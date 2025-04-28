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AI video tools for every creator

HeyGen's complete library of free AI video tools, all in one place. Generate avatars, clone voices, write captions, translate videos, edit clips, and turn text, images, or audio into polished video in minutes. No editor, no agency, no learning curve.

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Image to video

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Photo

Turn photos into stunning videos with AI. Add motion, text, and music in seconds—perfect for social posts, ads, and storytelling.

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Face swap video

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Avatars

Create high-quality AI face swaps in minutes. Upload media, choose a face, and get realistic results with natural lighting and expressions. No editing skills required.

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AI video generator

Video

Type your idea. Click generate. Get a share-ready video from text faster than you’d expect. No camera, video editing software, or production skills needed. Download it, edit it, or share it instantly.

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Smiling woman with a purple message bubble displaying "Hello, this is how I sound." and a play icon for custom voice.

Create AI lip-sync videos

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Bring your videos to life with perfectly synced lips and voices. HeyGen’s AI lip sync tool transforms text or audio into realistic talking avatar videos in minutes. Upload your footage or pick an avatar, add your script, and let HeyGen’s AI handle the rest. No editing experience needed. Ideal for creators, marketers, and educators who want professional-quality videos, fast.

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AI voice cloning (V2)

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Video

Clone any voice with AI accuracy to create natural, personalized voiceovers that match your tone and style on any platform.

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AI birthday video maker for quick greetings

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Photo

Turn simple ideas into meaningful, personalized birthday videos that feel personal and memorable. HeyGen’s AI birthday video maker helps you create heartfelt messages with visuals, music, and voiceovers, all generated in minutes without any editing experience.

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AI GIF creator for instant fun GIFs online

AI GIF creator for instant fun GIFs online

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Photo

Create animated GIFs from text using HeyGen’s AI GIF creator. Turn short descriptions into expressive, looping GIFs that communicate emotion, context, and ideas faster than static images, without animation software or design skills.

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Audio to video converter

Video

Turn your audio into engaging video content with HeyGen. Convert podcasts, voiceovers, or any audio into videos featuring AI avatars, subtitles, and animations. No editing required. Just upload and share.

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A stylish woman in light grey sunglasses holds a white fluffy dog inside an elevator, with colourful translucent shapes floating around them.

AI music video generator for reactive visuals

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Video

Create studio-quality music videos powered entirely by AI. HeyGen’s free AI music video generator transforms your tracks, lyrics, or creative prompts into immersive, audio-reactive visuals that sync perfectly with rhythm, emotion, and pacing. No cameras needed with this AI-generated approach. No editing is required when using this AI tool. Just instant, music-driven video generation.

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URL to video, turn any link into a video

URL to video, turn any link into a video

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Video

Turn any webpage into a professional, narrated video in minutes using HeyGen's URL to video tool. Paste your link, choose a visual style, and get a complete video with captions, voiceover, and animations.

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Ghibli art video generator for instant art

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The Ghibli art video generator helps you create emotionally rich, hand-drawn style AI videos inspired by nostalgic animation aesthetics. With HeyGen, you can turn simple ideas, scripts, or visuals into cinematic Ghibli style art videos without animation skills.

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Make photos sing, animate any photo with AI

Make photos sing, animate any photo with AI

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Upload a photo or paste an image link and instantly get a polished singing video. HeyGen animates faces, syncs lips to audio, adds natural expressions, captions, and platform-ready exports so you can create shareable clips without cameras or manual animation.

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AI news generator for broadcast-ready videos

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Turn scripts, articles, or live updates into polished news videos with HeyGen’s advanced AI video generator. Our AI news generator automates narration, scene assembly, timing, and captions so you can publish timely news content without studios or crews. Produce consistent, on-brand broadcasts that scale.

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Loop video

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Creating a loop video should be simple, fast, and reliable. With HeyGen, you can turn any clip into a smooth, seamless loop in seconds without downloading software or learning complicated editing tools. Whether you're making content for social media, presentations, or digital displays, HeyGen gives you an easy way to repeat your videos, control timing, and export high-quality results that look clean on every platform. It’s built for creators, marketers, and anyone who needs a professional loop video without the extra steps.

