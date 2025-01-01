Set up SAML SSO with Okta

With SAML SSO, your team signs in using company credentials, giving admins the ability to manage authentication from one place. Once configured, teammates are added to your workspace automatically, and login is handled seamlessly through Okta.

The setup process begins in your Okta Admin Console, where you’ll create a new SAML application for HeyGen. After naming the app and adding the required identifiers, you’ll map user information such as email, first name, and last name so HeyGen can provision accounts correctly. Once users are assigned, you’ll copy the key connection details, like your Entity ID and SSO URL, into HeyGen’s Admin Panel to complete the integration.

After saving, test the flow by signing into HeyGen with SSO. If successful, you’ll land directly in your workspace using your company credentials. From that point on, your team can log in securely through Okta, and admins can take advantage of enterprise features like automated provisioning, role management, audit logs, and SOC 2–aligned security.

By enabling Okta SSO, you’re laying the foundation for a secure, scalable environment that protects your content and simplifies collaboration across your organization.