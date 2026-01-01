AI Video Podcast Generator App
Create professional two-speaker AI video podcasts directly from a topic or script using HeyGen. Produce engaging podcast-style discussions with realistic AI hosts, complete with natural dialogue, expressive delivery, and polished visuals. No recording equipment, no guest scheduling, no post-production editing required.
Features of AI video podcast
Topic-to-podcast generation in minutes
Turn any subject into a structured two-speaker podcast discussion by entering a topic or pasting a script. HeyGen's AI writes the dialogue, assigns speaker roles, and produces a complete podcast-style video with natural back-and-forth conversation. The finished output mirrors the pacing and flow of a produced talk show, with each host contributing distinct perspectives. This works as a full text to video pipeline, giving you a share-ready podcast without touching a microphone or booking a single guest.
Dual AI host dialogue with natural delivery
Each podcast features two AI speakers with distinct voices, speech patterns, and conversational timing. HeyGen synchronizes dialogue turns, pauses, and reactions so the exchange feels organic rather than scripted. Hosts respond to each other with realistic intonation and emphasis, powered by advanced AI lip sync technology that aligns every word to precise mouth movement. The result is a podcast conversation that holds attention the way a live recording would, without anyone stepping in front of a camera.
Script control and topic customization
Start with a single topic and let HeyGen generate the full conversation, or paste your own script to control every line of dialogue. Edit speaker assignments, adjust tone, refine talking points, and restructure the flow using a clean AI video editor interface. Add supporting context like statistics, quotes, or product references to shape the discussion around your goals. The video script generator helps you draft or refine scripts that translate into compelling podcast dialogue.
Multilingual podcast production
Produce the same podcast episode in 175+ languages and dialects without re-recording or re-scripting. HeyGen's video translator preserves each host's vocal characteristics while adapting the dialogue to a new language with accurate lip-sync. Reach global audiences by localizing a single episode across dozens of markets in one session. This is especially effective for teams publishing thought leadership content internationally or creating training video material that must resonate across regions.
Studio-grade visual and audio output
Every AI video podcast renders in HD or 4K with professional lighting, framing, and composition. Background environments, color themes, and layout options let you match your brand identity or content category. Audio output features balanced levels, clean voice separation between speakers, and optional background music. The production quality rivals a fully equipped podcast studio, delivered through the same AI video generator engine that powers HeyGen's enterprise-grade video platform.
Use cases
Thought leadership and expert commentary
Need to publish regular expert commentary on industry topics? Recording interviews with executives requires scheduling, studio time, and post-production. With AI video podcast, enter your topic or talking points and generate a polished two-host discussion in minutes, building your brand's authority without pulling anyone away from their work.
Content marketing and brand storytelling
Need podcast-style content to fuel your marketing funnel? Traditional podcast production demands hosts, guests, equipment, and editing cycles. With AI video podcast, describe your product angle or campaign theme and produce an engaging marketing videos asset that drives awareness and nurtures leads across channels.
Employee training and knowledge sharing
Need to train distributed teams on new processes or policies? Filming instructional content across offices and time zones is costly and slow. With AI video podcast, convert internal documentation or PDF to video podcast format, delivering complex topics as digestible two-speaker conversations that boost comprehension and completion rates.
Educational content and online courses
Need to create engaging lessons for students or online learners? Producing lecture-style content with multiple presenters requires coordination and expensive setups. With AI video podcast, turn lesson plans into dynamic discussions using HeyGen's course builder, making subjects more approachable and increasing learner retention through conversational delivery.
Social media clips and short-form content
Need a stream of engaging clips for YouTube, TikTok, or LinkedIn? Recording and editing short podcast segments consistently drains time and creative energy. With AI video podcast, generate full episodes and extract highlights using the clip generator to produce scroll-stopping social content on a regular schedule without production delays.
Product launches and feature announcements
Need to announce new products or updates in an engaging format? Press releases and blog posts lack the energy of a live conversation. With AI video podcast, frame your announcement as a two-host discussion that walks viewers through features, benefits, and use cases, then distribute across email, social, and your website as a product demo video.
How it works
Create your AI video podcast in four steps that take you from a topic or script to a polished, share-ready podcast episode.
Enter your topic
Type a topic, paste a script, or provide a brief. HeyGen analyzes your input and prepares the podcast structure, speaker roles, and conversational flow.
Customize the hosts
Select AI hosts, adjust voice styles, and choose the visual setting. Configure speaker personalities and the tone of the discussion to match your brand or content goals.
Review and refine
Preview the generated podcast dialogue. Edit lines, reorder segments, adjust pacing, or add context directly in the editor before rendering.
Generate and share
Render the final podcast video. HeyGen synchronizes dialogue, visuals, and audio into a polished episode ready for download, publishing, or embedding.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is an AI video podcast and how does it work?
An AI video podcast is a fully generated podcast-style video where two AI hosts discuss a topic you provide. You enter a subject or paste a script, and HeyGen writes the dialogue, assigns speaker roles, synchronizes visuals and voices, and renders a complete video episode. No real hosts, no recording sessions, and no editing software needed.
Will the AI podcast sound like a real conversation between two people?
Yes. HeyGen generates natural turn-taking, varied intonation, and realistic pauses between speakers so the dialogue flows like an actual conversation. Each host has a distinct voice and delivery style, and the system uses advanced lip-sync technology to match every word to precise facial movement, avoiding the robotic quality common in synthesized speech.
Can I control what the AI hosts say or do I have to accept the generated script?
You have full control. You can enter a topic and let HeyGen generate the entire conversation, or paste your own script to dictate every line. The editor lets you adjust individual speaker lines, reorder segments, change tone, and insert specific talking points or data before rendering.
How long can an AI video podcast episode be?
Episode length depends on your plan. Free accounts can generate shorter podcast clips to test the format. Paid plans unlock longer episodes suitable for full-length podcast content, with rendering times that scale in minutes regardless of duration.
Can I create an AI video podcast in languages other than English?
Absolutely. HeyGen supports 175+ languages and dialects. You can generate the podcast in one language and then localize it into additional languages while preserving each host's voice tone and lip-sync accuracy. This makes it practical to publish the same episode across global markets without re-recording.
How does an AI video podcast compare to recording a traditional podcast?
Traditional podcasts require scheduling guests, booking studio time, purchasing audio and video equipment, and spending hours on post-production editing. An AI video podcast eliminates every one of those steps. You go from topic to finished episode in minutes at a fraction of the cost, while maintaining production quality that matches a professional studio setup.
Is HeyGen's AI video podcast free to use?
HeyGen offers a free plan that lets you generate AI video podcast content and explore the core features with no credit card required. Paid plans starting at $24 per month unlock longer episodes, additional voice options, higher resolution exports, and access to the full library of AI hosts and visual styles.
Can I use AI video podcasts for my YouTube channel or social media?
Yes. The output is a standard video file you can upload directly to YouTube, embed on your website, or distribute across social platforms. You can also generate YouTube Shorts or vertical clips from your podcast episode for platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and LinkedIn.
What topics work best for AI video podcasts?
Any topic that benefits from a conversational format works well: industry trends, product walkthroughs, news commentary, how-to guides, interview-style Q&As, and educational deep dives. The two-speaker format makes dense or technical subjects more accessible by breaking information into a natural back-and-forth exchange.
Can I brand the AI video podcast with my company's visual identity?
Yes. You can customize backgrounds, color schemes, and visual layouts to align with your brand guidelines. Combined with consistent host selection and voice styling, you can produce a branded podcast series that maintains visual and tonal consistency across every episode.
Start creating with HeyGen
Generate a two-speaker AI video podcast from any topic. No recording equipment, no scheduling, no editing.