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AI YouTube video generator

Video

Skip the filming and long edits. HeyGen lets you turn any script into a high-quality YouTube video using AI avatars, natural voices, and ready-made templates. You can create full videos or Shorts in minutes, without a camera or editing software. It’s fast, simple, and built to help you publish more content with less effort.

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PDF to video converter for narrated videos

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Text

Convert your slide decks, whitepapers, manuals, and reports into polished videos in minutes with HeyGen’s PDF to video converter. Upload a PDF, pick a voice and style, and get a finished MP4 with narration, visuals, captions, and platform-ready exports, no editing skills required.

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Create your own Avatar

Avatars

Turn your photo or short video into a lifelike digital version of yourself. With HeyGen, you can create an AI avatar that speaks, moves, and connects in over 175+ languages. It’s fast, realistic, and ideal for videos, training, or social media.

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Face talking AI tool for realistic videos

Face talking AI tool for realistic videos

Video
Photo

Face talking transforms a static photo into a realistic speaking video using AI. With HeyGen, you can generate face talking videos that look natural, expressive, and human, without cameras, filming, or complex production workflows.

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Screen recorder

Video

Capture your screen, webcam, and audio with HeyGen’s AI screen recorder. Record in perfect sync, clean background noise, and generate captions automatically. Create high-quality, shareable videos in minutes without downloads or editing software.

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AI video editor for publish-ready videos

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Turn rough clips into polished videos with an editor that feels simple and smart. HeyGen’s AI video editor helps you cut, fix, and enhance videos using text-level controls so you can spend less time on timelines and more time on stories that earn clicks using the best AI tools.

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AI promo video generator for instant promos

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Create AI promo video content that looks polished and performs, without cameras or complex editing. Turn product links, short scripts, and simple ideas into on-brand promotional videos in minutes. HeyGen helps teams launch more creatively, test more angles, and move faster than traditional production.

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AI YouTube Shorts generator for viral clips

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Create scroll-stopping YouTube Shorts in minutes with HeyGen’s AI YouTube Shorts generator. From script to publish-ready vertical video, our AI writes hooks, generates visuals, syncs audio, and adds captions so creators and brands can scale short-form content without cameras or lengthy edits.

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AI actors generator: create realistic AI actors

AI actors generator: create realistic AI actors

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Create presenter-led videos, UGC-style ads, and training clips with realistic AI actors—no camera, studio, or casting needed. Pick a stock actor, clone your own voice, or build a brand actor, and publish platform-ready videos in minutes.

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A young woman in a blazer looks at the viewer, next to a presentation script about waterproof hiking boots.

Video presentation maker for instant decks

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Convert static slides and long documents into clear, presenter-led video presentations in minutes. With HeyGen, you can create explainers, training, and updates that feel human and engaging, without recording yourself or booking Studio time.

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AI spokesperson

Video
Avatars
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The AI Spokesperson tool can create high-quality videos quickly and without the need for filming or editing. Whether you’re creating content for video marketing, training, or social media, you can have a realistic AI spokesperson ready in just minutes. No filming, no editing, just results.

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Free AI video explainer maker for brands

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Turn static text and complicated topics into short explainer videos that people actually understand. With HeyGen, you can create presenter-led explainers that combine voice, visuals, and clear structure, all without cameras or editing timelines. Educate customers, teams, and learners faster using video creation that stays on brand and is easy to update.

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Educational video maker for engaging lessons

Educational video maker for engaging lessons

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Create engaging educational videos using HeyGen’s AI-powered educational video maker. Generate lessons, explainers, and training videos from ideas, scripts, images, or existing materials with automated visuals, voice, captions, and pacing. No filming, editing timelines, or production overhead.

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Video GPT

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HeyGen's Video GPT transforms simple prompts into fully AI-generated videos with no editing skills required. Whether you're creating content for marketing, education, or social media, AI-powered video creation has never been this easy. Let AI bring your ideas to life with just a few clicks.

