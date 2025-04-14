Create AI presenter videos from any script

Type your script, pick a presenter, and get a polished AI presenter video in minutes. An AI video presenter delivers your message with no camera, no studio, and no editing skills. Choose from over 1,100 video presenters to create videos for training, marketing, sales, and social content.

An AI presenter avatar delivers a scripted message on camera with synced lip movement inside the HeyGen video editor.
145,375,092Videos generated
120,392,004Avatars generated
20,075,541Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Stylised white car icon on a blue background.Key features

Features of AI presenter video

Lifelike presenters, natural delivery

Type a script and your AI avatar delivers it with synced lips, natural gestures, and expressive micro-movements powered by Avatar IV. HeyGen's AI lip-sync matches every word to mouth movement, so the lifelike video reads as filmed footage, not a stiff, robotic read.

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An AI presenter avatar speaks on camera with word-accurate lip sync and natural gestures powered by Avatar IV.

Turn any script into a presenter video

Paste a script, an outline, or text prompts and the text-to-video engine turns it into a finished presenter video. The AI-powered text editor lets you customise pacing, tone, and scenes, so the whole video creation process happens by typing, with no timeline or filming experience required.

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A script is pasted into the HeyGen text editor and turns into a finished AI presenter video on screen.

Presenters that speak 175+ languages

Write once and your presenter delivers voiceovers in 175+ languages and dialects with accurate lip-sync. Keep the original voice or clone it to personalise each version, so a single script reaches global audiences without re-recording or hiring multilingual actors.

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One AI presenter speaks the same script in multiple languages with accurate lip sync shown across language flags.

No camera, crew, or editing needed

Skip cameras, studios, and reshoots. HeyGen's text to video workflow replaces traditional video production, so any camera-shy founder or busy team can create high-quality videos from a script. Make a professional video using our AI presenter tools, then update the text and regenerate in minutes whenever your product changes.

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A creator makes a professional AI presenter video from a script on a laptop with no camera, crew, or editing setup.

Consistent presenters at any scale

Use the same AI avatar, voice, and brand look across hundreds of videos so every AI-generated clip stays on-brand. One script can produce personalised videos and fresh video content for different markets, teams, or campaigns, turning one afternoon of writing into a full library.

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A grid of on-brand AI presenter videos shows the same avatar and branding repeated consistently across many clips.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases for AI presenter videos

AI presenter leading a "Module 1: Onboarding" employee training video while a new hire follows along on a laptop.

Employee training and onboarding

Filming and updating training content is slow and costly. Generate presenter-led training video modules, e-learning lessons, and educational content from a script, then edit the text to refresh any lesson in minutes instead of rebooking a studio.

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AI brand spokesperson presenting a product marketing campaign promo with on-brand graphics for social media.

Marketing and brand spokesperson

Agency shoots chew through budget and weeks. As a video creator, you can front launches and promos with a presenter, create engaging social media content, and personalise the same face for every market without booking new on-camera talent.

AI talking-head presenter delivering a personalised sales outreach video inside a prospect's email inbox.

Sales outreach and prospecting

Generic email gets ignored. Record a short AI talking head once, then create a personalised, realistic video for each prospect at scale, giving outreach a human face without filming every message.

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AI presenter guiding viewers through a product demo, pointing to a software interface step with on-screen captions.

Product demos and explainer videos

Walkthroughs need clear, repeatable narration. A presenter can guide viewers through features and setup steps in product demos and explainers, and you regenerate the video whenever the product updates, so demos never show an out-of-date screen.

AI spokesperson delivering an internal 'Company update' all-hands announcement shown on employees' mobiles and laptops.

Internal comms and announcements

Executives rarely have hours to film updates. An AI spokesperson handles internal communications like company news, policy changes, and town hall recaps consistently, so every team hears the same message without a scheduled recording.

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Faceless AI presenter hosting a short-form vertical YouTube video for social and Shorts content.

Social and faceless YouTube content

Posting every day without showing your face is hard. Use the AI video generator as your faceless presenter for short-form clips and YouTube videos, so you publish consistent content from scripts alone and keep one recognisable on-screen identity.

Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How AI presenter video works

Create an AI presenter video in four steps, from script to share-ready file, no filming or editing experience required.

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Open a project

Log in, then click to start from a ready-made template or a blank project in HeyGen's editor.

