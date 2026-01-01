How the world’s leading brands create with HeyGen
See why more than 100,000 of the world’s leading brands are using HeyGen to create videos in minutes, reducing production time, cutting costs, and scaling output without sacrificing quality.
Discover customer stories from every industry
Workday cut localization time from months to hours with HeyGen, enabling faster multilingual video production across 10–15 languages per project while reducing costs and preserving brand integrity.
Learn how getitAI and HeyGen partner to bring creators to life as storyselling agents, unlocking a shift in interface from passive pages to persuasive presence.
Discover how trivago utilized the HeyGen AI translator to cut post-production time in half, saving 3–4 months, and efficiently localize ads across 30 markets.
Explore how Tomorrow.io leveraged HeyGen AI technology for weather data visualization, enhancing their user engagement and forecasting capabilities. Visit our website.
Join the brands creating 10x more video content while reducing production time and costs with HeyGen.
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HeyGen’s AI case studies show how companies cut production time, scale content globally, and boost creativity. Teams finish videos in hours, agencies deliver in multiple languages, and brands bring campaigns to life with avatars, reducing cost while enabling scalable, high-quality storytelling across markets.
HeyGen’s AI case studies show how personalized, scalable video drives stronger engagement and ROI. Brands doubled conversion and retention with onboarding videos, tripled engagement through tailored campaigns, and expanded global reach with multilingual content, proving HeyGen empowers marketers to scale personalisation, cut costs, and maximize impact.
HeyGen’s AI education case studies show how institutions and companies boost learning outcomes. Avatars power role-play for skill practice, enterprises modernize compliance training, healthcare teams speed medical content creation, and educators deliver multilingual lessons, making training more engaging, scalable, and effective across schools, businesses, and professional development.
HeyGen’s AI healthcare case studies show how providers improve communication, cut costs, and expand access. Doctors share medical knowledge through explainer videos, teams cut training production time by 50%, and providers scale multilingual certification content, delivering accurate, cost-effective education for patients, professionals, and global audiences.
Würth shifted from written to video-first communication by using HeyGen to generate multilingual, avatar-based videos. They slashed translation costs by 80%, cut production time in half, and enabled employees to master the platform in just 45 minutes, making global, engaging training and messaging more efficient and cost-effective.
Komatsu’s AI case study shows how businesses can use AI avatars to transform training and communication. By creating multilingual, consistent, and engaging videos, Komatsu improved completion rates to nearly 90%, boosted knowledge retention, and cut production costs. Their success highlights how AI customer stories demonstrate scalable, brand-consistent learning solutions that can extend beyond training into marketing and global communication.
Trivago’s experience with HeyGen shows that AI marketing case studies can significantly streamline video localization. By leveraging HeyGen’s AI translators and avatars, trivago cut post-production time in half (saving 3–4 months), localized TV ads across 30 markets quickly, and maintained a consistent brand identity to deliver scalable, efficient, high-quality marketing results.
Ogilvy partnered with HeyGen to create emotionally resonant, avatar-driven marketing videos, including a Gen Z–focused campaign featuring a singer’s persona. Using HeyGen’s avatars, they produced highly personalized, localized content at scale, strengthening audience connection, preserving emotional tone, and increasing engagement across markets.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.