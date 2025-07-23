Ласкаво просимо до вашого стартового гіда з відео зі ШІ для малого бізнесу
Хочете створювати більше відеоконтенту, але Вас стримують обмежені час, бюджет чи виробничі ресурси? Ви не самі. Хороша новина: з HeyGen Ви можете легко створювати, перекладати та адаптовувати відео, які виглядають професійно, без високих витрат і тривалих строків традиційного виробництва.
Цей посібник створено спеціально для власників малого бізнесу та підприємців, які хочуть розвивати свої бренди, залучати нових клієнтів і масштабувати створення контенту. Ви дізнаєтеся, як швидко пройти шлях від ідеї до готового відео. Жодних камер, студій чи акторів у кадрі не потрібно!
Don’t miss the hands-on video creation exercise in the Making Your First Video section. It’s designed to help you learn by doing and get up to speed in no time.
Найпоширеніші варіанти використання: як малі бізнеси застосовують HeyGen
HeyGen — це більше, ніж просто відеоінструмент. Це креативний рушій, створений для професіоналів, яким потрібно швидко працювати, масштабувати контент і досягати результатів без втрати якості. Від багатомовних курсів до рекламних оголошень у соцмережах — ось як малі бізнеси та підприємці різних напрямів використовують HeyGen, щоб створювати високоефективні відео у великому масштабі.
Навчальні курси
Ідеально підходить для: викладачів, консультантів, коучів, фахівців із добробуту, освітніх матеріалів про продукт
- Як онлайн-освітниця Happy Cats і фахівчиня з поведінки котів Аннелін Брю вийшла на нові світові авдиторії завдяки аватарам HeyGen і перекладу
- Як інструкторка з бойових мистецтв Kung Fu Kendra суттєво скоротила час на створення відео та вийшла на нову глобальну авдиторію завдяки аватарам HeyGen і перекладу
Video Ads
Ідеально підходить для: маркетингових брендів, бізнесів або сервісів
- Як Ask The Agent збільшила кількість нових лідів, вибудовуючи довіру та демонструючи особисті бренди фахівців з нерухомості у масштабі
- Як художниця зі стразами Crystal Ninja використала відео зі ШІ, щоб запустити роздрібний магазин, інтернет-магазин, VIP-освітній хаб та події
Відео для соціальних інфлюенсерів
Ідеально підходить для бізнесів, які зростають завдяки соціальному доказу: товарні бізнеси (догляд за шкірою, декор тощо), сервісні бізнеси (нерухомість, коучі, консультанти), нішеві або побудовані на пристрасті бізнеси (бренди для тварин, екоорієнтовані компанії)
- Як інструкторка з бойових мистецтв Kung Fu Kendra розширила охоплення своїх курсів завдяки багатомовному просуванню в соцмережах
- Як Reply.io посилила присутність свого CEO в TikTok за допомогою його надреалістичного аватара HeyGen
Чому відео є критично важливим для зростання малого бізнесу сьогодні
Завдання
- Найм команди або передання створення відео на аутсорсинг є надто дорогим і забирає надто багато часу
- Зйомка власних відео забирає години, які Ви могли б витратити на розвиток свого бізнесу
- Вам потрібен контент, який ефективно працює на різних платформах і різними мовами, а не лише одним форматом
Можливості відео зі ШІ
Швидкість, масштабованість і економія коштів
Термін створення відеокурсу скорочено з 4 тижнів до 15 хвилин на одне відео завдяки Аннелін Брю, фахівчині з поведінки котів та онлайн-освітянці в Happy Cats
Локалізація
Marketing and courses in 6+ languages offered by Kung Fu Kendra by using HeyGen’s translation features
Персоналізація
Сотні фахівців з нерухомості в Ask The Agent отримали значно більше нових можливостей для залучення клієнтів, створюючи персональні брендові відео з аватарами HeyGen
Хочете зануритися глибше?
→ Стратегія відеомаркетингу зі ШІ (eBook)
→ 5 способів ефективніше використовувати Ваш маркетинговий бюджет eBook
→ Перегляньте нашу практичну інструкцію для фахівців L&D eBook
Making Your First AI Video
Вступ
New to video or trying out HeyGen for the first time? You’ve got this. This section will walk you through each step to help you make a great video, fast.
