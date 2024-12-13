Create Memorable Moments with a Graduation Video Maker

Easily personalize your graduation video with text and music using HeyGen's intuitive templates and scenes.

474/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 45-second graduation slideshow that tells your unique story. Designed for students and educators, this video will utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to seamlessly integrate personalized messages with stunning visuals. The video will have a dynamic and engaging style, incorporating multiple angles and video speed adjustment to highlight key moments. Add music to set the perfect tone for this creative celebration.
Prompt 2
For a more technical approach, produce a 90-second graduation video using HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation. Ideal for tech-savvy users and content creators, this video will explore the capabilities of a graduation video editor, allowing for precise video speed adjustment and the inclusion of screen sharing elements. The visual and audio style will be sleek and modern, providing a professional touch to your graduation memories.
Prompt 3
Celebrate your achievements with a 30-second graduation video creation that is both concise and impactful. Targeted at social media enthusiasts and young graduates, this video will leverage HeyGen's Media library/stock support to incorporate high-quality graduation ceremony clips. The visual style will be fresh and lively, with the option to personalize with text and add music, ensuring your video stands out in any feed.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Graduation Video Maker Works

Create a memorable graduation video with ease using our intuitive tools and features.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video with Templates
Start by selecting from a variety of graduation video templates. These templates provide a creative foundation, allowing you to focus on personalizing your video with ease.
2
Step 2
Add Personal Touches with Text and Music
Personalize your video by adding text and music. Use text animations to highlight key moments and choose a soundtrack that captures the spirit of the graduation ceremony.
3
Step 3
Apply Seamless Video Transitions
Enhance your video by applying smooth transitions between clips. This feature ensures your video flows naturally, keeping viewers engaged from start to finish.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Creation
Once your video is complete, export it in your desired format. Share your graduation video with friends and family, or even livestream it for a wider audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes graduation video creation by offering intuitive tools like graduation video templates and editors, enabling users to craft memorable graduation slideshows with ease. Enhance your videos with personalized text, music, and seamless transitions to capture the essence of your graduation ceremony.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

.

Highlight the journey and success of graduates through compelling video storytelling, leveraging HeyGen's advanced video editing capabilities.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my graduation video creation process?

HeyGen offers a seamless graduation video creation experience with its intuitive graduation video editor. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts to craft personalized and engaging videos effortlessly.

What features does HeyGen provide for a graduation slideshow maker?

HeyGen's graduation slideshow maker includes customizable video templates, allowing you to personalize with text, add music, and incorporate video transitions for a polished final product.

Can I use HeyGen to add music and text animations to my graduation video?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to add music and text animations to your graduation video, enhancing its emotional impact and visual appeal with ease.

Does HeyGen support multiple angles and screen sharing for graduation videos?

HeyGen supports multiple angles and screen sharing, making it ideal for capturing comprehensive graduation ceremony clips and sharing them with your audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo