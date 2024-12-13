Create Stunning Memories with Our Engagement Video Maker

Easily craft romantic videos with customizable templates and AI avatars for a personalized touch.

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
In this 60-second wedding invitation video, invite your guests to your special day with elegance and style. Designed for couples who want a personalized touch, this video leverages HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, allowing you to craft a heartfelt message. The visual style is classic and sophisticated, with seamless photo and video integration. Share this invitation effortlessly across social media platforms, ensuring everyone saves the date for your unforgettable celebration.
Prompt 2
For a technically savvy couple, the 90-second AI engagement invitation video offers a modern twist on traditional invites. Utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation, this video is perfect for those who want to impress with cutting-edge technology. The visual style is sleek and contemporary, with animated text that highlights key details. This video is designed for tech enthusiasts who appreciate innovation and want to share their engagement news in a memorable way.
Prompt 3
Announce your upcoming nuptials with a 30-second save the date video that combines creativity and convenience. Targeted at busy couples, this video uses HeyGen's media library/stock support to provide a variety of stunning visuals. The style is vibrant and joyful, with music and sound effects that set a celebratory tone. With aspect-ratio resizing and exports, you can easily adapt this video for any platform, ensuring your announcement reaches all your loved ones.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Engagement Video Maker Works

Create stunning engagement invitation videos effortlessly with our user-friendly platform.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Start by selecting from a variety of customizable templates designed for engagement videos. Our user-friendly interface makes it easy to find the perfect style for your romantic video.
2
Step 2
Add Your Personal Touch
Customize your chosen template with animated text and integrate your own photos and videos. Our platform supports seamless photo and video integration to make your invitation truly unique.
3
Step 3
Apply Music and Sound Effects
Enhance your video with music and sound effects from our extensive media library. This feature allows you to set the perfect mood for your engagement announcement.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in your desired format and share it directly on social media. Our platform ensures your video is ready for any platform with aspect-ratio resizing and export options.

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of engagement videos with its AI-powered tools, offering a seamless experience for crafting romantic and personalized invitations. With features like customizable templates and animated text, HeyGen ensures your engagement announcements are both memorable and shareable.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

Highlight your unique love story with engaging AI videos, turning your engagement announcement into a compelling narrative.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my engagement video creation?

HeyGen offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of customizable templates, making it easy to create romantic engagement videos. With features like animated text and music integration, you can craft a unique and memorable video invitation.

What makes HeyGen a top choice for wedding invitation videos?

HeyGen stands out as a wedding invitation video creator by providing AI-driven tools that allow for seamless photo and video integration. Its extensive media library and branding controls ensure your invitations are both personal and professional.

Can HeyGen help with creating AI engagement invitation videos?

Yes, HeyGen excels in creating AI engagement invitation videos by utilizing advanced text-to-video technology. This feature allows you to transform scripts into captivating videos with ease, complete with voiceovers and subtitles.

Why should I use HeyGen for save the date videos?

HeyGen is ideal for save the date videos due to its comprehensive suite of tools, including aspect-ratio resizing and social media sharing options. These features ensure your video is perfectly tailored for any platform.

