AI tutorial video maker: Create Engaging Guides Fast
Transform simple text prompts into captivating tutorial videos instantly with our advanced Text-to-video from script.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a concise 2-minute training video for SaaS companies, meticulously showcasing a new platform feature using HeyGen's screen recorder. The visual style must be professional and step-by-step, accompanied by a calm, authoritative voiceover, with automatically generated subtitles/captions ensuring optimal accessibility for all viewers.
Produce an energetic 90-second marketing explainer for small business owners, illustrating the speed and ease of generating compelling content through HeyGen's adaptable templates. Employ a dynamic visual style and an upbeat, friendly voice, creating the entire video efficiently from simple text prompts utilizing the text-to-video from script feature.
Craft a comprehensive 1.5-minute guide for global marketing teams, emphasizing how to localize content with HeyGen's extensive multilingual support capabilities. The video's visual and audio style should be diverse and energetic, featuring varied voice accents via voiceover generation and demonstrating aspect-ratio resizing & exports for multi-platform distribution.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Develop Educational Courses.
Leverage AI to efficiently produce comprehensive courses, enabling broader global reach and impact for learners.
Enhance Healthcare Training.
Use AI to clarify complex medical subjects, significantly improving the quality and accessibility of healthcare education.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI tutorial videos?
HeyGen simplifies "AI tutorial video creation" by allowing users to generate professional videos with "AI human avatars" directly from "simple text prompts". This innovative "AI video editor" streamlines the entire production process.
What technical features does HeyGen offer for enhancing video accessibility?
HeyGen enhances accessibility with an "auto subtitle generator" that creates accurate "subtitles" for your videos. Additionally, its "multilingual support" and advanced "text to speech" capabilities ensure your content reaches a global audience effectively.
Can HeyGen produce high-quality videos with diverse media options?
Yes, HeyGen enables the creation of "AI-powered video creation" in stunning "4K resolution" for exceptional clarity. Users also benefit from a rich library of "stock media" to customize their tutorial videos within the "AI video editor".
Does HeyGen support collaborative editing and customizable templates for tutorial videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen supports "multiplayer editing" for teams to collaborate seamlessly on "tutorial videos". It also offers "adaptable templates" and "AI-powered scripts" to quickly start and customize your video projects.