your learning management system. SCORM 1.2 and 2004 packaging works with Cornerstone, Workday Learning, SAP SuccessFactors, and more. Track completions, set passing thresholds, and integrate with your existing learning ecosystem.
• SCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004 export
• Customisable completion thresholds
• Direct LMS upload support
Rapid Content Updates
Products change. Processes evolve. Policies update. When your training content needs a refresh, edit the script and regenerate—in minutes, not months. No reshoots, no studio time, no production backlog. Your training stays as current as your business.
• Script changes are deployed in minutes
• No re-filming required
• Version control for audit trails
Brand Consistency
Lock in your organisation's visual identity with Brand Kit. Approved colours, fonts, logos, and avatars ensure every training video looks like it came from the same professional team—even when different people create them. Brand Glossary ensures product names and terminology are pronounced correctly every time.
• Enforce brand standards across all videos
• Control pronunciation of key terms
• Approved avatar library for your team
From Training Need to Published Course in 3 Steps
Start with What You’ve Got
Upload existing PowerPoints, paste scripts from your documentation, or let the AI script generator create content from your learning objectives. No blank-page problem—start from your existing knowledge.
Choose Your Presenter
Select from 200+ diverse AI avatars or create a digital twin of your trainer. Pick a voice that matches your brand, or clone your SME's voice for authenticity. Customise the look and feel to match your organisation.
Choose Your Presenter
Select from over 200 diverse AI avatars or create a digital twin of your trainer. Pick a voice that matches your brand, or clone your SME's voice for authenticity. Customise the look and feel to match your organisation.
Built for Every Training Requirement
New Employee Induction
Help new hires become productive more quickly with consistent onboarding that does not depend on trainer availability. Onboarding videos cover company culture, systems training, and role expectations — delivered in the same way every time, in every location.
Use case: Standardise new hire orientation across all offices with video modules that replace live sessions.
Skills Development Training
Build capabilities across your workforce with skills training that scales. Leadership development, communication skills, technical training—create once, deliver to thousands.
Use case: Deliver management training to every new supervisor without scheduling live workshops.
Product and Systems Training
Keep teams up to date on product updates, software changes, and new tools. Tutorial videos show exactly how systems work—and update straightaway when the interface changes.
Use case: Create CRM training videos that update automatically when new features launch.
Global Workforce Training
Train your international teams in their native languages without separate production for each market. Same content, same quality, 175+ languages.
Use case: Deliver warehouse safety training in 12 languages across global distribution centres.
Verified result: Würth Group produced a 65-minute training presentation in 8 languages in just 4 days, reducing translation costs by 80%.
Compliance and Safety Training
Meet regulatory requirements with compliance training that's consistent and trackable. SCORM export means your LMS captures completions for audit documentation.
Use case: Distribute annual compliance certifications with tracked completions across all departments.
Partner and Channel Enablement
Extend training beyond employees to partners, distributors, and channel teams. Consistent messaging at scale, without flying trainers to every location.
Use case: Enable distributor sales teams on new product launches with video training they complete in their own time.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for good reason
From global training to video adverts, HeyGen empower anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers value most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, simplicity, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.
Have questions? We have answers
What is training video software?
Training video software helps L&D teams create, manage, and distribute video-based learning content. HeyGen use AI avatars and voice synthesis to generate professional training videos from scripts, slides, or documents—without cameras, studios, or production crews. The result is scalable video training that can be updated quickly and translated into any language.
How can I create corporate training videos without a studio?
Upload your existing PowerPoint or training script to HeyGen. Select an AI avatar to serve as your on-screen presenter, choose a voice, and generate your video. The entire process takes minutes, not months. For a more personal touch, clone your subject matter expert so their digital twin delivers the training.
Can I convert my existing PowerPoints into training videos?
Yes—this is one of HeyGen's most popular L&D workflows. Upload your PowerPoint or Google Slides deck, and HeyGen transforms each slide into a video scene with avatar narration. Your existing structure, content, and flow are preserved. You can edit scripts, adjust timing, and add transitions before generating the final video.
How does multilingual training work?
Create your training video once in your primary language. Then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (so your presenter sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match the translated audio). One source video, global reach.
Does HeyGen integrate with our LMS?
Yes. HeyGen exports SCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004 packages that work with major learning management systems including Cornerstone, Workday Learning, SAP SuccessFactors, Docebo, Absorb, and more. Set completion thresholds, track learner progress, and integrate with your existing learning ecosystem.
How do I create a digital clone of our subject-matter expert?
HeyGen's AI clone feature creates a digital twin from a short video recording. Your SME records once—following straightforward guidelines for lighting and framing—and their avatar can then deliver unlimited training content. When they're unavailable or leave the organisation, you still have their expertise captured in video form.
How long can training videos last?
HeyGen support videos of various lengths. Quite effective training follows microlearning principles — 3–10 minute modules that focus on specific learning objectives. However, you can create longer content for more comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking content into chapters for better learner engagement and completion rates.
Can multiple people in my L&D team use HeyGen?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where instructional designers, training managers, and content creators can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved avatars, brand elements, and templates accessible to your entire team. Admin controls let you manage permissions and monitor usage.
How does HeyGen compare with traditional video production?
Traditional training video production requires scheduling presenters, booking studios, coordinating crews, and post-production editing—typically 2–3 months and $5,000–$15,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generate equivalent quality in minutes to hours, with unlimited revisions. Advantive reported a 50% reduction in content creation time. Würth Group cut production time by 50% and translation costs by 80%.
Can I add quizzes or interactive elements to my training videos?
HeyGen supports interactive elements including quizzes, knowledge checks, and branching paths. Add multiple choice questions, embed links, and create decision points that personalise the learning experience. Interactive features export with your SCORM package for LMS tracking.
Is my training content secure?
HeyGen are SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted in transit and at rest. For enterprise L&D teams handling sensitive training materials, HeyGen offer dedicated workspaces with SSO integration and centralised user management. We do not train our AI models on your content.
Which video formats and quality levels are supported?
HeyGen exports in MP4 format at up to 4K resolution. Most L&D teams use 1080p (Full HD), which balances quality with file size for LMS delivery and bandwidth considerations. You can also export at 720p for mobile-first or bandwidth-constrained environments.
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Start Creating Training Videos Today
Stop waiting months for content that is outdated before it launches. Generate professional training videos in minutes, translate into any language straightaway, and update whenever your business changes—without reshoots. Join L&D teams at Workday, Advantive, and Würth Group who have transformed how they train.
- No credit card needed
- SCORM export included
- Cancel any time