Learning Course
Найкраще підходить для навчальних матеріалів або покрокових інструкцій, де потрібен запис екрана чи інші візуальні елементи
Подобається навчатися в дії?
Оберіть тип відео вище, щоб відкрити готовий шаблон у HeyGen і крок за кроком рухатися разом із ним.
Overachiever?
Нам це подобається! Перейдіть одразу до Крок 4: Оберіть відповідного AI-аватара-спікера і створіть власний AI-аватар — Ваш цифровий двійник і майбутню зірку відео.
Ще не готові зануритися?
No sweat. Skim the steps now and come back to the full how-to when you’re ready.
Готові почати? Почніть з цього 2-хвилинного туру редактором AI Studio від HeyGen, а потім зануримося в деталі!
For more information, visit our follow along video tutorials
→ Академія HeyGen: 101
загальний огляд усіх можливостей HeyGen
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio
deeper dive into video editing
Step 1: Set up your HeyGen workspace for scale
Smart entrepreneurs don’t start from zero every time–they build systems that scale.
З HeyGen Ви легко збережете впізнаваний стиль своїх відео, налаштувавши Brand Kit, щоб автоматично використовувати Ваші шрифти, кольори, логотипи та інші ресурси.
Just paste in your company’s URL to get started, or upload your brand elements manually.
Поспішаєте? Без проблем. Ви завжди можете повернутися й завершити цей крок пізніше.
Порада від профі
Щойно Ваш Brand Kit буде заповнений кольорами Вашого бренду, Ви зможете легко оновити більшість HeyGen Templates під них. Просто підставте Ваші кольори, щоб кожне відео залишалося у фірмовому стилі, або натисніть кнопку Shuffle Colors, щоб HeyGen замінив їх автоматично.
Крок 2: Визначте свою стратегію
Перш ніж переходити до створення відео, приділіть трохи часу, щоб чітко визначити Ваші бізнес-цілі, авдиторію, платформу, а також повідомлення. Це допоможе Вам створювати відео, які не лише виглядають чудово, але й справді працюють на Ваш фінансовий результат.
Бізнес-ціль
Чого Ви хочете досягти за допомогою цього відео для свого бізнесу?
Приклади: збільшити продажі, пояснити Ваш сервіс, навчити клієнтів, підвищити залученість, зміцнити довіру
Цільова авдиторія
Для кого це відео? Що для них важливо і на якому етапі взаємодії з Вашим бізнесом вони зараз?
Приклади: відвідувачі, які вперше заходять на Ваш сайт, постійні клієнти, яким потрібна допомога з Вашим продуктом, майстри-ентузіасти (DIY), які стежать за Вами в Instagram
Primary Distribution Channel
Де люди бачитимуть це відео?
Приклади: Instagram Reels, YouTube, цільова сторінка Shopify, email-розсилка, реклама у Facebook
Повідомлення або хук
Яку проблему Ви розв'язуєте і як привернете увагу в перші кілька секунд?
Приклади: «Замислюєтеся, чому не бачите результатів після виснажливого тренування?» або «Шукаєте житло своєї мрії, але не знаєте, з чого почати?»
Порада від експертів
Потрібна друга думка щодо Вашої стратегії? Перейдіть до ChatGPT, Claude або іншого інструменту на Ваш вибір і створіть промпт за таким шаблоном:
"Я планую маркетингову відеокампанію для [product/service]. Моя мета — [goal], моя цільова авдиторія — [audience], я поширюватиму її на [channel], а основне повідомлення або хук таке: [hook]. Чи можете Ви дати мені відгук, наскільки це зрозуміло й ефективно, та запропонувати можливі покращення?"
Досліджуйте більше шаблонів сценаріїв і порад
→ Video Ads
→ Social Influencer Videos
→ How-To Videos
→ Product Explainers
Dive deeper into scripting
Step 3: Write Your Script
Your script is the backbone of a great video ad or clear, effective learning experience.
For a promotional video or ad, here’s how to make it count:
- Start with a strong hook (the first 3-5 seconds matter most) that illustrates a common pain point or value proposition.
- End with a clear CTA (call to action), such as pointing to your website, a new offer, etc.
- Use simple, conversational language, speaking directly and clearly to your audience.
For an educational video, here’s how to get it right:
- Start with context and relevance such as a scenario, question or common challenge to show why the topic matters. This builds motivation and learner buy-in.
