Create Stunning Invitations with Our Invitation Video Maker

Transform your special moments into captivating videos using AI avatars and customizable templates for a personalized touch.

587/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Engage your guests with a 60-second video invitation that showcases your creativity and personality. Ideal for tech-savvy individuals planning a unique event, this video is tailored for an audience that values innovation. With HeyGen's AI video invitation maker, you can craft a personalized message using dynamic video editing tools and vibrant animations. The visual style is bold and colorful, with upbeat music to match the excitement of your upcoming celebration. Utilize HeyGen's media library/stock support to enhance your video with high-quality visuals.
Prompt 2
Announce your special occasion with a 30-second online invitation maker video that is both concise and impactful. This format is perfect for busy professionals who want to make a quick yet memorable impression on their colleagues and friends. The video features sleek, minimalist visuals and a sophisticated audio track, appealing to an audience that appreciates simplicity and elegance. HeyGen's templates & scenes allow you to effortlessly customize your invitation, ensuring it aligns with your event's theme.
Prompt 3
For a heartfelt and personal touch, create a 45-second e-card and greetings video that captures the essence of your celebration. This video is designed for family-oriented individuals who cherish meaningful connections. The visual style is warm and inviting, with gentle music that complements the sentimental tone. HeyGen's voiceover generation feature allows you to add a personal message, making your invitation truly unique. With HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports, you can easily share your video across various platforms, ensuring it reaches all your loved ones.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Invitation Video Maker Works

Create stunning and personalized invitation videos effortlessly with our user-friendly platform.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Invitation Template
Start by selecting from a variety of professionally designed video invitation templates. Whether it's a wedding or a birthday, find the perfect style to match your event.
2
Step 2
Customize with AI-Generated Visuals
Enhance your invitation by adding AI-generated visuals. Personalize the look and feel to make your video truly unique and captivating.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Subtitles
Use our voiceover generation feature to add a personal touch to your invitation. Include subtitles to ensure your message is clear and accessible to all viewers.
4
Step 4
Export Your Invitation Video
Once you're satisfied with your creation, export your video in the desired format. Share it online or send it directly to your guests as a memorable e-card.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the invitation video maker space by offering AI-driven solutions that simplify the creation of wedding invitation videos and customizable video invitation templates. With HeyGen, users can effortlessly craft engaging and personalized invitations using AI-generated visuals and advanced video editing tools.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

.

Highlight the joy and excitement of upcoming events through personalized video invitations.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my wedding invitation video?

HeyGen offers a range of wedding invitation templates that you can easily customize with AI-generated visuals and voiceovers, ensuring your invitation is both unique and memorable.

What makes HeyGen's AI video invitation maker stand out?

HeyGen's AI video invitation maker stands out with its ability to create personalized invitations using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, making the process both efficient and creative.

Can I customize video invitations with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to customize video invitations by offering a variety of templates and scenes, along with branding controls like logo and color options to match your style.

Why choose HeyGen for online invitation creation?

HeyGen is an excellent choice for online invitation creation due to its comprehensive media library, intuitive video editing tools, and seamless aspect-ratio resizing, ensuring your invitations are polished and professional.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo