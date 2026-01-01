Select your target resolution before processing. The AI model accepts footage at any starting resolution from 360p upward and scales it to either 1080p or 4K. The Precise engine adjusts reconstruction intensity based on input quality, applying stronger detail generation to lower-resolution sources and lighter refinement to footage already near the target. The output downloads ready for publishing, embedding, or archiving with no extra encoding step. Use it after a text to video render to bring AI-generated content up to broadcast resolution.