- Keep it structured and focused, breaking content into logical, easy-to-follow steps with a clear, steady pace.
- Use simple, conversational language, speaking directly and clearly to the learner.
- Reinforce key takeaways and next steps by ending with a simple summary, a call to reflect or apply the learning, or a clear pointer to the next module or resource.
Pro Tip
Want to move faster? Check the following Best Practices page for guidance on using tools like ChatGPT to write your script.
Still not sure where to begin? Here are a few sample outlines for inspiration.
If you’re following along in HeyGen, these scripts are already built into your template.
Access templates including these scripts here:
Explore script templates and more tips for popular marketing video types
→ Video Ads
→ Social Influencer Videos
→ How-To Videos
→ Product Explainers
Dive deeper into scripting
Best Practices: Write Scripts Better and Faster with AI
Running a business means wearing a lot of hats, so why not let AI help you write your video scripts faster and more effectively? Tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini can help you get high-quality scripts in minutes, not hours. Here’s how to make the most of them.
Step 1 : Start with a clear prompt
- Tell the AI what kind of video you’re creating and what you want it to do for your business. Include details like:
- The type of video (e.g. educational course module, social ad, etc.)
- Who it’s for (e.g. new customers, newsletter subscribers)
- What you want the video to achieve (e.g. drive signups, answer FAQs, showcase your brand)
- The tone or voice (e.g. friendly, expert, fun)
Sample prompt:
"Write a 60-second video script for a luxury property listing targeting out-of-town buyers. The tone should be confident and professional. End with a call to action to book a virtual tour."
Step 2: Add key talking points
Want a more accurate, on-brand script? Include a few quick bullet points about what to highlight.
Example:
- Product/service name
- Key value proposition or feature
- Call to action
Sample prompt:
"Include these points: 123 Bayview Drive is a newly renovated 4-bed, 3-bath with ocean views and a chef’s kitchen. Perfect for remote workers relocating to the coast. CTA: Schedule your private showing today."
Step 3: Ask for the right format
Tell the AI how you’ll be delivering the video. This helps shape the tone and style.
Example:
- A spoken script delivered by the founder
- Will be distributed on Instagram Reels
- A casual, human tone
Sample prompt:
"Write this as a spoken script delivered by my AI avatar for Instagram Reels. Keep it friendly, clear, and engaging."
Step 4: Review and tweak
Paste the script into HeyGen, preview it with your avatar, and listen. Does it sound like you? If not, tweak it with follow-up prompts like:
- Зробіть текст більш розмовним
- Add a hook that grabs attention in the first 3 seconds
- Перетворіть це на коротшу 30-секундну версію для соцмереж
- Додайте коротку статистику про район
- Try three versions of the closing CTA
Заглибтеся в сценарії докладніше
→ Як писати результативні відеосценарії зі ШІ: сучасний посібник для маркетолога (eBook)
Step 4: Choose the right AI Avatar
Your spokesperson sets the tone. Choose a ready-made Public Avatar, create a Custom Avatar that fits your brand, or for the ultimate personal touch, create your digital twin in minutes with HeyGen’s Hyper Realistic Avatar feature!
HeyGen пропонує кілька варіантів створення Custom Avatars. Натисніть посилання нижче, щоб детальніше ознайомитися з кожним із них.
Тип аватара
Що Вам знадобиться
You'll Get
Найкраще підходить для
2–5-хвилинне навчальне відео
Найреалістичніший зовнішній вигляд, рухи, голос і синхронізація губ на основі Вашого навчального відео
Гіперреалістичний цифровий двійник
10–15 фото
Реалістичний вигляд на основі Ваших фото з рухами, голосом і синхронізацією губ, створеними за допомогою ШІ
Реалістичний цифровий двійник
Текстовий промпт
Fully AI-generated appearance, movement, voice and lip sync
Fictional characters in realistic or varying animation styles
Avatar IV (new!)
1 фото
Дуже реалістичний вигляд на основі фото з рухами, голосом і синхронізацією губ, створеними ШІ. Для створення потрібні кредити.
Відео до 30 секунд, включно із синхронізацією губ під музику
Best Practices: Making the Perfect Custom Avatar
Готові створити професійний, реалістичний аватар з безліччю варіантів налаштування? Ознайомтеся з наведеними нижче матеріалами, щоб отримати поради, найкращі практики та короткий огляд усього, що Вам знадобиться, щоб почати.
