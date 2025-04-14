Type your script, pick a presenter, and get a polished AI presenter video in minutes. An AI video presenter delivers your message with no camera, no studio, and no editing skills. Choose from over 1,100 video presenters to create videos for training, marketing, sales, and social content.
Features of AI presenter video
Lifelike presenters, natural delivery
Type a script and your AI avatar delivers it with synced lips, natural gestures, and expressive micro-movements powered by Avatar IV. HeyGen's AI lip-sync matches every word to mouth movement, so the lifelike video reads as filmed footage, not a stiff, robotic read.
Turn any script into a presenter video
Paste a script, an outline, or text prompts and the text-to-video engine turns it into a finished presenter video. The AI-powered text editor lets you customise pacing, tone, and scenes, so the whole video creation process happens by typing, with no timeline or filming experience required.
Presenters that speak 175+ languages
Write once and your presenter delivers voiceovers in 175+ languages and dialects with accurate lip-sync. Keep the original voice or clone it to personalise each version, so a single script reaches global audiences without re-recording or hiring multilingual actors.
No camera, crew, or editing needed
Skip cameras, studios, and reshoots. HeyGen's text to video workflow replaces traditional video production, so any camera-shy founder or busy team can create high-quality videos from a script. Make a professional video using our AI presenter tools, then update the text and regenerate in minutes whenever your product changes.
Consistent presenters at any scale
Use the same AI avatar, voice, and brand look across hundreds of videos so every AI-generated clip stays on-brand. One script can produce personalised videos and fresh video content for different markets, teams, or campaigns, turning one afternoon of writing into a full library.
Filming and updating training content is slow and costly. Generate presenter-led training video modules, e-learning lessons, and educational content from a script, then edit the text to refresh any lesson in minutes instead of rebooking a studio.Explore tool
Agency shoots chew through budget and weeks. As a video creator, you can front launches and promos with a presenter, create engaging social media content, and personalise the same face for every market without booking new on-camera talent.
Generic email gets ignored. Record a short AI talking head once, then create a personalised, realistic video for each prospect at scale, giving outreach a human face without filming every message.Explore tool
Walkthroughs need clear, repeatable narration. A presenter can guide viewers through features and setup steps in product demos and explainers, and you regenerate the video whenever the product updates, so demos never show an out-of-date screen.
Executives rarely have hours to film updates. An AI spokesperson handles internal communications like company news, policy changes, and town hall recaps consistently, so every team hears the same message without a scheduled recording.Explore tool
Posting every day without showing your face is hard. Use the AI video generator as your faceless presenter for short-form clips and YouTube videos, so you publish consistent content from scripts alone and keep one recognisable on-screen identity.
How AI presenter video works
Create an AI presenter video in four steps, from script to share-ready file, no filming or editing experience required.
Log in, then click to start from a ready-made template or a blank project in HeyGen's editor.
Choose from over 1,100 video presenters or create a custom avatar using a single photo, a short video, or your webcam.
Type or paste your script, choose a voice or use your own voice from an audio file, and customise the wording with the AI assistant.
Render the video in minutes, then translate or restyle it in one click before you download an MP4 or share a link.
An AI video presenter is a digital presenter, created with artificial intelligence, that speaks your script on camera. Built on generative AI, the AI-generated presenter is produced entirely from text. Choose a presenter, paste your script, and HeyGen renders a finished video with synced voice and natural movement in minutes.
They look realistic. Avatar IV adds micro-expressions, natural gestures, and word-accurate lip-sync, so you can make your AI presenter feel expressive and human rather than stiff. Run a free video first to judge the quality with your own script.
Open a project, pick a presenter, then paste your script and select a voice. HeyGen generates the presenter video automatically, and you can edit pacing, branding and scenes from a text editor before exporting an MP4 in minutes.
HeyGen pairs 1,100+ presenters with 175+ languages, photo-based custom presenters built in minutes, and a free plan to get started. Many AI video tools cap languages at around 140 or require studio filming for custom presenters, which slows global teams down.
Yes. Educator Anton Voroniuk used HeyGen presenter videos to save 15.5 hours a week, cut production costs by around 40x, and reach over one million students, as detailed in his customer story.
Yes. HeyGen offers a free AI plan so you can create AI presenter videos without a credit card, and paid plans start at $24 per month. Enterprise plans add custom presenters, advanced security, and team controls for larger productions.
Yes. Make your avatar from a single photo with HeyGen's AI photo avatar, then create your own AI presenter that looks and sounds like you. Clone your voice so your custom AI presenter speaks in your tone, and your branded presenter stays consistent across every video.
Choose from a library of 300+ professional voices in different languages and accents, or upload your own audio and let the presenter lip-sync to it. Each AI voiceover gives you control over tone and pacing, so the delivery fits your message in any market.
Yes. One presenter can unlock 175+ language versions with accurate lip-sync, and HeyGen's AI voice generator keeps the voice natural in each one. Localise a video without re-recording or losing your presenter's tone.
Edit the script text and regenerate. Because the video is built from text, you can change a sentence, swap a presenter, or update branding, then render a fresh version in minutes. There’s no studio rebooking or reshoot to schedule.
Yes. Teams use presenter videos for onboarding, compliance, and policy updates because the message stays consistent and is easy to refresh. HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and keeps customer data out of model training, which matters for internal content.
Yes. Avatar IV presenters use gesture control, timing-aware motion, and micro-expressions, so delivery feels human rather than static. You can adjust emphasis and tone for each scene to match the message, from a calm explainer to an upbeat product launch.
Yes. The AI avatar generator can animate a single photo into a talking video, matching mouth movement to your script. Upload a clear image and the AI avatar will move, blink, and speak, so a still picture becomes a presenter without needing a camera.
All you need to create one is a script and a few minutes. Whether you want to create training, ads, or social clips, the editor is fully customisable, so you can start creating content right away without design or video editing skills.
Yes. Add royalty-free tracks or use music generation to score your video, then create original scenes around your AI talking avatar. Mixing custom visuals, branding, and music keeps each presenter video distinct from a template.
Yes. You can create studio-quality video with HD or 4K export, branded backgrounds, and clean audio, all from a script. The output holds up for customer-facing explainers, e-learning, and product launches, not just internal drafts.
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