Batch Video Creator App for Personalized Videos
Turn a single spreadsheet into hundreds of unique, personalized videos with HeyGen's batch video creator. Upload a CSV containing names, messages, and custom variables, then generate polished videos for every row automatically. No cameras, no editing software, no recording sessions. Whether you need personalized outreach, onboarding content, or scaled communications, HeyGen handles the production.
Features of batch video creator
CSV-powered personalization engine
Upload a spreadsheet with columns for names, titles, companies, custom messages, or any variable your campaign requires. The batch video creator reads each row and dynamically injects the data into your video template, producing a unique output for every entry. Each video feels individually crafted because the script, on-screen text, and narration all adapt to the specific row data. This workflow means you can produce 500 personalized videos with the same effort it takes to create one, turning your text to video workflow into a scalable production pipeline that replaces weeks of manual recording.
Automated voice and visual rendering
Every video in your batch renders with synchronized narration, on-screen elements, and transitions handled automatically by HeyGen's rendering engine. Select from 300+ voices across 175+ languages and the system applies your chosen voice to each personalized script variation. Combine this with the AI video generator capabilities to produce studio-grade output for each recipient. No need to re-record narration or manually adjust timing. The platform handles audio pacing, visual sync, and export formatting so every video meets professional standards without post-production.
Template-based batch workflow
Design your video once using HeyGen's template system, then let the batch engine replicate and customize it across your entire dataset. Set your layout, branding, background, music, and presenter style in a single template, and the batch video creator applies those settings to every row in your CSV. This approach ensures brand consistency across hundreds of outputs while still allowing per-video customization through your spreadsheet variables. Teams using script to video production can convert any finalized template into a batch-ready asset in minutes.
Multilingual batch generation
Produce personalized videos in multiple languages within the same batch run. Assign language codes in your CSV and HeyGen generates each video with the correct narration language, AI lip sync, and localized delivery. Combined with AI voice cloning, your batch output maintains a consistent voice identity even when spanning 175+ languages and dialects. This eliminates the need to run separate campaigns for each region and compresses what would take months of traditional localization into a single batch operation.
Scalable export and distribution
Once your batch completes, download all videos individually or as a bulk export ready for distribution. Each file is labeled and organized by your CSV identifiers, making it straightforward to match videos to recipients or upload to your CRM, email platform, or LMS. The batch video creator produces MP4 files in HD quality, sized for any channel. Integrate with the HeyGen API to automate the full pipeline from spreadsheet upload to delivery, connecting your AI video editor workflow directly into your distribution stack without manual file handling.
Use cases
Personalized sales outreach at scale
Need to send unique video messages to hundreds of prospects? Recording individual videos for each lead is impossible at volume. With the batch video creator, upload your prospect list, personalize each video with the recipient's name, company, and relevant details, and generate an entire campaign of product video messages ready to embed in sales emails.
Employee onboarding and training
Need to welcome and train new hires across departments and locations? Filming individual welcome videos for each team or role wastes resources. With batch video creation, load your new hire data into a CSV, customize each training video with role-specific instructions and personal greetings, and deliver polished onboarding content the same day.
Event and webinar follow-ups
Need to send personalized recap videos to attendees after a conference or webinar? Manually editing each follow-up is not feasible at scale. With the batch video creator, import your attendee list, reference their session interests or questions in each video, and produce hundreds of tailored AI video explainer follow-ups in one run.
Customer success and renewal outreach
Need to engage existing customers with personalized renewal or upsell messages? Generic email templates get ignored. With batch video creation, pull customer data from your CRM into a CSV, generate unique marketing videos addressing each account by name with relevant usage stats or offers, and deliver them directly to inboxes.
Localized campaign rollouts
Need to launch a campaign across multiple regions simultaneously? Producing separate video assets for each market takes months. With the batch video creator, add language and region columns to your spreadsheet and generate localized video variants for every market in a single batch, leveraging HeyGen's video translator to maintain natural delivery in each language.
