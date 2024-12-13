AI digital course video generator: Create Engaging Online Courses

Transform your training with an AI digital course video generator, crafting professional lessons in minutes using intuitive text-to-video from script.

457/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a professional 45-second instructional video aimed at corporate trainers and small business owners, illustrating the ease of transforming existing textual content into polished training videos for efficient online course creation. The visual style should be clean and corporate, utilizing simple transitions and on-screen text, accompanied by a clear, confident AI voice. Emphasize the power of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature for rapid content generation.
Example Prompt 2
Create a concise 60-second tutorial video demonstrating a quick e-learning concept, tailored for students and professionals seeking digestible learning modules. The video should have a fast-paced, informative visual style, incorporating bright, friendly graphics and clear, concise information delivered by an energetic AI voice. Illustrate the efficiency of using HeyGen's templates and scenes to quickly assemble compelling tutorials.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a persuasive 30-second promotional video designed for marketing teams at educational platforms, highlighting the capabilities of an AI digital course video generator to produce high-quality video content. The visual aesthetics should be sleek and modern, employing high-definition stock footage and subtle animations, underscored by an inspiring and professional AI voice. Showcase HeyGen's voiceover generation feature for creating impactful narration without studio recording.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Digital Course Video Generator Works

Transform your educational content into engaging video lessons efficiently. Generate professional training videos with AI avatars and dynamic features in just a few simple steps.

1
Step 1
Create Your Course Script
Begin by outlining your lesson content. Input your text, and the AI digital course video generator will transform your words into a foundational video script, accelerating your online course creation process.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Voice
Personalize your presentation by choosing from a diverse range of AI avatars. Pair your chosen avatar with a natural AI voiceover that perfectly complements your course material, ensuring a consistent and professional delivery.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Visuals and Branding
Utilize professional templates & scenes to structure your course. Incorporate relevant media from the library and apply your brand's unique elements like logos and colors to enrich your video content, making your training videos visually engaging.
4
Step 4
Export Your Training Videos
Once finalized, export your high-quality training videos in various formats and aspect ratios. Seamlessly integrate your AI-generated video lessons into your LMS or share them across different platforms to reach your audience effectively.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Subjects for Effective Education

.

Transform intricate subjects into easy-to-understand video content, making online course creation and e-learning more accessible for all.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creative process for developing online courses?

HeyGen acts as a powerful AI course creator, transforming your ideas into professional video content. With AI-enhanced scripts and a wide array of templates, HeyGen simplifies the production of engaging online learning materials.

What capabilities make HeyGen a leading AI digital course video generator?

HeyGen stands out as an advanced AI digital course video generator by leveraging realistic AI avatars and high-quality AI voiceovers. This enables the rapid creation of compelling training videos without needing cameras or extensive editing.

What branding options are available for customizing training videos in HeyGen?

HeyGen provides extensive branding controls to customize your training videos with your logo, brand colors, and consistent visual styles. Leverage our professional templates to ensure every piece of video content aligns with your brand identity effortlessly.

Is it possible to generate professional AI voiceovers and subtitles with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen's advanced text-to-video feature includes sophisticated AI voiceover generation in multiple languages. You can also easily add accurate subtitles and captions, ensuring your video content is accessible and impactful.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo