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Instantlycreate and localize training videos

Built for learning and development (L&D), HeyGen’s AI video platform transforms every stage of the training lifecycle to deliver engaging, scalable, and localized training content in over 175 languages and dialects.

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4.8
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Star icon representing customer review rating for HeyGen AI video platform
Star icon representing customer review rating for HeyGen AI video platform
Star icon representing customer review rating for HeyGen AI video platform
Star icon representing customer review rating for HeyGen AI video platform
1,000+ reviews
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The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
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Why HeyGen

The only AI video platform that innovates training at every stage

Professional creator holding a tablet in a bright studio, ready to produce content with HeyGen AI video tools
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Engaging and effective

Fast-track content creation and turn static content into dynamic, avatar-led videos with tools like PPT/PDF to video, custom editable templates, and screen recording directly in the platform.

Fast and affordable

With HeyGen’s AI video platform, you can create dynamic, personalized, and interactive training videos effortlessly to reduce production time and costs without compromising quality.

Localized at scale

Instantly translate training into 175+ languages and dialects with built-in proofreading, improving accessibility and engaging learners in the language of their choice.

Easy to update

Edit existing videos to reflect new policies, product changes, or updated processes, helping you keep content accurate without costly reshoots or time-intensive edits.

Flexible delivery

Easily share videos or add them to any LMS for flexible, on-demand training. With SCORM export, you can seamlessly integrate content and track completion rates.

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Customer stories

The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason

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90%

video completion rate

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25%

increase in completion rates

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10x

increase in video production speed

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10–15

languages per video

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80%

reduction in translation costs

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€1,000

saved per minute of video

Key features

Features designed to streamline training

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Featured use cases

Drive real learning impact for every training program

From onboarding and compliance to global skills development, HeyGen empowers training teams to launch personalized, multilingual training in hours.

Employee onboarding and development

Employee onboarding and development

Welcome new hires with engaging, personalized videos, and provide ongoing development content that scales as teams grow.

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Compliance training

Compliance training

Educate new employees and keep existing ones updated on regulatory changes. Ensure global compliance with easily localized content.

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Role-specific training

Role-specific training

Ensure specialized teams gain the skills and knowledge they need to represent your company with confidence.

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From months of production to training in minutes

Before HeyGen

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Costly video production with long lead times

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Limited localisation capabilities

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Static slides that fail to capture attention

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Generic, one-size-fits-all training

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Painful to update content after launch

After HeyGen

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Personalized training ready in minutes

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Localize into 175+ languages and dialects

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Engaging videos that improve understanding

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Role-specific content for every learner

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Instantly refreshed videos to reflect updates

See how it works

HeyGen vs.
Synthesia & Colossyan

The highest trust
& safety standards

At HeyGen, we believe that advanced AI technology must come with the highest standards of security and ethics embedded from the start. Our dedicated Trust & Safety team ensures your data is secure and our AI is used ethically.

Robust security

Robust security

From the initial upload to final delivery, your data is protected by industry-leading protocols.

Certified compliance

Certified compliance

Fully compliant with SOC 2 TYPE II, GDPR, CCPA, Data Privacy Framework, and AI Act standards.

Continuous improvement

Continuous improvement

Our security practices evolve proactively to anticipate and mitigate new and emerging threats.

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eBooks

Resources

Insights from the 2025 L&D report

Insights from the 2025 L&D report

This report examines how AI video technology has become a powerful solution to a range of challenges in L&D and training, presenting a strong case for AI video as a strategic tool.

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Scale training with AI video

Scale training with AI video

This practical guide helps L&D professionals scale training programs and explores how teams can create engaging, multilingual, and up-to-date training content quickly and cost-effectively.

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Training strategies for every learning and development team

Training strategies for every learning and development team

Discover how HeyGen enables L&D professionals across every function—from HR and compliance to sales enablement and technical training—to modernize and scale learning.

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How to create training videos

How to create training videos

This step-by-step guide shows you how to build training and enablement videos using AI video. Start creating professional, on-brand training videos much faster and at a fraction of the cost.