Створюючи Custom Avatar, пам’ятайте: яка якість на вході — така й на виході. Чим кращими будуть Ваші фото, відео та текстові промпти, тим реалістичнішим і більш відшліфованим буде Ваш аватар.
Whatever’s in your Hyper Realistic Avatar training video, from gestures to facial expressions or vocal inflection, will be reflected in the final result.
Тип аватара
Що Вам знадобиться
Найкращі практики
2–5-хвилинне навчальне відео
10–15 фотографій
Створити аватар
Текстовий промпт
Якщо Ви лише починаєте працювати з промптами, ознайомтеся з нашими найкращими практиками створення промптів
Avatar IV (new!)
1 фото
1 фото лише з об’єктом зйомки, з хорошим освітленням і високою роздільною здатністю
Порада від профі
Use HeyGen’s Generating Looks feature to switch your avatar’s pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.
Хочете зануритися глибше?
→ Покроковий посібник зі створення гіперреалістичного аватара
Найкращі практики: створення високоякісних індивідуальних голосів зі ШІ
HeyGen має велику бібліотеку стандартних голосів, створених за допомогою ШІ, більш ніж 175 мовами, діалектами та з різними емоційними відтінками, але інколи для ідеального відео потрібен щось унікальний. Нижче наведено три способи створення Кастомних голосів.
Тип користувацького голосу
Спосіб створення
Output
Best For
Автоматично під час створення гіперреалістичного аватараабо
Реалістичний клон голосу на основі Вашого справжнього голосу та інтонацій. Підтримує кілька емоцій.
Клон голосу, який звучить так само, як Ви
Текстовий промпт, що задає атрибути (вік, акцент, гендер, тон, висота голосу, емоція)
Повністю створений ШІ голос на основі промпту.
A fictional voice or highly characterized voices
Зовнішній сервіс голосу зі ШІ (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
Реалістичний клон голосу, натренований на Вашому справжньому голосі та інтонаціях. Можливості тонкого налаштування відрізняються залежно від сервісу. Чудовий варіант для цифрового двійника, але зазвичай потребує додаткової оплати.
Клон голосу, який звучить так само, як Ви
Щоб отримати найкращу якість голосу, почніть із якісного вихідного аудіо. Ось як зробити чудовий запис:
• Використовуйте якісний мікрофон або смартфон, тримаючи його на відстані 6–8" від рота
• Записуйте в тихому приміщенні без шуму
• Говоріть чітко, з природними паузами та легкою емоційною виразністю
• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for more versatility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)
Want to dive in deeper?
→ Ultimate guide to hyper-realistic Custom Voice Cloning
Best Practices: Prompting Like A Pro
Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch such as images, motion, or audio.
Prompting is a powerful skill for any AI creator. When paired with HeyGen, prompting unlocks countless ways to create high-impact videos where your imagination is your only limitation! Get ready to experiment and iterate.
Feature
Function
Use it For
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit
Bring Photo Avatars
Creating Custom Avatars (realistic or animated)
Creating Custom Voices
Prompting Best Practices
Be Specific
The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion) the better the AI can match your vision.
Start with Structure
Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and motion direction.
Додавайте контекст і намір
Дайте ШІ зрозуміти мету: це демо продукту, рекламне оголошення для соцмереж чи навчальний туторіал? Контекст допомагає краще налаштувати результат.
Use Descriptive Language
Використовуйте прикметники, які передають емоцію, стиль або чіткість (наприклад, «впевнений», «мінімалістичний», «енергійний», «спокійний темп»).
Ітеруйте та вдосконалюйте
Не зупиняйтеся на першій спробі. Невеликі зміни в промпті можуть дати значно кращі результати в усіх типах медіа!
Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating
Ознайомтеся з наведеними нижче матеріалами, щоб глибше зануритися в кожен тип і отримати максимум від своїх промптів!
Крок 5: Створіть і відшліфуйте свої сцени в AI Studio
Тепер, коли Ваш сценарій та аватар готові, настав час оживити Ваше повідомлення в редакторі HeyGen AI Studio, де Ви легко зможете налаштувати, покращити й відшліфувати кожну частину свого відео — жодного досвіду монтажу не потрібно!
- Створюйте свої сцени за лічені хвилини за допомогою Brand Kit або шаблонів , які Ви налаштували на кроці 1.
