The leading AI video generator

Flexible pricing plans for every creator and team

HeyGen empowers 100,000+ businesses to create, localize, scale, and collaborate on video, no camera or crew needed. Recognized as G2’s #1 Fastest Growing Product of 2025, we make professional video creation easier than ever.

Free

$0/mo

Ideal starting point for creators and marketers looking to test the waters with AI tools, like HeyGen’s AI video maker.

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Video generation:
  • 3 videos per month
  • Videos up to 1 min
  • Access to Avatar IV and Video Agent
  • Standard video processing
  • 500+ stock digital twins
Features you'll love:
  • 1 custom digital twin
  • 30+ languages

Creator

$29 / month

Generative AI video creation for solo creators. Provides access to advanced features like the AI video generator and AI voice-over.

Get started
600 credits
See what you can get with 600 credits
Video generation:
  • Videos up to 30 min
  • 1080p video export
  • Extended Avatar IV video generation
  • Fast video processing
  • Unlimited photo Avatars
  • Watermark removal
Everything in Free, plus
  • Voice cloning
  • Advanced AI models (image & video)
  • 175+ languages and dialects
  • Credit rollovers

Pro

$49 / month

Built for advanced creators producing premium content at scale. Unlock flexible usage and export in stunning 4K video quality.

Get started
See what you can get with 1,000 credits
Video generation:
  • Videos up to 30 min
  • 4K video export
  • Extended Avatar IV video generation
  • Faster video processing
  • Unlimited photo Avatars
  • Watermark removal
Everything in Creator, plus:
  • Customizable monthly usage
  • Edit and proofread translation script
Plan features

Compare pricing plans and features

Free
Get started →
Creator
Get started →
Pro
Get started →
AI studio editor
Full access
Full access
Full access
Maximum duration per video
1 minute
30 minutes
30 minutes
Video processing speed
Standard
Fast
Faster
Export resolution
Up to 1080p
Up to 4K
Video templates
75+
75+
75+
PowerPoint & PDF imports
Audio input
Screen recorder
Save designs as templates
Watermark removal
Stock video Avatars
500+
700+
700+
Custom digital twins
1
1+
1+
Custom digital twin looks
500
500
500
AI voice
1,000+
1,000+
1,000+
Voice cloning
1 voice clone
Unlimited
Unlimited
Photo Avatars
Up to 3
Unlimited
Unlimited
Avatar IV Gen minutes
Avatar IV max duration per video
1 minute
30 minutes
30 minutes
Motion / gesture control
Generate looks
AI model training
Look Packs
Product placement
Custom voice emotion
Additional Digital Twins
Add-on
Add-on
AI background removal
Maximum duration per video
3 minutes
30 minutes
30 minutes
Video processing speed
Standard
Fast
Fastest
Global language suite
30+ languages
175 languages & dialects
175 languages & dialects
Brand voice (Brand glossary)
Upload transcript as source
Edit and proofread translation script
Switch voice
Interactive video
Video link embedding
Interactive quizzes
Video branching & decisioning
SCORM export
User seats
1
1
1
Video comments
Brand kit
Video draft collaboration
Tag and assign tasks
Collaborative workspace
Team templates
Role controls
Content access controls
Granular content access controls
Multi-factor authentication (MFA)
SAML/SSO
SCIM
Password-protected URLs
Audit log
Team member 2FA enforcement
Live chat support
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
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HackerOne logo
Salesforce logo
HP logo
Salesforce logo
Universal Music Group logo
Salesforce logo
Miro logo
HubSpot logo
HeyGen logo
HubSpot logo
Salesforce logo
Shopify logo
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HackerOne logo
Salesforce logo
HP logo
Salesforce logo
Universal Music Group logo
Salesforce logo
Miro logo
HubSpot logo
HeyGen logo
HubSpot logo
Salesforce logo
Shopify logo
company logo 27
HackerOne logo
Salesforce logo
HP logo
Salesforce logo
Universal Music Group logo
Salesforce logo
Miro logo
HubSpot logo
HeyGen logo
HubSpot logo
Salesforce logo
Shopify logo

Pricing FAQs

How can I try HeyGen?

You can try HeyGen for free, no credit card required. The Free plan includes up to 3 videos per month and limited trial access to premium features like Avatar IV, Video Agent, and lip-sync translation, so you can experience the product before upgrading.

How much does HeyGen cost?

You can use HeyGen for free and generate up to 3 videos a month, no credit card required. Paid plans include a monthly credit allocation you spend across all features. For solo creators, the Creator plan costs $29/month (or $24/month if you pay annually). For advanced individuals, Pro starts at $49/month and scales up to tiers with more credits per month. For teams looking to create and collaborate, the Business plan costs $149/month plus $20/seat/month.

What are credits?

Credits are HeyGen's single currency for video and asset creation. Every paid plan includes a monthly credit allocation, which you can use across different HeyGen features.

Credit usage depends on the type of video or asset you create:

Studio (avatar) videos

These are videos created with HeyGen avatars in HeyGen Studio. Credit cost depends on the avatar engine you use in the video itself:

  • Avatar III: 3 credits/min
  • Avatar IV / V: 20 credits/min

Video translation

Video Translation has two options:

  • Audio dubbing, without lip-sync: 2 credits/min
  • Full video translation, with lip-sync: 5 credits/min

Video Agent

Video Agent is used for prompt-based video projects.

  • Video Agent: 20 credits/min

Do credits roll over?

Yes. Monthly subscribers' unused credits roll over for one more month. Annual subscribers' credits accumulate until their annual renewal date. Credits do not carry over after cancellation — your previous cycle credits will expire and will not roll over if your subscription is not active.

How can I get more credits?

Creator and Pro users can upgrade to a higher plan or tier for more credits. Business users can purchase one-time credit packs or enable auto-reload. Upgrades take effect immediately, with prorated billing and credits added to your account right away.

What's the difference between Pro plan tiers?

All Pro tiers include the same features; only the monthly credit allocation changes. Tiers range from 1,000 credits/month at $49 to 100,000 credits/month at $4,300. You can switch tiers at any time.

What is the difference between a monthly and yearly subscription?

Monthly subscriptions are billed each month; annual subscriptions are billed once a year at a lower effective monthly rate. Annual subscribers also get better credit rollover: credits accumulate all year until renewal, instead of for just one cycle.

Can I change or cancel my plan at any time?

Yes. Upgrades take effect immediately, with prorated billing and credits added right away. Downgrades and cancellations take effect at the end of your current billing cycle, so you keep your plan and credits until then. For support issues, please reach out to us at [email protected].

What happens when I cancel my subscription?

Cancelling stops your next billing renewal. You keep your paid features and remaining credits until the end of your current billing cycle, after which your account moves to the Free plan. Unused credits do not carry over.

Testimonials

What customers are saying about us

Spoiler: they’ve got some pretty nice things to say.

5 out of 5 stars

“Great support and quality”

"I had an issue and their support responded within minutes. The avatar quality is amazing, and overall it’s a valuable tool."

Danielle U. on Capterra'
5 out of 5 stars

“Innovative technology”

"This is transformative for our content creation. It saves time, money, and the results are highly professional. Truly impressive."

Manuel R. on Capterra
5 out of 5 stars

“Lifelike avatars, simple UI”

"I love the lifelike avatars and how simple the UI is. Even our non-designers can create great videos with HeyGen."

Thomas V. on Product Hunt
5 out of 5 stars

“Versatile and intuitive”

"The versatility of this tool is impressive. We make everything from ads to tutorials. HeyGen is intuitive and takes very little effort to use."

Umair B. on Product Hunt
5 out of 5 stars

“No camera needed!”

"I love that I don`t need any camera or crew now. I just type my script and get a video. It`s incredibly convenient and the results are great."

Wendy D. on Product Hunt
5 out of 5 stars

“Perfect for a global audience”

"HeyGen’s multilingual support is perfect for reaching a global audience. The translations and voice-overs sound very natural."

Xiao L. on Product Hunt
5 out of 5 stars

“Remarkable video creations”

"Coming from image generation, I found the video creation experience with HeyGen to be outstanding. It unlocks so much creativity with ease."

Bella M. on Capterra
5 out of 5 stars

“Great for entrepreneurs”

"As a solo entrepreneur, HeyGen helps me create professional content without any production team. It’s very straightforward and effective."

Alexis N. on Product Hunt

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