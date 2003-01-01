AI Person Generator – Create Realistic Digital Humans for Videos in Minutes
No actors. No filming is required when using AI-generated content. With HeyGen’s AI Person Generator, you can build realistic digital people who speak your script naturally, using advanced AI technology.
Generate lifelike presenters, spokespeople, or characters who are always ready to represent your brand.
Put real human presence into your videos with AI human
Create influencer-style content for a fraction of the cost, leveraging the power of creator-led engagement and advanced AI tools to drive performance.
Create AI Person-Led Videos Instantly
Turn scripts into videos featuring digital people in just minutes. HeyGen makes it easy to produce professional content for TikTok, Reels, YouTube, LinkedIn, and more without cameras or crews.
Test Messages With Different AI Human
Experiment with different voices, tones, and personalities. A/B test your messaging by swapping AI people quickly to see which one performs best for your audience.
Choose From 100s of AI Human
Select from a large library of pre-made AI people. From formal professionals to casual everyday looks, you will find someone who fits your audience and campaign style.
Use AI Humans as Reliable Brand Presenters
Deploy consistent digital presenters who always stay on message. Use AI humans as spokespeople, trainers, or hosts to represent your brand clearly and professionally across videos without relying on actors or filming schedules.
Test people, voices, and delivery styles
Test different AI people, voices, and tones to refine messaging and performance. Swap digital presenters instantly to discover what resonates best without production delays.
Why teams choose HeyGen AI Human Generator
Traditional video production takes time, coordination, and budget. With AI people, teams create professional videos faster, reduce costs, and stay in full control of messaging.
Extensive AI Human Library
Browse more than 500 realistic AI people crafted to serve different industries and audiences. The library is updated frequently, giving you fresh options to keep your content relevant and engaging.
Industry-Specific AI Person
Select AI humans designed for the exact needs of your industry. Use a trusted digital person for healthcare guidance, a polished professional for corporate training, a warm host for retail videos, or an energetic personality for entertainment content.
Save Time and Production Costs
Traditional video production can take weeks of planning, but with AI tools, you can streamline the process significantly. With HeyGen, you skip the delays. AI people let you generate ready-to-publish videos in minutes, saving thousands in budget and giving you the freedom to create whenever you need, all while humanizing your message.
Create AI person videos instantly
Create videos with AI people in four simple steps, from script to export-ready video.
Choose your AI person
Choose from a library of lifelike AI people or create a custom digital human.
Customize look and style
Adjust appearance, role, tone, and style to match your content goals.
Add script and language
Write your script and select the language. The system handles voice, lip sync, and gestures automatically, ensuring a seamless experience with AI-generated text.
Generate and publish
Generate your video and export it for marketing, training, or internal use.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is an AI Human Generator, and how does it use AI-generated text?
It’s a platform that creates lifelike, AI human videos using AI avatars. HeyGen lets you script, customize, and generate these videos at scale.
What are the limitations of AI human generators?
AI human generators are powerful but not a full replacement for every real-world situation. They work best for scripted, structured communication such as product demos, marketing, training, and education.
They are not designed for highly emotional acting, unscripted conversations, or complex live interactions outside of supported integrations.
How to use an AI human generator to humanize your content?
Using HeyGen’s AI Human Generator is simple. You write your script, choose or create a digital human, and generate your video. The system automatically handles lip sync, gestures, and voice so your AI human looks and sounds natural.
What are the features of AI human generators?
Key features include lifelike human appearance, natural voice and lip sync, multilingual support, customizable looks and styles, a library of 500+ stock humans, the ability to create digital twins, and fast video generation from text or photos.
How can AI humans improve marketing campaigns?
AI humans let you test many different people, voices, and tones quickly, making them essential tools for marketers. This helps identify which style converts best and saves the cost of hiring multiple influencers or presenters.
Can AI humans represent my brand safely?
Yes, AI-generated solutions are revolutionizing communication. Every AI human is consistent, fully controlled by you, and never off-message, thanks to advanced AI algorithms. Unlike traditional talent, there is no risk of reputation issues or scheduling conflicts.
Can AI humans help in sales?
Yes. They can act as 24/7 sales reps that explain products, answer FAQs through video, and guide leads toward booking a meeting or making a purchase.
How do AI humans support global teams?
AI humans can instantly speak multiple languages while keeping natural voice and lip sync, humanizing the AI text for better engagement. This makes scaling content across regions simple and cost effective.
Can AI humans replace real trainers or presenters?
They can handle repeatable, scalable communication such as onboarding, training, or marketing, making them invaluable for marketers. For many teams, this reduces the need for live sessions and speeds up content delivery.
Where do I access ready-made AI humans that can help humanize my content?
HeyGen has a large library of ready-made AI avatars included with the AI avatar generator that look like AI human from many niches. You can choose one that fits your brand or design your own custom influencer persona.
Explore more AI-powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.