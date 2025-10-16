How to Make an Instructional Video with Screen Recording

Summary Creating instructional videos no longer requires endless re-recordings or complex editing. By combining screen recording with AI-powered narration and text-based editing, you can produce clear, professional walkthroughs in minutes, update them instantly, and scale content without sacrificing quality or time.

You recorded the walkthrough. Then you realized you said "click here" while the cursor was somewhere else. So you re-recorded. Then a notification popped up mid-take. So you re-recorded again. Three takes later, the audio still sounds hollow because your laptop mic picked up the air conditioner. This is the standard screen recording experience for anyone building training or tutorial content, and it's why a 4-minute video can eat an entire afternoon.

There's a faster path. You can record your screen once, let AI handle the narration and editing, and fix mistakes by editing text instead of re-recording. Below is the full process, starting with HeyGen's built-in screen recorder, plus alternative methods if you want to compare your options.

What You Need Before You Start

Before you open any tool, have these three items ready. Skipping the prep is the number one reason screen recording projects take 3x longer than they should.

A single learning objective. Finish this sentence: "After watching this video, the viewer will be able to..." If you can't complete it in one sentence, your video is trying to cover too much. Split it into two videos instead.

Finish this sentence: "After watching this video, the viewer will be able to..." If you can't complete it in one sentence, your video is trying to cover too much. Split it into two videos instead. A written outline or script. You don't need a polished screenplay. Bullet points for each step are enough: what you'll show on screen, what the narration should explain, and roughly how long each segment should last. Plan for 2-4 minutes total. Research shows engagement drops significantly past the six-minute mark.

You don't need a polished screenplay. Bullet points for each step are enough: what you'll show on screen, what the narration should explain, and roughly how long each segment should last. Plan for 2-4 minutes total. Research shows engagement drops significantly past the six-minute mark. A clean screen environment. Close every app, tab, and notification that isn't part of the demo. Hide your bookmarks bar. If your desktop has personal files visible, move them. A cluttered screen makes viewers work harder to follow along, and it signals you didn't prepare.

How to Make an Instructional Video with HeyGen

HeyGen's AI video generator includes a built-in screen recorder inside AI Studio, so you can capture your walkthrough, transcribe it, edit the narration as text, and add avatar presenter scenes: all without leaving the platform. Here's how.

Step 1: Open AI Studio and start a new project

Log in to HeyGen and click Create Video from the dashboard. Choose a training or tutorial template, or start from a blank canvas. Templates come pre-structured with intro, step-by-step, and recap scenes, which saves about 5 minutes of layout work.

Step 2: Record your screen

Click the Screen Record button inside AI Studio. Choose whether to capture your entire screen, a specific window, or a browser tab. Toggle your microphone on if you want to narrate as you go, or leave it off and add narration later. A chime confirms recording has started. Walk through the process at a steady pace, following your outline. If you make a mistake, keep going: you can fix it in the next step without re-recording.

Step 3: Edit the transcript instead of re-recording

Once you stop the recording, the platform automatically transcribes your narration and splits the video into editable scenes. This is where the workflow diverges from traditional screen recording tools. Instead of re-recording a section where you misspoke, click on the script to video panel and edit the text directly. The AI regenerates the voiceover to match your changes. Filler words ("um," "uh," "so") are removed automatically. This takes about 2 minutes for a 4-minute video.

Step 4: Add an avatar presenter for intro and transitions

Screen recordings work well for the demo itself, but an AI avatar presenting the intro and recap scenes adds a human element that holds attention. Select an avatar from the 1,100+ stock presenters or use a tutorial video maker template with a preset avatar. Write a short intro script ("In this video, you'll learn how to...") and the avatar delivers it with natural lip-sync and gestures. Budget about 3 minutes for this step.

Step 5: Polish and export

Trim any dead space at the start or end of your screen recording. Add text overlays or callout annotations to highlight key UI elements viewers might miss. Preview the full video in the editor. When it looks right, click Export: a 4-minute video renders in about 60 seconds. You'll get an MP4 in 1080p or 4K, ready to upload to your LMS, share via link, or add captions to video for accessibility.

The full process, from opening the editor to exporting a finished video, takes about 15-20 minutes if your script and screen environment are ready. Budget 30 minutes if you're building your first project and exploring templates.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Screen recording looks simple, but a few predictable pitfalls turn a quick project into an editing marathon. These come directly from forums and training teams who've learned the hard way.

1. Narrating what's already visible on screen

If the viewer can see you clicking a button, don't say "I'm clicking the button." Use narration to explain why you're clicking it, or what happens next. Good screen recording scripts explain meaning and intent, not actions. A training video that narrates only what's visible bores viewers and adds unnecessary length.

2. Cramming multiple tasks into one video

Every ranking tutorial on this topic agrees: one learning objective per video. If you're showing someone how to submit an expense report, don't also explain the approval workflow. Split them. Each video should stay under 4 minutes, and if your topic requires more, create a series with clear titles like "Part 1: Submit" and "Part 2: Approve."

3. Ignoring audio quality

Viewers forgive average visuals faster than bad audio. Built-in laptop microphones pick up room echo, keyboard clicks, and fan noise. If you're recording narration live, use an external microphone: even a $30 USB mic improves clarity dramatically. If you don't have one, record without audio and use a text to video AI voiceover to narrate from your script instead.

