For an educational video, here’s how to get it right:

Start with context and relevance such as a scenario, question or common challenge to show why the topic matters. This builds motivation and learner buy-in.

such as a scenario, question or common challenge to show why the topic matters. This builds motivation and learner buy-in. Keep it structured and focused , breaking content into logical, easy-to-follow steps with a clear, steady pace.

, breaking content into logical, easy-to-follow steps with a clear, steady pace. Use simple, conversational language , speaking directly and clearly to the learner.

, speaking directly and clearly to the learner. Reinforce key takeaways and next steps by ending with a simple summary, a call to reflect or apply the learning, or a clear pointer to the next module or resource.

Pro Tip

Want to move faster? Check the following Best Practices page for guidance on using tools like ChatGPT to write your script.

Still not sure where to begin? Here are a few sample outlines for inspiration.

If you’re following along in HeyGen, these scripts are already built into your template.