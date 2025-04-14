Social media video maker for scroll-stopping videos

HeyGen's social media video maker turns a typed script into high-quality videos ready to post, with no filming and no video editing experience required. Create Reels, TikTok videos, Shorts, and LinkedIn posts from one place.

Man using a laptop, with an overlay displaying "www.heygen.com" and a pink cursor.
147,844,766Videos generated
122,977,128Avatars generated
20,453,408Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Stylized white car icon on a blue background.Key Features

Features of HeyGen's Social Media Video Maker

Social media videos from one script

Type a caption-length idea or paste a full script, and the text to video engine builds scenes, narration, and pacing around it. You create a social media video in minutes instead of spending an evening on a timeline, and every scene stays editable as text.

Get started for free →
A short script on the left turning into a vertical social video with scenes, narration, and pacing on the right.

Native sizes for every social media platform

Generate the same video clip in 9:16 for TikTok and Reels, 1:1 for feeds, and 16:9 for YouTube. Resize your video to fit any social media platform without manual cropping, so your subject stays centred and your captions stay readable on every phone screen.

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The same clip shown in 9:16, 1:1, and 16:9 frames side by side with the subject centered and captions readable in each.

Auto Captions for Sound-Off Viewing

Most social media users watch with the sound off, so the built-in subtitle generator adds accurate, styled captions to every video clip automatically. Captioned posts hold attention longer and earn more video views from viewers who scroll past with the sound muted.

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A vertical video with bold styled auto-captions burned in, next to a toggle showing sound off and caption styling controls.

A consistent presenter, no camera needed

Record one 15-second clip and HeyGen builds a lifelike digital twin that presents every post in your voice and style. Create professional-looking videos daily without setting up lights, re-recording takes, or being on camera on the days you don’t feel like it.

Get started for free →
A 15-second source clip on one side and a lifelike digital-twin presenter delivering a social post on the other.

Prompt-to-video with Video Agent

Give the AI video generator a topic, link, or brief, and Video Agent writes the script, picks animated video scenes and AI B-roll instead of generic stock video, and renders a complete post. Review the creative blueprint before anything renders, then batch multiple videos in one sitting.

Get started for free →
A Video Agent panel taking a topic prompt and showing a creative blueprint of scenes and AI B-roll before rendering a finished post.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases for the social media video maker

An Instagram Reel being built from a typed hook into vertical scenes using customizable video templates.

Instagram Reels and Story videos

Trend cycles move faster than filming schedules. Type the hook, let the reel generator build vertical scenes from customizable video templates, and create engaging videos the same afternoon the trend appears.

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A row of short vertical TikTok clips with hooks, captions, and jump cuts scheduled over a week, no camera in sight.

TikTok videos without daily filming

Feeding TikTok's algorithm means posting several times a week. Turn talking points into short vertical clips with hooks, captions, and jump cuts, and create videos on schedule without ever opening a camera app.

A long blog post on one side splitting into several YouTube Shorts with tight pacing and bold captions on the other.

YouTube Shorts from long-form ideas

Long scripts hide dozens of short hooks. Repurpose blog posts, podcasts, or webinar notes into YouTube Shorts with tight pacing and bold captions, and turn one video project into a week of channel activity.

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A presenter-led LinkedIn video with the speaker's name and title on a lower-third overlay in a professional feed.

LinkedIn videos that build authority

Written posts blur together on professional feeds. Deliver your point of view as a presenter-led video with your name and title on screen, and give prospects a face to remember before the first call.

One promo script generating a Facebook video, an Instagram promo, and a LinkedIn cut lined up as launch-day ad variants.

Video Ads and Promo Posts

Launch announcements used to wait on production crews. Script the offer, generate versions of your social media ads for every channel, and create a Facebook video, an Instagram promo, and a LinkedIn cut from one script on launch day.

A finished social post duplicated into multiple language versions with matched lip movement, with flags marking 175+ languages.

One post, 175+ language versions

Template editors stop at one language. HeyGen translates your finished video content for social media into 175+ languages with matched lip movement and your cloned voice, so the same social content reaches every market you sell in.

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Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How social media video maker works

Create a social media video online in four steps, starting from free templates or a blank script. Most people make videos and publish them within fifteen minutes.

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Step 1: Pick your template

Browse social media video templates, then choose the size for your specific social media platform.

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Step 2: Paste your script

Describe the video you want to create, or paste your hook and talking points and let AI draft the rest.

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Step 3: Style your video

Add captions, music, brand colours, and a presenter. The editor is easy to use: edit your video by editing the text.

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Step 4: Export and post

Download in MP4 up to 4K, or resize the same video for every other channel first.

Social media video maker FAQs (frequently asked questions)

What is an AI social media video maker, and how does it work?

An AI social media video maker is a video creation tool that turns text into a finished video for social media. You type a script, the online video maker builds the scenes, narration, and captions, and you export platform-ready clips for Reels, Shorts, and LinkedIn, plus explainer videos and educational videos, with no video editing software to learn.

Will AI-generated videos look too generic in my feed?

Not if they carry your identity. HeyGen's Avatar V model builds your digital twin from a 15-second clip and keeps your face, voice, and delivery consistent across every post. G2 rates it the most realistic on the market, so you can publish impactful social media videos that look like you.

How do I turn one script into videos for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts?

Generate the video once, then resize it inside the editor. HeyGen re-frames the same clip into 9:16, 1:1, and 16:9 with captions repositioned and the right social media video format applied per platform, so one script becomes native posts everywhere you publish.

Is there a free online social media video maker with no watermark?

HeyGen's free social media video maker plan includes three free video exports a month with a watermark, enough to test quality on real posts. The free plan includes the full editor, so it doubles as a free video editor while you evaluate. Paid plans remove the watermark, the limit creators in every online community thread call out, and export clean MP4s in HD or 4K.

What video dimensions and length work best for each social media platform?

Use 9:16 vertical for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts. Square 1:1 works well for videos in Facebook and LinkedIn feeds. Keep your videos short, under 60 seconds, with the hook in the first three seconds, since that’s roughly how long you have before a viewer scrolls past. HeyGen exports every ratio from one project, so you create video content once and publish it everywhere.

How can I consistently create engaging social media videos without filming?

Batch your video creation. Write five scripts in one sitting, create social media videos with the same digital presenter and branded video template, and schedule the exports across your social media channels. Nothing depends on filming, so you can build your social media calendar independent of camera days.

What is the best video maker for social media content?

For teams that publish daily without filming, there’s HeyGen. A video editor for social media still needs footage you filmed, and so do many video tools built on stock video clips that look like stock. HeyGen generates the video itself from text, presents it with a lifelike digital twin, and localizes it into 175+ languages, and you can still edit videos scene by scene without video editing software.

Can AI video keep up with a real social posting schedule?

Yes, and at a volume most teams never reach manually. Agency Vision Creative Labs used HeyGen as their social media video creator and took clients from one or two videos a year to 50–60 brilliant videos per day, filling channels that previously sat empty. Read the Vision Creative Labs story for the exact workflow they run.

How much does HeyGen cost for social media creators?

Plans start free so you can test output quality before paying. Paid creator plans begin at $24 per month and remove the watermark, which costs less than hiring a professional video maker for an hour, and they cover every format and every social media network you post to.

Can I publish the same social video in multiple languages?

Yes. Run any finished post through the AI video translator and it produces localized versions in 175+ languages with matched lip movement and your own cloned voice, so global accounts publish native social media video content from a single master video instead of re-shooting.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into scroll-stopping social media videos with AI.

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