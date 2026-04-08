Seedance 2.0 AI Video Generator App
The most cinematic AI video model in the world now runs inside HeyGen. Generate cinematic b-roll from a prompt, place yourself in Seedance footage, or go from a single idea to a complete finished video. Three tools, one platform, no crew required.
Features of Seedance 2.0 on HeyGen
Multimodal cinematic video from one prompt bar
Open the AI video generator, select the Seedance 2 model, and type your scene description. Attach reference images, choose a character, add audio, and set your aspect ratio and duration all from one prompt bar. Pick a preset like Multi-Scene Cut, UGC-Style Ad, Dynamic Camera Move, or Multi-Character Scene to get started instantly.
Text-to-video with cinematic camera control
Describe any scene and Seedance 2.0 generates footage with physics-accurate motion, realistic lighting, and production-grade depth of field through the text to video tool. The model interprets camera direction from your prompt, so dolly moves, crane shots, FPV sequences, and close-ups respond to natural language. Your b-roll looks directed, not generated.
Reference image and video input
Upload a product photo, brand asset, or existing clip and switch to Ref to Video mode. Seedance 2.0 builds cinematic footage around your reference using the image to video workflow, preserving color grading, composition, and visual identity while adding dynamic camera motion and physics-accurate movement that brings static content to life.
Native voice cloning and multilingual lip sync
Seedance 2.0 footage on HeyGen ships with full audio integration. Layer narration using AI voice cloning in 175+ languages with frame-accurate lip sync that synchronizes every word to on-screen movement. Other platforms serving Seedance output raw, silent clips. HeyGen delivers complete localized video.
Verified human faces in Seedance footage
Seedance 2.0 does not allow real human faces on its public API. HeyGen's first-party consent and identity verification infrastructure changes that. AI clone yourself in minutes, and your verified likeness appears in cinematic Seedance footage through Avatar IV with locked identity, clothing, and visual consistency across every shot. No other platform can offer this.
Use cases
Brand and campaign videos
Traditional branded video takes weeks of scheduling, filming, and post-production. Seedance 2.0 on HeyGen generates cinematic scenes with consistent lighting, framing, and identity so you can publish marketing videos at the quality your brand demands in minutes, not months.
Social content and UGC-style ads
Select the UGC-Style Ad preset, drop in a product reference, and generate scroll-stopping Seedance 2.0 promo video footage optimized for Reels, TikToks, and Shorts. Cinematic quality at social speed, without filming a single take.
Product demos and showcases
Upload a product photo and Seedance 2.0 generates cinematic footage with dynamic lighting, realistic motion, and multiple angles through the product demo video workflow. Studio-quality product content without a studio, a photographer, or a production budget.
Multi-character cinematic scenes
Select the Multi-Character Scene preset and place multiple characters in a single cinematic shot with synchronized motion using AI face swap. Conversations, interviews, and panel-style content with consistent likeness across every person in frame.
Training and education
Build complete training video modules with cinematic Seedance 2.0 footage and presenter narration. Video Agent generates structured, fully edited content up to three minutes long, ready for any LMS. Update content by editing the script and regenerating without reshooting.
Thought leadership and personal brand
Seedance 2.0 generates cinematic settings for your message while the reel generator formats and publishes to every platform. Publish consistently without being on camera every time, with the production value your audience expects.
How it works
Seedance 2.0 is integrated into three tools inside HeyGen. Each one is built for a different workflow. Use one or combine all three.
Open the AI Video Generator
Launch AI Video Generator inside HeyGen. Seedance 2 is selected by default with Ref to Video mode available for reference-based generation.
Write your prompt or pick a preset
Type your scene description or select Multi-Scene Cut, UGC-Style Ad, Dynamic Camera Move, or Multi-Character Scene. Set duration up to 10 seconds and choose 16:9 or any aspect ratio.
Attach references and generate
Add reference images, select a character, choose a language, or attach audio from the input bar. Hit generate and Seedance 2.0 produces cinematic footage in a single pass.
Review, edit, and publish
Preview your generation in Recent Creations. Download as MP4, send it into Avatar Shots or Video Agent for further editing, or publish directly to any platform.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Seedance 2.0 and why is it inside HeyGen?
Seedance 2.0 is a cinematic AI video generation model known for physics-accurate motion, multimodal input, and character consistency. HeyGen integrated it across three tools so you can go beyond raw clip generation and create complete videos with verified faces, voiceover, multilingual output, and editorial control that standalone Seedance platforms cannot provide.
What can I create with Seedance 2.0 on HeyGen that I cannot elsewhere?
Standalone Seedance platforms generate silent 15-second clips with no real human faces. HeyGen adds verified identity through the AI avatar generator, complete video assembly through Video Agent, 175+ language voiceover, lip sync, and cinematic footage up to three minutes long. The integration turns a raw model into a full production workflow.
How do I generate cinematic b-roll with Seedance 2.0?
Open the AI Video Generator, select Seedance 2, and type your scene description or upload a reference image in Ref to Video mode. Choose a preset, set your duration and aspect ratio, and the model returns cinematic footage with realistic lighting and camera behavior. Use the video script generator if you need help writing your prompt.
Can I put my own face in Seedance 2.0 footage?
Seedance 2.0’s public API blocks real human faces. HeyGen is the only platform where verified faces appear in Seedance footage, enabled by first-party consent and identity verification. Clone yourself once and your likeness stays locked across every cinematic scene you generate.
What are the presets in the AI Video Generator?
The prompt bar includes four Seedance 2.0 presets: Multi-Scene Cut for multi-shot sequences, UGC-Style Ad for social-first content, Dynamic Camera Move for cinematic camera language, and Multi-Character Scene for placing multiple people in a single shot. Each preset configures the model for a specific creative workflow.
Can I translate Seedance 2.0 videos into other languages?
Every Seedance 2.0 video on HeyGen supports full translation through the AI video translator with AI dubbing in 175+ languages. Your voiceover is cloned into each target language with frame-accurate lip sync, so one video becomes a global asset without re-recording.
Is the footage quality high enough for paid media and broadcast?
Seedance 2.0 produces cinematic footage rated #1 for realism on G2 with physics-accurate motion and consistent visual identity. Refine any scene with the AI video editor and export in formats ready for broadcast, paid social, or web embedding.
Do production teams see measurable results?
Vision Creative Labs scaled their output from 1-2 videos annually to 50-60 per day using HeyGen. Adding Seedance 2.0 footage brings cinematic quality to that volume without additional headcount, studio bookings, or production logistics.
How much does Seedance 2.0 on HeyGen cost?
HeyGen offers a free plan that includes Seedance 2.0 access across all three tools. Test Avatar Shots, Video Agent, and the AI Video Generator before committing. Paid plans start at $24/month for creators, with custom enterprise pricing available for teams at scale.
What is Ref to Video mode and when should I use it?
Ref to Video mode lets you upload existing footage or clips as a reference input alongside your text prompt. Seedance 2.0 analyzes the motion, style, and pacing of your reference and generates new cinematic footage that matches it. Use it when you want to replicate a camera movement, match an existing visual style, or extend a scene you have already shot.
Start creating with HeyGen
Generate cinematic AI video with Seedance 2.0. B-roll, avatar shots, and complete videos from one prompt. No crew required.