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Video template

Video

Create impressive videos in minutes using HeyGen’s library of more than 700 AI video templates. Each template gives you a fast way to produce high-quality, scroll-stopping content without any editing experience. More than 85,000 creators and teams already trust HeyGen to simplify and speed up their video creation process.

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A woman points forward on a green background, next to a “Design a voice” button being clicked by a pink speech-bubble cursor.

AI narrator for stories and scripts

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Turn your script into a complete AI-generated video with cinematic scenes, natural narration, motion design, and frame-accurate timing. HeyGen’s script to video AI eliminates cameras, studios, editors, and production delays so your team can create high-quality videos at scale.

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AI video clip generator for quick edits

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Turn long videos into short, shareable clips using HeyGen’s AI video clip generator. Upload a full recording and generate multiple high-impact clips optimized for social feeds, without scrubbing timelines or manually editing footage.

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Video Sharing Tool

Share video

Video

Share your videos quickly and easily with HeyGen’s Share Video Tool. Upload, optimize, and deliver HD or 4K videos without dealing with file size limits, formatting issues, or quality loss. Perfect for marketers, educators, creators, and teams who want smooth playback and professional-looking results on every device.

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Wedding invitation video maker: free templates and more

Wedding invitation video maker: free templates and more

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Video

Turn any webpage into a professional, narrated video in minutes using HeyGen's URL to video tool. Paste your link, choose a visual style, and get a complete video with captions, voiceover, and animations.

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Save the date video maker: create yours in minutes

Save the date video maker: create yours in minutes

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Video

Create a polished save-the-date video starting from a script, a photo, or a simple idea. No camera, no crew, and no editing experience required. Choose a style, add your message, and HeyGen turns your video into a shareable clip in minutes.

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AI product placement maker for branded videos

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Create natural, realistic AI product placement in videos using HeyGen. Insert products into scenes where they feel intentional and context-aware, without reshooting footage or manually editing frames, while keeping storytelling authentic and brand-safe.

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AI subtitle generator: create instant captions

AI subtitle generator: create instant captions

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Turn every video into a watch-to-the-end experience with AI subtitles that sync perfectly to your audio. HeyGen automatically transcribes, times, and styles your captions so more viewers can follow along, even with the sound off. No manual typing, no clunky tools, just clear, engaging subtitles that match your brand.

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Video intro maker for catchy openings

Video intro maker for catchy openings

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Create professional video intros that build recognition and set the tone for every video. Your audience remembers what they see first, so make your opening moments count with studio-quality AI on your side. Launch polished intros that instantly show who you are, what you do, and why your content matters. Turn viewers into subscribers with high-impact branding from the start.

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A man in glasses speaking at a laptop, with language options for English, Spanish, and Portuguese displayed beside him.

Add captions to video at scale with AI

Video
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Upload a video or paste a link and get accurate, editable captions in minutes. HeyGen transcribes audio, aligns timing, and exports SRT or burned-in subtitles so your content is accessible and optimized for platforms without manual subtitling.

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Video size compressor

Video

Compress video size online in seconds and keep your visuals sharp. Upload any MP4, MOV, MKV, or AVI file and create a smaller version that loads faster and shares easily. HeyGen makes it simple, secure, and fast to reduce large video files without installing software or losing quality.

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Overlapping presentation slides about social media marketing, featuring a smiling man and topics like content strategy.

Animated presentation maker for instant videos

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Create an animated presentation from text using HeyGen’s AI video generation platform. Turn written ideas into engaging presentations with motion, voice, visuals, and pacing, without designing slides, filming, or editing by hand.

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AI video caption generator, online and free

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Generate accurate, readable captions automatically using HeyGen’s AI video caption generator. Turn spoken audio into perfectly timed captions and subtitles that boost accessibility, engagement, and reach. No manual transcription, no editing timelines, just fast AI-powered results.

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AI voice actor

Video
Avatars
Text

Turn your written content into realistic, lifelike voiceovers in minutes with HeyGen’s AI Voice Acting Tool. Whether you need voiceovers for videos, e-learning, podcasts, or virtual assistants, our tool helps you create professional-quality voiceovers quickly and easily. No need for voice actors or recording studios, just advanced AI technology delivering fast, cost-effective results.

