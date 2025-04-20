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YouTube video translator

Expand your reach with an AI-powered YouTube video translator that includes lifelike voiceovers, precise lip-sync, and translations in over 175 languages.

Tool featured image
136,454,258Videos generated
111,062,766Avatars generated
18,780,119Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI translator

Want to connect with international audiences and grow your following?

With HeyGen’s AI-powered YouTube Video Translator, you can quickly translate your videos into over 175 languages while ensuring natural-sounding voiceovers and perfect lip-sync. Forget about costly dubbing services—simply upload your video, choose your preferred language, and let AI manage the entire translation process.

This tool is ideal for YouTubers, content creators, educators, and businesses looking to broaden their global reach and boost engagement across different regions. Thanks to AI-driven translation, multilingual avatars, and customisable voiceovers, your content can easily connect with viewers around the world.

Get started for free →
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AI translator

Best practices for translating YouTube videos

To maximise your results with HeyGen’s efficient YouTube Video Translator, follow best practices to ensure seamless and authentic translations.

  • Choose the right target languages – Pick from 175+ languages to localise your content.
  • Use AI lip-synced voiceovers – Maintain natural synchronisation for an immersive experience.
  • Ensure clear pronunciation – AI-powered voices provide human-like delivery for better engagement.
  • Add subtitles & captions – Improve accessibility and SEO to reach more people.
Get started for free →
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AI translator

Boost your YouTube growth with multilingual videos

Don’t limit your content to just one language—multilingual videos help you attract international subscribers, increase watch time, and improve your YouTube SEO rankings. With HeyGen’s AI-powered video translator, you can create accurate, high-quality voiceovers that sound natural in any language.

HeyGen’s YouTube Video Translator goes beyond simply subtitling your content—it delivers AI-generated voiceovers, real-time lip-sync, and comprehensive translations. This means you can quickly localise your content without needing to hire voice actors or editors.

Get started for free →
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How it works

Translate your videos in 4 simple steps

Reach international audiences with AI-driven voiceovers, precise translation, and seamless localisation.

Step 1

Upload your source video

Start by uploading a clear, high-resolution video in your original language. This will be your starting point for translation and dubbing.

Step 2

Select your target language

Choose from more than 175 supported languages. HeyGen’s AI will automatically translate your content while preserving tone, context and intent.

Step 3

Generate AI voice-over with lip-sync

Swap out your original audio for a lifelike AI voiceover in your chosen language. The lip movements will sync perfectly for a natural delivery.

Step 4

Preview, refine & publish

Review the translated video, make any final adjustments, and export your localised content—ready to engage audiences worldwide.

YouTube video translator FAQs

How do I translate a YouTube video with HeyGen?

Paste your YouTube link, choose your target language, and HeyGen automatically generates subtitles, transcripts, or an AI voiceover. No software or editing tools are needed. For Spanish-language localisation, try the English to Spanish Video Translator

Can HeyGen translate videos that don’t already have subtitles?

Yes. HeyGen creates subtitles directly from the video’s audio using AI-powered speech recognition, even when no captions exist. You can edit the transcript before exporting for perfect accuracy. Our AI platform has already translated 18,778,631 videos across multiple languages.

Does HeyGen support AI voice-overs for translated videos?

Yes. You can replace the original audio with a natural, multilingual AI voice that matches tone and pacing. Lip-sync support ensures translated speech aligns with the speaker’s mouth movements for a natural result.

How accurate are the translations?

Accuracy depends mainly on audio clarity, but HeyGen is trained on real speech patterns and global accents for highly reliable translations. You can review and adjust subtitles or pronunciation before exporting.

How long does it take to translate a YouTube video?

Most translations finish in just a few minutes. HeyGen handles transcription, translation, timing, and voiceover automatically, making it one of the fastest YouTube translation tools available.

Will translation affect my video quality?

No. HeyGen keeps your video resolution exactly the same. You can export your translated video in the original quality without compression or any loss of visual quality.

Can I edit my subtitles or transcript before I download it?

Yes. HeyGen includes built-in editing so you can adjust timing, fix terminology, refine line breaks, or correct names before exporting your files in SRT or VTT formats.

Is my YouTube video secure when I translate it?

Yes. Your content is processed securely and not stored for longer than necessary. You can also upload private files instead of URLs for extra control over privacy. If you want to store personalised, secure outputs at scale, explore the Personalised Video Platform

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Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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