- Підсилюйте своє повідомлення текстом або візуальними елементами на екрані та налаштовуйте їхню появу й зникнення за допомогою анімацій.
- Browse HeyGen’s stock media library for high-quality b-roll video, royalty-free.
- Використовуйте Premium Scene Transitions, щоб надати Вашому відео плавного, професійного вигляду.
- Add and customize Captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.
- Translate your videos to reach global learners, teammates, and audiences
Порада від експертів
Створюйте та проводьте A/B-тестування кількох версій Ваших відео щоб підвищити ефективність, отримати кращі результати та збільшити конверсії.
Готові редагувати як професіонал?
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, an in-depth video course covering HeyGen's editing features
Найкращі практики: налаштуйте вимову, емоції та інтонації
Need your avatar to sound just right? HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery that feels true to life.
Функція
Функція
Використовуйте це для
Додавайте паузи та коригуйте вимову окремих слів безпосередньо в панелі Script
Завантажте або запишіть аудіо з потрібними тоном, темпом і вимовою, а будь-який аватар відтворить його власним голосом
Формуйте емоцію та тон сценарію одним натисканням кнопки
Розширте можливості Вашого Custom Voice, завантаживши додаткові записи з різними емоційними відтінками. Оберіть той, який найкраще підходить до кожного моменту
Хочете побачити, як це працює на практиці?
Стратегії масштабування Вашого впливу
Незалежно від того, чи виходите Ви на нові ринки, тестуєте ефективність підходів або адаптуєте контент для різних авдиторій, ці просунуті найкращі практики та інструменти допоможуть Вам масштабувати свій вплив з максимальною точністю.
Виходьте на глобальний ринок з перекладом
Дізнайтеся, як перекладати та локалізувати Ваші відео понад 175 мовами та діалектами — без дубляжу та без залучення акторів озвучування.
Використовуйте функцію HeyGen Brand Voice, щоб зберігати послідовність у перекладених відео, налаштовуючи, як обробляються окремі слова (наприклад, вимова назв брендів, примусовий переклад або блокування перекладу певних термінів).
Користувачі тарифних планів Enterprise та Team також можуть безпосередньо редагувати перекладені сценарії за допомогою нашої функції Proofread.
Потрібне натхнення? Перегляньте, як Trivago використовує HeyGen для одночасної локалізації телереклами на 30 ринках.
Support Change Management with Flexible, Updatable Content
Change is constant and your learning materials need to keep pace. Whether you’re refreshing a full course module or updating a single training video, traditional content production with re-shooting and editing can turn even a small update into a major lift.
With HeyGen, updating videos takes minutes, not days. Swap out scripts, edit text, change visuals, and generate new versions with just a few clicks. No more bottlenecks. Just fast, flexible video that helps your learners adapt as quickly as your organization moves. Learn more about using HeyGen for change management.
Personalize At Scale
Add a personal touch to your email campaigns, sales outreach, or customer support with Personalized Videos. By using dynamic elements, like the viewer’s name or details tailored to their interests, you can create a unique, more engaging experience for each person.
Interactive Avatar
Whether for sales, customer support, or education, Interactive Avatars turn one-way videos into dynamic, two-way conversations. It’s a powerful way to boost engagement, personalize experiences, and drive action.
Need some inspiration? Check out how getitAI increases ecommerce sales with live, personalized shopping experiences.
Use Case #1: Learning Courses
Whether you’re reaching new markets, testing what works, or tailoring content to different audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.
Customer Stories & Examples
Happy Cats online educator scaled course creation with avatars
Kung Fu Kendra cut video production time and reached global audiences
HeyGen Academy: AI Studio follow along video course
Perfect For
Educators, consultants, coaches, wellness professionals, product education
Best Practices
Break content into bite-sized chunks
Keep each lesson short and focused, ideally 3 to 7 minutes, so it’s easier for your audience to follow, revisit, and retain.
Keep your script clear and conversational
Don’t just teach—connect. Use everyday language, simplify technical terms, and bring ideas to life with stories or real-world examples.
Be intentional with visuals
Use avatar presenters alongside screen recordings, demos, or supporting graphics to make your content more dynamic and easier to understand.
Add light interactivity
Encourage engagement with quick knowledge checks, reflection prompts, or simple exercises. Even a one-question quiz can boost retention.