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Have questions? We have answers.

What is an AI training video generator?

An AI training video generator is a tool that uses artificial intelligence to automatically create training content in video format. Instead of needing cameras, actors, or studios, AI video generators let learning and training teams quickly turn scripts, documents, or presentations into professional training videos with lifelike AI presenters, natural voiceovers, and accurate lip-syncing. These platforms make it easy to scale training programs globally while keeping costs and production time low.

How can AI training videos support learning and development (L&D)?

AI training videos support L&D by making it faster and easier to create, update, and deliver engaging learning content. L&D teams can:

  • Scale globally by translating and localizing training videos into multiple languages.
  • Keep content current by editing and updating videos in minutes, without costly re-shoots.
  • Improve engagement and retention through interactive, on-brand video lessons with realistic AI avatars.
  • Measure impact by tracking learner performance and completion across systems. This means organizations can onboard, upskill, and train employees more effectively while reducing production bottlenecks.

Which AI tools are best for creating video-based training with realistic presenters or Avatars?

AI video marketing is the use of artificial intelligence to create, personalize, and distribute marketing videos at scale. Companies simply provide a script or upload content, and platforms like HeyGen generate polished videos with avatars, voiceovers, and translations. This automation helps businesses reduce production costs, shorten timelines, and maintain brand consistency across regions—making AI video marketing an essential tool for enterprises looking to innovate and grow faster.

What’s the difference between AI video avatars for training videos and AI voiceovers with slide synchronisation?

AI video avatars and AI voiceovers both help create training videos, but they serve different purposes:

  • AI video avatars use lifelike digital presenters who appear on screen, making the training feel more human, personal, and engaging. They’re best for onboarding, compliance, and skills training where visual presence matters.
  • AI voiceovers with slide synchronization simply add narration to existing slides, often with text-to-speech technology. While cost-effective, they lack the personal connection and interactivity of an AI avatar.


In short: avatars create a more immersive, human-like learning experience, while voiceovers work better for simple, lecture-style training content.

How does HeyGen help L&D teams create training videos more quickly?

HeyGen helps Learning & Development (L&D) teams create training videos in minutes by replacing traditional production with AI-powered avatars. Instead of spending weeks on scripting, filming, and editing, you simply:

  1. Enter your script or upload existing training materials.
  2. Choose an AI avatar and voice that best represents your brand.
  3. Generate a video instantly with synchronized speech, visuals, and natural lip-sync.

The result is professional-quality training content produced at scale—without cameras, studios, or expensive reshoots. HeyGen also makes it easy to update and translate videos in minutes, so teams can keep training content relevant for global audiences.

Can I localize training content for global teams?

Yes. With HeyGen, you can instantly translate training videos into more than 175 languages and dialects. This makes your training scalable and accessible across different regions.

How does HeyGen improve learner engagement compared with traditional formats?

Avatar-led videos hold attention better than static slide decks or long webinars. This leads to lower drop-off rates and better knowledge retention.

How cost-effective is HeyGen compared with traditional video production?

By removing expensive equipment, studios, and production teams, HeyGen reduces both costs and lead times, while still delivering high-quality, professional training videos.

Does HeyGen integrate with existing learning management systems (LMS)?

HeyGen videos can be exported and uploaded into most LMS platforms, making it simple to add AI-powered training to your existing workflows.

How secure is the content created with HeyGen?

Security and privacy are a top priority. Videos and data are protected with enterprise-grade security protocols, ensuring your training content stays safe.

Explore more use cases

See how teams across industries use HeyGen to create professional videos at scale.

Skills trainingSafety trainingPersonal greetingsOnboarding trainingMedical knowledge sharingLearning & developmentLeadership updatesKeynotesFinancial knowledge sharingCorporate trainingCompliance trainingLanguage learningVideo adsSocial mediaProduct reviewsProduct launchesNews storiesHow-to videosEvent marketingDocumentary styleBrand videosAI tutorialsSales presentationsSales outreachProduct explainers

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See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

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