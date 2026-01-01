customer story

90%

video completion rate

customer story

25%

increase in completion rates

customer story

10x

increase in video production speed

customer story

10–15

languages per video

customer story

80%

reduction in translation costs

customer story

€1,000

saved per minute of video

How the world’s leading brands create with HeyGen

See why more than 100,000 of the world’s leading brands are using HeyGen to create videos in minutes, reducing production time, cutting costs, and scaling output without sacrificing quality.

Get started for free
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
Wondershare logo
Atlassian logo
HubSpot logo
Miro logo
Salesforce logo
HBO logo
Lemonade logo
HP logo
Duolingo logo
company logo 11
Salesforce logo
Salesforce logo
company logo 14
Wondershare logo
Atlassian logo
HubSpot logo
Miro logo
Salesforce logo
HBO logo
Lemonade logo
HP logo
Duolingo logo
company logo 24
Salesforce logo
Salesforce logo
company logo 27
Wondershare logo
Atlassian logo
HubSpot logo
Miro logo
Salesforce logo
HBO logo
Lemonade logo
HP logo
Duolingo logo
company logo 37
Salesforce logo
Salesforce logo
Background decoration
All stories

Discover customer stories from every industry

Product
Clear all
Workday
Video Translation

Workday

Workday cut localization time from months to hours with HeyGen, enabling faster multilingual video production across 10–15 languages per project while reducing costs and preserving brand integrity.

Learn more
getitAI
Interactive Avatar

getitAI

Learn how getitAI and HeyGen partner to bring creators to life as storyselling agents, unlocking a shift in interface from passive pages to persuasive presence.

Learn more

Learn more
Trivago
Video Translation

Trivago

Discover how trivago utilized the HeyGen AI translator to cut post-production time in half, saving 3–4 months, and efficiently localize ads across 30 markets.

Learn more
Tomorrow.io
Avatar Video

Tomorrow.io

Explore how Tomorrow.io leveraged HeyGen AI technology for weather data visualization, enhancing their user engagement and forecasting capabilities. Visit our website.

Learn more
Crystal Ninja
Avatar Video

Crystal Ninja

See how Crystal Ninja founder Kellie DeFries uses HeyGen to transform time-intensive crystal artistry demonstrations into polished, scalable online courses without burnout.

Learn more
background decorationbackground decorationbackground decorationbackground decoration

Free your story

Join the brands creating 10x more video content while reducing production time and costs with HeyGen.

Book a meeting
logoGDPR
logoSOC 2 TYPE II
logoCCPA
logoAI ACT
logoDPF

Certified to meet global security and compliance standards

Have questions? We’ve got answers.

What can businesses learn from AI case studies that use HeyGen’s technology?

HeyGen’s AI case studies show how companies cut production time, scale content globally, and boost creativity. Teams finish videos in hours, agencies deliver in multiple languages, and brands bring campaigns to life with avatars, reducing cost while enabling scalable, high-quality storytelling across markets.

How have AI marketing case studies shown better engagement and ROI with HeyGen?

HeyGen’s AI case studies show how personalized, scalable video drives stronger engagement and ROI. Brands doubled conversion and retention with onboarding videos, tripled engagement through tailored campaigns, and expanded global reach with multilingual content, proving HeyGen empowers marketers to scale personalisation, cut costs, and maximize impact.

What results are shown in AI in education case studies using HeyGen for training and learning?

HeyGen’s AI education case studies show how institutions and companies boost learning outcomes. Avatars power role-play for skill practice, enterprises modernize compliance training, healthcare teams speed medical content creation, and educators deliver multilingual lessons, making training more engaging, scalable, and effective across schools, businesses, and professional development.

How are AI in healthcare case studies using HeyGen to improve communication and reduce costs?

HeyGen’s AI healthcare case studies show how providers improve communication, cut costs, and expand access. Doctors share medical knowledge through explainer videos, teams cut training production time by 50%, and providers scale multilingual certification content, delivering accurate, cost-effective education for patients, professionals, and global audiences.

How did Würth Group use HeyGen’s AI video generation to achieve success?

Würth shifted from written to video-first communication by using HeyGen to generate multilingual, avatar-based videos. They slashed translation costs by 80%, cut production time in half, and enabled employees to master the platform in just 45 minutes, making global, engaging training and messaging more efficient and cost-effective.

What can businesses learn from Komatsu in AI customer stories using AI Avatars?

Komatsu’s AI case study shows how businesses can use AI avatars to transform training and communication. By creating multilingual, consistent, and engaging videos, Komatsu improved completion rates to nearly 90%, boosted knowledge retention, and cut production costs. Their success highlights how AI customer stories demonstrate scalable, brand-consistent learning solutions that can extend beyond training into marketing and global communication.

How did trivago improve marketing results with HeyGen’s AI case studies?

Trivago’s experience with HeyGen shows that AI marketing case studies can significantly streamline video localization. By leveraging HeyGen’s AI translators and avatars, trivago cut post-production time in half (saving 3–4 months), localized TV ads across 30 markets quickly, and maintained a consistent brand identity to deliver scalable, efficient, high-quality marketing results.

How did Ogilvy leverage AI avatars in AI marketing case studies?

Ogilvy partnered with HeyGen to create emotionally resonant, avatar-driven marketing videos, including a Gen Z–focused campaign featuring a singer’s persona. Using HeyGen’s avatars, they produced highly personalized, localized content at scale, strengthening audience connection, preserving emotional tone, and increasing engagement across markets.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

Book a meeting
CTA background