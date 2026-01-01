Upload a spreadsheet with columns for names, titles, companies, custom messages, or any variable your campaign requires. The batch video creator reads each row and dynamically injects the data into your video template, producing a unique output for every entry. Each video feels individually crafted because the script, on-screen text, and narration all adapt to the specific row data. This workflow means you can produce 500 personalized videos with the same effort it takes to create one, turning your text to video workflow into a scalable production pipeline that replaces weeks of manual recording.