4. Recording the entire process in a single take

Long, unbroken recordings are harder to edit and impossible to update. Record in 1-2 minute segments per step. This lets you re-do a single section if something goes wrong, and it makes future updates painless: swap one scene instead of re-recording the whole video.

How to Scale This Up

One instructional video solves one problem. But most teams need dozens: onboarding flows, product updates, compliance procedures, tool walkthroughs. Here's how to go from one video to a library without multiplying your production time.

1. Templatize your structure. Build a master project in the editor with placeholder scenes: intro (avatar), demo (screen recording), recap (avatar), CTA. Duplicate it for each new video and swap the content. This alone cuts setup time per video from 15 minutes to about 3.

2. Batch your screen recordings. Set aside one session to record 5-10 walkthroughs back-to-back. With a clean screen environment already prepped and your outlines ready, each recording takes 3-5 minutes. The editing and narration work happens asynchronously.

3. Translate for global teams. If your organization operates across regions, a single instructional video can be translated into 175+ languages with lip-synced AI dubbing through the AI dubbing tool. Würth Group used this approach to produce a 65-minute presentation in 8 languages in 4 days, cutting translation costs by 80%.

4. Use the API for automation. For teams producing product demo video content at high volume, the API lets you programmatically generate videos from scripts and templates. Vision Creative Labs scaled their clients from 1-2 videos per year to 50-60 per day using this pipeline.

Other Ways to Make Instructional Videos with Screen Recording

HeyGen isn't the only option. Here are three alternatives worth considering, with honest tradeoffs.

These are the traditional approach. Loom is fast for quick internal demos: record, get a shareable link, done. Camtasia offers deep editing features like zoom effects, callout annotations, and cursor highlighting. OBS is free and powerful for livestream-style recordings.

The tradeoff: every video requires a live recording session. Mistakes mean re-recording. Updating content when a UI changes means re-recording. Narration quality depends on your microphone and delivery. These tools work well for quick, informal team updates where polish isn't a priority.

If your instructional content is process-oriented rather than software-specific, animated explainers can work. They're good for abstract concepts like data flows or org-chart processes.

The tradeoff: cartoon-style animation doesn't fit professional or compliance-focused contexts. You still need to record or purchase voiceover. Custom animation is time-intensive: expect 2-4 hours per minute of finished video. And you can't combine animation with live screen recordings in the same platform.

For simple social or marketing content that doesn't require a screen demo, these tools combine stock clips with text overlays and AI voiceover.

The tradeoff: no screen recording capability. No presenter. The result is a montage, not a walkthrough. Viewers can't follow along step-by-step. These work for mood-driven brand content or social posts, not instructional material where the viewer needs to replicate the process.

4. Hire a production company

For flagship training content that represents your brand externally, a professional crew delivers the highest production quality. Custom sets, scripted scenarios, and polished motion graphics are all on the table.

The tradeoff: $5,000-$50,000+ per module. Weeks to months of production. Every content update means a reshoot. If your training library needs 40 modules across 12 languages, this path becomes unsustainable without a dedicated L&D budget in the hundreds of thousands.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How long should an instructional screen recording be?

Aim for 2-4 minutes per video. Research consistently shows that engagement drops sharply after six minutes. If your topic requires more depth, split it into a series with clear titles. A focused 3-minute video with one learning objective performs better than a comprehensive 12-minute walkthrough.

2. Do I need an external microphone for screen recording?

You don't need one, but it makes a noticeable difference. Built-in laptop microphones capture room echo and background noise. A $30-50 USB microphone improves audio clarity significantly. Alternatively, skip live narration and use an AI voice generator to create voiceover from your written script.

With traditional tools like Camtasia or OBS, no: you need to re-record the affected section. With AI-powered platforms, you can edit the narration by changing the transcript text and replace individual scenes without touching the rest of the video. This is the core advantage for teams that maintain frequently updated content.

4. What resolution should I record my screen at?

Record at 1080p minimum. If your instructional content involves small text, menus, or code editors where detail matters, 4K gives viewers the ability to zoom without losing clarity. Most AI video explainer platforms support both resolutions.

How do I make my screen recording accessible?

Add captions. This is non-negotiable for compliance and good practice for engagement: many viewers watch with sound off. Use a subtitle generator to create accurate captions automatically, and export in SRT/VTT format for your LMS or video hosting platform.

Should I show my face in an instructional screen recording?

A presenter face builds trust and keeps attention, especially in intro and recap sections. If you'd rather not appear on camera, an AI avatar fills the same role. The screen recording carries the instructional weight; the presenter adds the human connection that keeps viewers engaged between steps.

What's the best file format for sharing instructional videos?

MP4 is the most compatible format across platforms, LMS systems, and devices. Export at 1080p for standard use or 4K for content with fine visual details. If you're uploading to YouTube or an LMS, MP4 with H.264 encoding ensures the widest playback compatibility.

Conclusion

The fastest path to a polished instructional video: write a short outline, record your screen once, edit the narration as text, and add an avatar for the intro. The whole process takes 15-20 minutes. HeyGen's free plan includes 3 videos per month, and the Creator plan at $24/mo removes the limit with 1080p export and full avatar access