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Choose a presenter

Choose from over 1,100 video presenters or create a custom avatar using a single photo, a short video, or your webcam.

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Add your script

Type or paste your script, choose a voice or use your own voice from an audio file, and customise the wording with the AI assistant.

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Generate and share

Render the video in minutes, then translate or restyle it in one click before you download an MP4 or share a link.

Frequently asked questions about AI presenter videos

What is an AI presenter video and how does it work?

An AI video presenter is a digital presenter, created with artificial intelligence, that speaks your script on camera. Built on generative AI, the AI-generated presenter is produced entirely from text. Choose a presenter, paste your script, and HeyGen renders a finished video with synced voice and natural movement in minutes.

Do AI presenters look realistic or do they come across as robotic?

They look realistic. Avatar IV adds micro-expressions, natural gestures, and word-accurate lip-sync, so you can make your AI presenter feel expressive and human rather than stiff. Run a free video first to judge the quality with your own script.

How do I create a video where an AI presenter speaks my script?

Open a project, pick a presenter, then paste your script and select a voice. HeyGen generates the presenter video automatically, and you can edit pacing, branding and scenes from a text editor before exporting an MP4 in minutes.

Why choose HeyGen for AI presenter videos instead of other tools?

HeyGen pairs 1,100+ presenters with 175+ languages, photo-based custom presenters built in minutes, and a free plan to get started. Many AI video tools cap languages at around 140 or require studio filming for custom presenters, which slows global teams down.

Can AI presenter videos really save time and money?

Yes. Educator Anton Voroniuk used HeyGen presenter videos to save 15.5 hours a week, cut production costs by around 40x, and reach over one million students, as detailed in his customer story.

Is there a free way to create AI presenter videos?

Yes. HeyGen offers a free AI plan so you can create AI presenter videos without a credit card, and paid plans start at $24 per month. Enterprise plans add custom presenters, advanced security, and team controls for larger productions.

Can I create an AI presenter that looks and sounds like me?

Yes. Make your avatar from a single photo with HeyGen's AI photo avatar, then create your own AI presenter that looks and sounds like you. Clone your voice so your custom AI presenter speaks in your tone, and your branded presenter stays consistent across every video.

What voices can my AI presenter use, and can I add my own voice?

Choose from a library of 300+ professional voices in different languages and accents, or upload your own audio and let the presenter lip-sync to it. Each AI voiceover gives you control over tone and pacing, so the delivery fits your message in any market.

Can the same AI presenter speak in multiple languages?

Yes. One presenter can unlock 175+ language versions with accurate lip-sync, and HeyGen's AI voice generator keeps the voice natural in each one. Localise a video without re-recording or losing your presenter's tone.

How do I update an AI presenter video without re-shooting?

Edit the script text and regenerate. Because the video is built from text, you can change a sentence, swap a presenter, or update branding, then render a fresh version in minutes. There’s no studio rebooking or reshoot to schedule.

Are AI presenter videos suitable for corporate training programmes?

Yes. Teams use presenter videos for onboarding, compliance, and policy updates because the message stays consistent and is easy to refresh. HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and keeps customer data out of model training, which matters for internal content.

Can AI presenters use natural gestures and expressions?

Yes. Avatar IV presenters use gesture control, timing-aware motion, and micro-expressions, so delivery feels human rather than static. You can adjust emphasis and tone for each scene to match the message, from a calm explainer to an upbeat product launch.

Can I turn a photo into a talking video presenter?

Yes. The AI avatar generator can animate a single photo into a talking video, matching mouth movement to your script. Upload a clear image and the AI avatar will move, blink, and speak, so a still picture becomes a presenter without needing a camera.

What do I need to create an AI presenter video?

All you need to create one is a script and a few minutes. Whether you want to create training, ads, or social clips, the editor is fully customisable, so you can start creating content right away without design or video editing skills.

Can I add music and create original presenter videos?

Yes. Add royalty-free tracks or use music generation to score your video, then create original scenes around your AI talking avatar. Mixing custom visuals, branding, and music keeps each presenter video distinct from a template.

Can AI presenter videos look studio quality?

Yes. You can create studio-quality video with HD or 4K export, branded backgrounds, and clean audio, all from a script. The output holds up for customer-facing explainers, e-learning, and product launches, not just internal drafts.

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