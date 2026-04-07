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Avatar V

Finally, an AI avatar that’s indistinguishable from you

Character consistency is what separates a useful avatar from a gimmick. Avatar V delivers it across every angle, every expression, and every video you create.

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  • Rated #1 most realistic avatars on G2
  • Character consistency verified across all scenes
  • One recording, endless looks
What is Avatar V

The next generation of your digital self

Avatar V is HeyGen's most advanced AI avatar model. Earlier avatars started with a photo and animated a face. Then came video-based training, which captured more of how you move and sound. Avatar V takes this a step further: it separates your identity from your appearance, learning the precise way you move, gesture, and express yourself so that motion can be applied to any version of you.

That means you record once, in whatever you're wearing, wherever you are. Then generate yourself in any setting, any outfit, any look you can imagine. The avatar performing in your video isn't just something that resembles you. It moves like you, sounds like you, and holds that identity with precision across every video you create.

You no longer need a professional studio, a camera crew, or hours of footage. A 15-second webcam recording unlocks professional-grade video at any scale.

15 secto create your avatar
No exaggerationon video length and quality
Unlimitedbackground or setting
Character consistency

The one thing that changes everything

Character consistency is the defining capability of Avatar V. It means your digital twin looks, sounds, and behaves like you, not just in a single clip, but across every scene, every background, and every video you ever generate.

Character consistency

Avatar V maintains a single, coherent identity across every video you create. The same face, the same micro-expressions, the same presence across a 30-second clip or a 10-minute course module. No drift. No artefacts. No uncanny valley.

Man with glasses shown from three angles, illustrating realistic AI-generated video Avatars

Multiple angles

Wide shots, medium frames, and close-ups, all consistent, all from one recording. The angles that make a single avatar work across every format.

Same woman shown in multiple outfits and roles, highlighting versatile personas for AI-generated marketing videos.

Dynamic scenes

Fluid upper-body motion, responsive gestures, and consistent movement across scene changes. The difference between an avatar that presents and one that truly performs.

Close-up of a person’s mouth with tracking dots illustrating AI-powered lip-sync for video generation

More accurate lip-sync

Phoneme-level accuracy across every supported language. What you hear and what you see stay perfectly aligned at any speed, in 175+ languages and dialects.

Woman’s face in four panels showing happy, sad, surprised, and disgusted expressions for AI video emotion control.

Facial expression accuracy

Natural brow movement, genuine eye contact, and micro-expressions that register as real. Trained on 10M+ data points, the details separate believable from uncanny.

About the Avatar model

Avatar V introduces a fundamental shift in how avatar generation models handle identity. Where prior systems condition on a single reference frame, Avatar V operates over a full video context window, enabling the model to attend selectively to the most informative moments in your recording.

The selective attention mechanism extracts salient identity signals across frames, including lip geometry, facial silhouette structure, and expression transition patterns, while naturally suppressing frames where pose, lighting, or occlusion reduce signal quality. The result is a richer, temporally grounded identity embedding that persists across the full generation context.

This targeted cross-frame aggregation solves identity drift, the progressive divergence between reference identity and generated output that limits character consistency in single-frame conditioning systems. Avatar V maintains a stable identity representation across scenes, camera angles, and long-form video durations without additional fine-tuning or reference input.

Three stages of training

The model first learns to copy facial appearance faithfully within the same scene, establishing a strong foundation for identity preservation before any cross-scene complexity is introduced.

The model is then trained to bridge the domain gap between a reference video and a target scene with a different background, lighting, and pose distribution, enabling robust cross-scene adaptation.

In the final stage, task-specific reinforcement learning with human-centred reward signals maximizes identity similarity, ensuring the generated avatar is as close to the real person as possible.

Avatar IV vs Avatar V

A meaningful step forward

Avatar IV produced recognizable output. Avatar V produces indistinguishable output. The difference is a new reference architecture that conditions on your full video rather than a single frame, extracting richer identity data and eliminating drift across scenes.

Reference input
Short video clip (15 seconds)
Identity preservation
Strong (video-context model)
Cross-scene generation
Native, single pass
Natural motion and gestures
Learned from real video motion
Long-form consistency
Stable beyond 30 minutes
Recording requirement
15-second webcam clip
Multi-angle studio output
Supported
How it works

From webcam to digital twin in four steps

No Studio. No camera crew. No complicated setup. Just you and a webcam.

Step 1

Record 15 seconds of yourself

Open your laptop webcam and record a short clip of yourself speaking naturally. No special lighting or equipment is required.

Benefit 1 visual
Step 2

Avatar V trains your twin

The model processes your video as a full context window, learning your appearance, expressions, gestures, and movement patterns.

Benefit 2 visual
Step 3

Choose your scene

Select any background: a professional studio, a branded office, an outdoor location, or a custom setting. Your identity travels with you.

Benefit 3 visual
Step 4

Generate and share

Enter your script and generate a video as long as you need. The quality does not degrade, and your character stays consistent throughout.

Benefit 4 visual
Built for

Every use case that needs you, at scale

From a single onboarding video to a full library of localized content, Avatar V handles the volume.

Training & onboarding

Training & onboarding

Build a complete training library once. Update individual modules without re-recording. Your team gets consistent, on-brand instruction every time.

Sales enablement

Sales enablement

Record a prospecting video once and personalize it at scale. Avatar V maintains your presence and credibility across every outreach.

Localization

Localization

Create a video in English. Avatar V delivers it in 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync, so your message lands the same way everywhere.

Thought leadership

Thought leadership

Publish consistently without the friction of regular recording. Your ideas, your face, your credibility — delivered at the pace your audience expects.

Founder & executive comms

Founder & executive comms

Stay present in your organization without living in a recording booth. Ship internal updates, product announcements, and investor messages on your own schedule.

Product marketing

Product marketing

Turn written content into video-first messaging. Demo walkthroughs, feature announcements, and customer education—each with your face on it.

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