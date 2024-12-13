AI Digital Course Video Maker for Fast, Engaging Learning

Effortlessly create professional training videos using intelligent Text-to-video from script functionality.

507/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 60-second explainer video aimed at marketing professionals and content creators who need to scale their video production efficiently. Employ a sleek and modern visual aesthetic with a professional and engaging audio delivery. Highlight HeyGen's powerful 'AI avatars', showcasing their realism and versatility in various scenarios, demonstrating how 'AI video creation' can be both innovative and cost-effective for generating 'realistic videos' that capture audience attention without needing traditional filming.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second instructional video designed for busy corporate trainers and instructional designers who require quick content turnarounds. The visual approach should be dynamic and informative, featuring quick cuts and clear on-screen text, complemented by an authoritative AI voice. Emphasize how HeyGen’s 'Text-to-video from script' feature transforms written content directly into polished video, showcasing how this capability simplifies 'AI video production' by leveraging initial text for 'Storyboarding' without extensive pre-production.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a creative 50-second video tailored for aspiring YouTubers and social media managers looking to elevate their channel aesthetics. The visual style should be energetic and highly engaging, leveraging a diverse montage of high-quality visuals and upbeat background music. Showcase how HeyGen's extensive 'Media library/stock support' empowers users to quickly find and integrate stunning footage, transforming raw ideas into polished content with this powerful 'AI video generator', enhancing the overall 'Video Editing' process for dynamic social media posts.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Digital Course Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging digital courses with AI. Transform your content into polished videos using realistic avatars, dynamic scenes, and precise voiceovers, designed for effective learning and development.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Course Content
Effortlessly transform your learning material into video scripts. Paste your text directly into the AI editor to utilize the "Text-to-video from script" capability.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of "AI avatars" to present your course content, ensuring a professional and consistent on-screen presence for your digital lessons.
3
Step 3
Add AI Voiceovers
Enhance your video with natural-sounding "Voiceover generation", ensuring clear and engaging narration for all your course modules.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Course
Produce your finished digital course video with various "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" options, making it ready for any platform or audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Subjects

.

Utilize AI-powered video to simplify intricate topics, making challenging educational content, such as healthcare, accessible and easier to comprehend.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation?

HeyGen empowers users to produce engaging content effortlessly by leveraging advanced AI avatars and "Text to Video" technology, transforming scripts into realistic videos quickly for diverse creative projects.

Can HeyGen support diverse training videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of customizable templates and "Motion Graphics" capabilities, making it an ideal "AI course creator" for various "learning and development" and "training videos" needs.

What makes HeyGen's generative AI unique?

HeyGen utilizes sophisticated "Generative AI" to produce high-quality, "realistic videos" with authentic "AI voiceovers", ensuring a professional and captivating viewing experience across all content types.

Is HeyGen suitable for professional video production?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed for professional "AI video production", offering robust "Video Editing" tools and branding controls to ensure your content, from marketing to internal communications, meets high creative and quality standards.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo