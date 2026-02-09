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AI Video Dubbing in 175+ Languages

Don't just dub your content—truly localize it. Our AI Video Translator clones your natural speaking voice and perfectly resyncs your lip movements to the new language. Instantly adapt training materials, marketing ads, and YouTube content for 175+ languages without re-filming.

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See it in another language in just minutes.

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136,462,139Videos generated
111,063,446Avatars generated
18,780,799Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Why you should use HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool

Fast, simple, and cost-effective

Fast, simple, and cost-effective

Need AI dubbing to create voiceovers and translate videos? Traditional dubbing requires studios, actors, and editors, making it costly and slow. With HeyGen, upload your video, choose from 175+ languages and dialects, and let AI generate professional dubs in minutes.

Preserve your unique voice

Preserve your unique voice

Generic text-to-speech flattens personality. HeyGen’s AI voice cloning captures your tone, style, and nuances, delivering audio that feels authentically you. Whether for marketing, training, or storytelling, your brand’s voice stays consistent across every language.

Seamless lip-sync accuracy

Seamless lip-sync accuracy

Nothing breaks immersion like off-beat dubbing. HeyGen’s AI aligns voiceovers precisely to speakers’ lip movements with advanced timing models. The result is smooth, natural synchronization that keeps viewers engaged.

Scale your global reach

Scale your global reach

Voice dubbing expands discoverability, watch time, and engagement. HeyGen automates high-volume localization so enterprises and creators can quickly translate entire catalogues, attract international audiences, and accelerate growth.

Video and Audio Dubbing

HeyGen offers two dubbing engines: Speed and Precision. If you want context-aware translation with highly natural lip-sync and better gender detection, use the Precision model. If you want fast translations at scale, use the Speed engine.

You can also use audio dubbing to translate only the audio of a video—quickly and without applying lip-sync—for example, if there's no face in your video.

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Have questions? We have answers

Does HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool provide the most natural lip-sync capabilities?

Yes. HeyGen is built with advanced facial synchronization technology, ensuring lip movements match perfectly with voiceovers. This creates a natural, human-like dubbing experience that works seamlessly across different content formats, from marketing videos to training materials.

What does HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool do?

HeyGen’s voice dubber replaces original audio with AI-generated multilingual voiceovers while preserving tone, style, and lip-sync. It allows creators to instantly produce polished, localized videos without complex editing or costly dubbing teams.

Can HeyGen handle multiple languages effectively?

HeyGen aligns voice tracks with facial movements using AI-driven animation and timing models. This ensures the dubbed speech matches lip motions naturally, helping viewers focus on the message rather than noticing distracting sync issues.

Does the voice dubbing sound natural or robotic?

HeyGen’s AI voices sound lifelike, expressive, and tailored for professional use. Unlike robotic text-to-speech tools, they deliver warm and natural audio, making videos feel authentic for learning, marketing, or storytelling.

Can I choose different voices or accents for dubbing?

Yes. HeyGen provides a wide library of voices across genders, tones, and regional accents. This flexibility helps you match your video’s branding, audience expectations, and cultural context for maximum impact.

Do I need video editing skills to use HeyGen AI dubbing?

No editing skills are required. Simply upload your video, choose a language and voice, and HeyGen handles everything automatically. The platform’s intuitive design makes dubbing accessible even for beginners.

Will HeyGen make language dubbing easy for film and TV?

HeyGen makes language dubbing easier for film and TV. It offers smooth voice adaptation in over 175 languages and dialects, helping with global distribution while preserving the original feel and emotional impact.

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