Update easily as you grow
Use HeyGen to revise and refresh content based on feedback or product updates, no need to re-film everything from scratch.
Top Features
- Animations: add animated text or visuals to highlight key steps, reinforce learning, and keep viewers engaged.
- Templates: streamline creation and keep things consistent. Don’t forget you can customize HeyGen’s stock templates with your brand’s colors!
- Generate Looks: use text prompts to adapt your avatar instructor’s outfit, environment, or pose to fit the subject or audience
Pro tip
If your how-to video needs extra visuals like screen recordings, make sure they align with your script. Start by writing your script, then use the preview button to play the audio while recording your screen in sync with the narration for the best timing.
Ready to dive in deeper?
→ Dive in deeper with our Practical Guide for L&D Professionals eBook
→ Visit our step-by-step guide on creating engaging learning courses
Use Case #2: Video Ads
Customer Stories & Examples
Ask The Agent built trust to increase new client leads
AI video helped Crystal Ninja launch retail, e-commerce, education, and events
Author Jason Felts promoted his book with avatar videos
Perfect For
marketing brands, businesses, or services
Best Practices
- Keep videos short. Aim for under 60 seconds to hold attention and increase the chances your audience watches to the end.
- Lead with the value. Share your key message or benefit right away. Don’t wait until the end to tell people what’s in it for them.
- Match the your message to your goal. Adjust the video’s style, length, and call to action based on where it’ll appear, whether it's an Instagram Reel, a website landing page, or a customer email.
- Think mobile first. Most people will watch on their phones, so keep the framing tight, the pacing quick, and the visuals easy to follow.
- Make your edits pop. Use simple text animations, product shots, or customer examples to keep your video from feeling flat or static.
- Test and improve over time.Try different versions of your hook, message, or CTA to see what drives the most clicks, calls, or sales, then do more of what works.
Top Features
- Product Placement: add physical products to your videos with a click.
- Generate Looks: make your avatar more dynamic by switching their pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.
Pro tip
Here's a tried and true script structure from social media producer George “GG” Gossland of Favoured:
- Hook – Something visually weird or unexpected.
- Problem – What challenges is your viewer facing?
- Solution – How does the product or service alleviate those challenges?
- USPs – aka “unique selling point.” Show the features that stand out!
- CTA – Always give viewers something to do next.
Ready to level up?
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating video ads
→ Dive into HeyGen’s 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance ebook
Use Case #3: Social Influencer Video
Customer Stories & Examples
2 How martial arts instructor Kung Fu Kendra expanded her courses’ reach with multilingual social media promotion
How Reply.io boosted its CEO’s TikTok presence with his HeyGen avatar
Favoured scales UGC content by 6X with HeyGen to unlock quantity and quality
Perfect For
Businesses that thrive on social proof, including: product-based businesses (skincare, decor, etc.), service-based businesses (real estate, coaches, consultants), niche or passion-based businesses (pet brands, eco-conscious companies).
Best Practices
- Hook viewers fast. Aim to grab attention in the first 1-2 seconds with motion, bold text, or a compelling visual.
- Design for silent autoplay. Use captions, text overlays, and visual storytelling since many users watch without sound.
- Keep it short. Less is more. Aim for under 15-30 seconds on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. Adjust your script speed using advanced voice settings.
- Frame it for the feed. Use vertical (9:16) or square formats depending on the platform. Avoid landscape orientation unless you’re posting to YouTube.
- Lead with the “aha.” Highlight the transformation, benefit, or emotional payoff early, not just the product features.
- Make it look native. Use platform trends, faster-paced creator-style edits, or UGC avatars to blend into the feed.
Top Features
- UGC avatars: browse hundreds of AI-generated stock avatars with an authentic content creator feel.
- Captions: make sure your message gets through, even when the sound is off.
Pro tip
Here’s a high-performing content structure used by top creators across TikTok, Reels and Shorts:
- Scroll-stopping visuals: open with bold text, motion or a surprising visual to halt the scroll
- Relatable moment: reflect a real pain point or “I’ve been there” situation to build an instant connection
- Transformation or payoff: show the value of your product in action
- Creator POV: use voiceover or on-screen text to narrate with a personal, authentic tone
- Simple CTA: make the next step obvious! (“Try this,” “watch more,” or “visit website.”)
Ready to dive in deeper??
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating social influencer videos
→ Dive into HeyGen’s ebook 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance