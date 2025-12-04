Enterprise video, purpose-built for every team

Video
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Built on our AI-powered platform, HeyGen’s Enterprise Solutions deliver specific features tailored to your department’s video creation workflow, enabling your team to create high-quality, secure, and compliant communication at scale.

136,460,769Videos generated
111,063,331Avatars generated
18,780,685Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
G24.81,000+ reviews
Private & Secure | AI Governance Controls | SOC 2 | GDPR | CCPA | Data Privacy Framework | AI Act Standards
Why HeyGen

One secure platform for your entire AI-powered video workflow

Create your best visual content without worry or hassle, in a safe, compliant environment designed to empower your team’s creativity and confidence.

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Workflow step: Create

Create

Transform your ideas into stunning, lifelike videos in minutes, with the same quality you’d expect from a professional studio.

Workflow step: Personalize

Personalize

Make every viewer feel personally seen and heard by creating authentic, personalized videos that build meaningful connections at scale.

Workflow step: Localize

Localize

Speak your audience’s language and genuinely connect, effortlessly adapting your videos to engage viewers in over 170 languages and dialects.

Workflow step: Manage

Manage

Maintain complete control over your brand with built-in guardrails, intuitive workspace management, and precise user permissions.

Workflow step: Publish

Publish

Instantly download in multiple formats, seamlessly share across social media, email, and messaging apps, or easily embed videos wherever you’d like.

Featured solutions

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, simplicity, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

Learning and development

L&D
Create tailored training experiences, from compliance to employee development and ongoing upskilling. Our AI video platform makes it easy to scale impactful learning without sacrificing quality or speed.

Marketing

Marketing
Produce professional-quality videos on demand. With a script and a few clicks, you can turn any asset, from PDFs to blogs to slide decks, into compelling, on-brand video content without breaking your budget.

Sales

Sales
Deliver personalized outreach at scale, from prospecting to follow-ups and product demos. HeyGen helps reps stand out in crowded inboxes, accelerate deal cycles, and build stronger customer relationships.

Localization

Localization
Reach global audiences in moments, not months. Simultaneously unlock new markets by localizing any video into more than 175 languages and dialects, complete with perfect lip-sync and authentic emotion.
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Certified to meet global security and compliance standards

Customer stories

Why 80% of Fortune 100 companies trust HeyGen

customer story

90%

video completion rate

customer story

25%

increase in completion rates

customer story

10x

increase in video production speed

customer story

10–15

languages per video

customer story

80%

reduction in translation costs

customer story

€1,000

saved per minute of video

The highest customer satisfaction on G2

HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need, and our customers agree. We’re proud to hold the highest customer satisfaction rating on G2 across AI video generation, translation, and avatar quality. Here are some of the benefits our customers are realizing:

10×increase in video production speed
5Xincrease in video creation
100% increase in video capacity
30markets localized in three months
80%reduction in video translation costs
5Xreturn on ad spend
G24.81,000+ reviews
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Enterprise foundation for scale and success

HeyGen gives enterprises a secure, scalable platform with the tools, support, and community to create, collaborate, and grow without limits.

Enterprise-ready

Empower your enterprise with secure, collaborative, and brand-consistent tools designed to streamline every step of video creation.

Security and compliance

SOC 2 and GDPR compliant

Your data security is our top priority. HeyGen is independently audited and certified for SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliance, helping ensure your information stays protected to the highest possible standards.

Workspaces

One central hub for all your video creation

A workspace is your team's dedicated digital environment within HeyGen. Easily organize multiple workspaces, assign user roles, and securely streamline teamwork to help your enterprise create exceptional videos together.

Collaboration

Bring your team together, wherever they are

With HeyGen, your team can seamlessly review, comment on, and refine videos together in real time or asynchronously on their own schedule.

Brand kit and voice

Your brand, perfectly consistent every time

Effortlessly equip your entire team to create videos that look, sound, and feel perfectly on brand in every language.

Book your 30-minute HeyGen demo

Customized to your use case
No commitment required
Learn about pricing options
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Success suite

Achieve more, faster, with unlimited creation, tailored onboarding, and dedicated experts guiding your way. With HeyGen’s Enterprise Success Suite, you’ll have all the tools, resources, and guidance to fully harness the power of AI video.

Unlimited videos and translations

Unlimited videos and translations

Create without limits. Produce and translate high-quality videos at scale to keep pace with your growing business needs.

Professional community

Professional community

Connect, collaborate, and exchange best practices with industry leaders and like-minded professionals to inspire ongoing innovation.

HeyGen Academy

HeyGen Academy

Quickly master HeyGen with guided tutorials, how-to guides, and expert-led content designed to accelerate adoption and maximize your ROI.

White-glove onboarding and support

White-glove onboarding and support

Get up and running quickly with dedicated, expert guidance tailored to your organization’s unique needs.

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Connect your favourite tools or build your own

Seamlessly integrate with your existing workflow to streamline your video creation process. Or build your team’s perfect workflow using HeyGen’s API.

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Advanced capabilities for enterprise video

HeyGen gives enterprises a secure, scalable platform with the tools, support, and community to create, collaborate, and grow without limits.

Fast-track your ideas into engaging videos

Forget starting from scratch or spending hours editing. Instantly turn your PDFs or text prompts into compelling, ready-to-share videos.

Keep your videos fresh. No reshoots required

Say no to expensive reshoots or outdated videos. Quickly prototype, gather team feedback, and effortlessly make edits, all in one place.

Avatars

Bring your story to life with the right talent

Great videos start with great talent. Choose from a diverse range of lifelike human avatars, expressive animated characters, or a digital twin of yourself.

Speak your audience’s language, everywhere

Your message deserves a global audience. Easily translate and localize your videos into more than 175 languages and dialects.

Have questions? We’ve got answers.

What is the best AI video production platform for enterprises?

The best AI video production platform for enterprises is one that combines innovation, speed, and scalability to keep you ahead of competitors. HeyGen is built for global organizations, enabling teams to create, personalize, and localize videos at scale with lifelike AI avatars and advanced translation technology. Unlike traditional production cycles that take weeks, HeyGen delivers enterprise video content in hours—so your business can launch faster, adapt quickly, and stay competitive. With enterprise-grade security, including SOC 2 and GDPR compliance, HeyGen ensures your data remains protected while you accelerate video production worldwide.

How can AI video for marketing help promote my business?

AI video for marketing helps promote your business by enabling faster content creation, personalized messaging, and global scalability. Instead of relying on costly agencies or additional headcount, HeyGen allows marketing teams to produce high-quality videos in hours, tailor content to specific audiences, and repurpose videos across channels. This not only accelerates campaign execution but also boosts engagement and conversions by delivering the right video message at the right time.

What is AI video marketing and how does it work for companies?

AI video marketing is the use of artificial intelligence to create, personalize, and distribute marketing videos at scale. Companies simply provide a script or upload content, and platforms like HeyGen generate polished videos with avatars, voiceovers, and translations. This automation helps businesses reduce production costs, shorten timelines, and maintain brand consistency across regions, making AI video marketing an essential tool for enterprises looking to innovate and grow faster.

How does an AI marketing video generator work for creating business videos?

An AI marketing video generator works by transforming text or presentations into professional videos using AI-powered avatars, natural voiceovers, and automated editing. With HeyGen, enterprises can input a script, choose from diverse avatars, and instantly generate on-brand videos ready for marketing campaigns. This process eliminates long production cycles and gives teams the speed and flexibility to continuously deliver fresh business video content.

What are the benefits of using an AI sales video generator for outreach?

An AI sales video generator allows sales teams to create personalized outreach videos at scale, increasing engagement and response rates. Instead of sending static emails, reps can use HeyGen to generate dynamic videos tailored to each account or prospect. This level of personalization makes sales outreach more human, more memorable, and ultimately more effective at driving meetings and pipeline growth—without requiring video production expertise.

Can an enterprise video platform replace traditional agencies for creating videos?

Yes, an enterprise video platform can replace many traditional agencies for video creation. Platforms like HeyGen provide faster turnaround, lower costs, and greater flexibility compared to agencies, which often require weeks of planning and high budgets. With AI-powered video production, enterprises can generate and update videos instantly, localize content for global audiences, and maintain brand consistency—all without relying on external vendors.

How secure is an enterprise video platform for corporate and customer data?

A trusted enterprise video platform ensures complete security for corporate and customer data. HeyGen is SOC 2 and GDPR compliant, offering enterprise-grade encryption, role-based access controls, and secure cloud infrastructure. Your data will also not be used to train our models. This means enterprises can confidently use AI video for marketing, training, sales, and communications, knowing sensitive data is always protected.

Can AI video production translate and localize videos for worldwide audiences?

Yes—AI video production is ideal for translation and localization at scale. With HeyGen, enterprises can instantly translate scripts, clone voices, and lip-sync avatars in over 40 languages. This ensures every global audience receives high-quality, culturally accurate videos without the time and cost of traditional production—making it easier for enterprises to deliver training, marketing, and communication videos worldwide.

Which AI video platform works best with CRM and marketing automation tools?

The best AI video platform for enterprises is one that integrates seamlessly with CRM and marketing automation tools. HeyGen connects with systems like HubSpot, enabling marketing and sales teams to embed personalized videos directly into campaigns, track viewer engagement, and measure ROI across the customer journey.

Is AI video marketing safe and compliant for regulated industries?

Yes, AI video marketing is safe for regulated industries when you use a platform built for enterprise security and compliance. HeyGen is independently audited for SOC 2 and GDPR compliance, ensuring strict data protection and governance controls. Enterprises in finance, healthcare, and other regulated industries can confidently create and distribute videos without compromising compliance standards.

What kinds of videos can I create with an AI sales video generator?

With an AI sales video generator, enterprises can create a wide range of videos, including personalized prospecting videos, product demos, onboarding tutorials, customer success stories, and account-based marketing campaigns. HeyGen’s avatar library and customizable templates make it simple to produce sales videos that drive engagement across every stage of the buyer journey.

How quickly can my company see ROI from an enterprise AI video platform?

Enterprises typically see ROI from an enterprise AI video platform within a few days. By replacing expensive agencies, reducing production timelines, and enabling global localization, HeyGen lowers costs while accelerating campaign execution. Faster go-to-market speeds, improved personalization, and global reach help enterprises generate measurable revenue impact in record time.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

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