Internal communications and updates
Need to distribute company updates personalized to each team or department? All-hands recordings feel impersonal and lack relevance. With batch video creation, load department data into your CSV, tailor each intro video with team-specific metrics or announcements, and deliver targeted messages that resonate with each group.
How it works
Create personalized batch videos in four steps that take you from spreadsheet to hundreds of finished, share-ready videos.
Prepare your CSV
Organize your personalization data in a spreadsheet with columns for each variable: names, messages, titles, or any custom field.
Build your template
Design a single video template with placeholder variables mapped to your CSV columns. Set visuals, voice, and branding.
Upload and generate
Upload your CSV to the batch video creator. HeyGen processes each row and renders a unique, personalized video automatically.
Download and distribute
Review your completed videos, download them individually or in bulk, and distribute through email, CRM, LMS, or any channel.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is a batch video creator and how does it work with HeyGen?
A batch video creator lets you produce many personalized videos simultaneously from a single template and a data file. With HeyGen, you upload a CSV spreadsheet containing your variables, map them to placeholders in your video template, and the platform generates a unique video for each row. The entire process runs automatically, so you receive hundreds of finished videos without recording or editing any of them individually.
How many personalized videos can I create in a single batch?
HeyGen supports batches of hundreds of videos in a single run. The exact limit depends on your plan tier, but paid plans are designed for high-volume production. Whether you need 50 sales outreach videos or 500 onboarding welcomes, the batch video creator processes them in parallel so delivery times remain measured in minutes, not days.
What data can I include in my CSV for personalization?
Your CSV can contain any text-based variable: recipient names, company names, job titles, custom messages, product references, language codes, or any field relevant to your campaign. Each column becomes a variable you can insert into your video script, on-screen text, or narration. There is no fixed schema, so you design the personalization depth to match your use case.
Will batch-created videos feel personal or look mass-produced?
Each video renders individually with its own narration, on-screen text, and variable data, so recipients see content addressed specifically to them. The AI spokesperson speaks their name, references their company, and delivers a message tailored to their context. The result feels like a one-to-one video, not a mail merge with a logo swap.
Can I use my own voice or a custom presenter in batch videos?
Yes. You can clone your voice from a short audio sample and apply it across every video in the batch, so each personalized message sounds like it came directly from you. You can also use a custom presenter created from a photo using AI photo avatar technology, meaning neither you nor a hired actor ever needs to appear on camera for any of the videos.
How do I create batch videos in multiple languages?
Add a language column to your CSV and assign the target language for each row. HeyGen generates each video with the appropriate narration language and lip-sync accuracy. Combined with AI dubbing, you can produce a single batch that covers 175+ languages, delivering localized content to every region without running separate production cycles.
Can I integrate the batch video creator with my CRM or email platform?
HeyGen provides an API that connects your batch workflow to external tools like CRMs, email platforms, and marketing automation systems. You can trigger batch generation programmatically, map video outputs to contact records, and embed personalized video links directly in outreach sequences. This turns the batch video creator into a fully automated pipeline from data source to recipient inbox.
Is HeyGen's batch video creator free to try?
HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card required that lets you explore the platform and generate videos. Batch Mode is available on paid plans starting at $24 per month, which unlock higher volume limits, voice cloning, and access to the full library of presenters and templates. You can test the core workflow on the free tier before scaling up.
How does batch video creation compare to recording individual videos?
Recording individual personalized videos requires a presenter, a script for each recipient, filming time, and editing for every single output. At 100 videos, that could mean weeks of work. The batch video creator compresses that into minutes: one template, one CSV upload, and HeyGen renders every variation automatically. Customers report up to 70% reduction in production costs and weeks of time saved per campaign.
What file format and quality do batch videos export in?
Every video in your batch exports as an MP4 file in HD quality, ready for embedding in emails, uploading to your LMS, or publishing on any platform. Files are labeled with identifiers from your CSV so you can match each video to its intended recipient without manual sorting or renaming.
Start creating with HeyGen
Create hundreds of personalized videos from a single spreadsheet. No cameras, no recording sessions required.