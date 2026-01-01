Upload a product photo and HeyGen generates lifelike scenes that place your item in professional, contextually relevant environments. Whether your product belongs on a kitchen counter, an office desk, or an outdoor patio, the AI video generator builds the setting around it. Each scene is designed with accurate lighting, shadows, and spatial depth so the product looks naturally integrated rather than composited. Adjust scene context, surface textures, and ambient details before rendering to ensure every frame matches your brand aesthetic and campaign goals.