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Article to video generator for instant videos

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Take your best written content and turn it into videos that people actually finish. With HeyGen, you can convert articles, blogs, and long-form resources into presenter-ready videos that boost reach, engagement, and time on page, all without editors or cameras.

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A smiling man gestures next to a floating card titled "Social media best practices."

AI presenter videos in 175 languages

HeyGen’s AI Presenter helps you create polished videos without cameras, studios, or on-screen talent. Instead of recording yourself, you write a script, choose a presenter, and let HeyGen generate a video that delivers your message clearly and consistently.

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AI animation generator for instant results

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Turn plain text, scripts, or outlines into animated videos using AI video without storyboarding or keyframing. HeyGen’s AI animation generator creates scenes, motion, and narration for you so you can focus on the message, not the manual work.

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Blog to video AI for fast content creation

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Turn your blog posts into short videos that people actually watch. With HeyGen, you can convert articles, guides, and newsletters into presenter-led videos that mix on-screen text, visuals, and narration, all without opening a video editor. Repurpose your best written content into scroll-ready clips for every channel.

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Smiling woman looking up against a vibrant yellow-green background with abstract shapes.

Digital humans maker for realistic AI videos

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Create digital humans that deliver clear, human-like video communication using HeyGen’s AI video generator. Turn text or images into professional digital human videos with natural speech, expressions, and multilingual delivery without cameras, actors, or production overhead.

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Video editing interface showing a video preview of two professionals with papers, a play button, and a "Trim" option highlighted.

Online video trimmer

Video

Cut, shorten, and polish your videos with the free online video trimmer. This fast, browser-based tool makes editing simple and precise. Remove unwanted parts, refine your clips, and get professional-quality results, all without downloading software. Whether it’s for social media, product demos, or tutorials, you can create clean, engaging videos in just minutes.

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Document to video converter for instant AI videos

Document to video converter for instant AI videos

Video
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Turn documents into polished videos using a document-to-video converter built for speed, clarity, and scale. Start from written files, structure your message automatically, and generate professional video content without cameras, timelines, or manual editing.

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YouTube intro maker for branded openings

YouTube intro maker for branded openings

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Give your channel the opening it deserves. HeyGen helps you create eye-catching YouTube intros that make viewers instantly recognize your brand and feel excited about what’s coming next. You can design intros with cinematic motion, crisp branding, and dynamic pacing in minutes.

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AI course builder for instant online courses

AI course builder for instant online courses

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Start from text, slides, PDFs, or a short brief and get polished course modules without cameras or editing. HeyGen converts your source material into narrated AI video lessons, quizzes, captions, and packaged exports so teams and creators ship training faster.

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Personalized video platform

Video
Avatars

HeyGen’s AI-powered personalized video platform enables you to create customized videos effortlessly, integrating names, preferences, or offers into each video. Reach your audience with tailored content, driving engagement and higher conversion rates. Whether you’re targeting individuals or large-scale campaigns,

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Create AI video tutorial from script in minutes

Create AI video tutorial from script in minutes

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Start from a script, slide deck, or screen recording and produce polished tutorial videos with HeyGen. Auto-generate voiceovers, captions, scene sequencing, and platform-ready exports so teams can publish training, demos, and how-to videos faster without cameras or timeline editing.

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Election video maker: create campaign videos fast

Election video maker: create campaign videos fast

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Video

Create professional election campaign videos from a written script in minutes. Whether you're running for local office or coordinating a national campaign, the election video maker lets you produce polished, on-message videos without cameras, crews, or editing experience. Write your message, choose your style, and get a broadcast-ready video automatically.

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AI movie maker for cinematic storytelling

AI movie maker for cinematic storytelling

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Turn scripts and simple ideas into cinematic movies with AI. HeyGen gives you the tools to create characters, scenes, voiceover, and motion in one place. No cameras, no editing timeline, just movie creation with an AI movie maker that keeps your imagination in control.

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