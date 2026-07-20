Summary Match any audio to any video with HeyGen's AI-powered lip sync. Turn photos into talking presenters, clone your voice, sync multiple faces, and dub into 175+ languages in minutes.

Free AI Lip Sync Generator. Match any audio to any video with HeyGen's AI-powered lip sync and get realistic lip-sync results in minutes. Paste a script, pick a face, and download polished video content ready to share.

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Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies. 140,868,484 videos generated, 20,833,922 avatars generated, 100k customers, 11,757,868 videos translated, 50M users.

Features of AI Lip Sync

Enhancing your video’s sound is quick and beginner-friendly with HeyGen. You can upload your clip, boost the audio, and export a louder, clearer version in just a few clicks. Here’s how to do it:

Text or audio to lip-sync video

Paste a script or drop in a voice file. HeyGen's text-to-video engine aligns every word to natural mouth movements in videos and renders a finished talking video. Transform your videos with no editing skills.

Preserve voice across languages

Clone your voice from a 15-second sample with AI voice cloning and keep the same tone in every lip-synced video. Translate the script into 175+ languages and dialects without re-recording a single line.

Talking photo from a single image

Turn any portrait into a speaking presenter and create realistic talking videos from a still image. The AI photo avatar talking avatar generator animates the face with perfect lip sync, natural movement, and expressive delivery.

Multi-speaker and multi-face sync

Lip syncing for every face in a scene, not only the main speaker. The platform handles dialogue, group videos, and duet scenes without losing alignment. Each face gets its own audio track, perfectly matched to its own dialogue, frame by frame.

Studio-grade realism with Custom Motion

Direct the performance, not only the lips. This advanced lip-sync AI technology takes prompts for gestures, posture, and expression, then plays the line with expressive AI delivery for lifelike output. The same script reads as a calm explainer or a social hook.

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Use cases for AI Lip Sync

Enhancing your video’s sound is quick and beginner-friendly with HeyGen. You can upload your clip, boost the audio, and export a louder, clearer version in just a few clicks. Here’s how to do it:

Video dubbing in 175+ languages

Manual dubbing takes weeks per language. Upload a video, pick a language, and the AI video translator re-voices and lip syncs to perfectly match new audio. Ship across 30 markets in an afternoon.

Audio-only dubbing on a budget

Need a localized soundtrack without re-rendering the face? Use AI dubbing for audio-only output that preserves the original voice. Online AI rendering, faster turnaround, same script across every language.

YouTube and Shorts localization

Repurpose one English upload into native lip-synced videos for every market. The YouTube video translator flow handles voice cloning, lip sync, and captions for fast video creation across channels.

Policy changed? Edit the script, regenerate with lip sync, and republish. The AI video editor lets you swap a paragraph or a language without booking talent again.

UGC ad localization at scale

Take one UGC hook and personalize it across regions with AI talking variants. Use the AI Lip Sync generator to dub each variant to local audiences, then A/B test in days instead of months.

Music videos and singing photos

Make a singing photo from any portrait and bring videos to life. Drop in a vocal track, pick a face, and the AI Lip Sync animation syncs audio to mouth shapes. Great for promos, fan edits, and personalized birthday videos.

How the AI Lip Sync tool works

Create an AI Lip Sync video in four steps, from upload to share-ready download with realistic results.

Step 1. Upload media

Drop in your video, image, or avatar. Files render in HD, with 4K available for finished work.

Step 2. Add your audio

Paste a script for AI narration, upload an existing voice track, or clone your own voice.

Step 3. Generate the sync

The model aligns every phoneme to lip movements with natural AI accuracy, re-rendering the face.

Step 4. Download or share

Preview, tweak the timing, and export as MP4. Send straight to social, an LMS, or your team.

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Have questions? We have answers

What is an AI avatar?

An AI avatar is a hyper-realistic digital representation of a human created using artificial intelligence. These avatars are capable of delivering human-like speech, facial expressions, and gestures; making them ideal for scalable video creation, virtual communication, and digital content. At HeyGen, our AI avatars are built with consented data from real actors and talent. We ensure ethical AI practices by compensating actors for each video generated with their likeness, combining cutting-edge generative AI with responsible content creation.

What is an AI avatar generator?

An AI avatar generator is a powerful tool that transforms text into lifelike video content using digital avatars. With HeyGen, you can instantly create studio-quality videos without the need for cameras, actors, or editing software.

Is there a free AI avatar generator?

Yes, HeyGen offers a free version for generating AI avatars, adding voice, and creating short videos. Premium plans unlock advanced features like HD and 4K rendering, customization, and commercial use.

Can I create a custom avatar of myself or a teammate?

Absolutely. HeyGen makes it easy to create your own personalized AI avatar. Simply record a short calibration video using our guided process, and our AI will generate a lifelike digital version of you (or your team member) that speaks just like you. Create your digital twin now at HeyGen.

Which is the best AI avatar generator in 2025?

HeyGen is the best AI avatar generator because it’s super easy to use and creates realistic talking avatars fast. You can turn text, images, or audio into videos in minutes. It supports over 40 languages, so it’s great for marketing, training, or just making content that stands out.

How do I create an AI avatar video with HeyGen?

Getting started with HeyGen is fast and simple: Sign up for a free HeyGen account, choose a stock avatar or create your own custom avatar, write your script—our AI avatars will voice it with perfect lip-sync, customize your video with visuals, and export or publish your video.

Do HeyGen AI Avatars support multiple languages?

Yes, HeyGen avatars speak over 175 languages and dialects, making them ideal for global communication, training, and customer engagement.

How realistic are HeyGen's AI avatars?

HeyGen's AI avatars are designed to be highly realistic, incorporating human-like expressions, gestures, and voice integration to create engaging and lifelike videos. Experience realism like never before with HeyGen.