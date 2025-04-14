Gawing malinaw at propesyonal na patient education videos ang clinical notes, care instructions, at iba pang health content sa loob lang ng ilang minuto. Walang kailangang camera, production crew, o editing experience. Isulat mo lang ang iyong content isang beses at gumawa ng malinaw, multilingual na mga video na talagang pinapanood at natatandaan ng mga pasyente.
Why Brands Choose HeyGen for Patient Education Videos
Malinaw na Paglalahad na Madaling Sundan ng mga Pasyente
Confusing written instructions lead to low adherence and repeat calls to the care team. With the AI video generator, your written care instructions become narrated videos with natural pacing, clear delivery, and on-screen text that reinforces every key point. Patients leave appointments with a video they can rewatch at home, instead of a pamphlet they may ignore. No voiceover recording, no studio time, and no presenter needed.
Convert Medical Documents Into Video Instantly
Gumugugol ang care teams ng maraming oras sa pagsasalin ng kumplikadong clinical content para maging madaling maintindihan ng mga pasyente. Ang PDF to video na tool ay gumagamit ng mga kasalukuyan mong dokumento, kabilang ang discharge summaries, post-op instructions, at condition guides, at awtomatikong ginagawang mga video na may narration, eksena kada eksena. Inaayos na para sa iyo ang formatting, pacing, at visual hierarchy. Ang dating inaabot ng ilang araw ng design work ay nagagawa na lang sa loob ng ilang minuto, kaya mas makakapagpokus ang clinical educators sa katumpakan ng content kaysa sa production logistics.
Reach Patients in Their Language
Ang mga hadlang sa wika ay isa sa mga pangunahing dahilan ng hindi magagandang resulta sa kalusugan. Sa built-in na AI video translation para sa mahigit 175 na wika at diyalekto, bawat patient education video na gagawin mo ay puwedeng i-localize nang hindi muling ginagawa mula sa simula. Pinapanatili ng voice cloning ang orihinal na tono ng nagsasalita sa lahat ng salin, at tinitiyak ng lip-sync na natural ang hitsura at tunog ng video. Mula sa isang source video, makakabuo ka ng isang kumpletong multilingual education library na handang ipamahagi sa anumang patient portal o device.
I-update ang Nilalaman nang Hindi Muling Nagsho-shoot
Treatment guidelines change. Medication instructions get updated. With text to video, editing a patient education video is as fast as editing a document. Update your script, regenerate the video, and publish the new version within minutes. No reshoots, no rebooking a production team, no post-production delays. Healthcare teams can keep their entire video library current with the same speed they update written protocols.
Scale Across Departments and Specialties
One hospital or health system may need to educate patients across cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and dozens of other departments. The educational video tool makes it possible to produce consistent, on-brand video content at volume without scaling a production team. Departments can work from shared templates and brand guidelines while generating content specific to their patient population. Production that once required a dedicated media team can now run in-house at the department level.
Mga Gamit o Use Case ng Patient Education Videos Maker
Patients preparing for surgery or a diagnostic procedure often arrive anxious and underprepared because written instructions are easy to skim and hard to follow. A short patient education video covering exactly what to expect, what to bring, and how to prepare reduces procedure-day complications and no-shows. With script to video, clinical educators write the preparation checklist once and generate a polished walkthrough video patients can access on their phones the night before their appointment.
Patients discharged after a procedure retain only a fraction of verbal instructions received at the bedside, especially when they are tired or in pain. A video they can rewatch at home dramatically improves adherence to wound care, medication schedules, and follow-up appointments. Using the PPT To video tool, care coordinators can convert existing discharge slide decks into narrated, patient-ready videos without rebuilding content from scratch. The outcome is fewer readmissions, fewer callback calls, and better recovery results.
Managing a chronic condition like diabetes or hypertension requires ongoing education that evolves over a patient's care journey. Static brochures and one-time counseling sessions are not enough. With an AI video generator, health educators can produce a structured library of short condition-management videos covering diet, medication, monitoring, and lifestyle adjustments. Each video is consistent in tone and quality, easy to update as clinical guidance changes, and available on demand through any patient portal.
Community health organizations serving diverse populations face a constant challenge: producing patient education content in five, ten, or twenty languages is beyond most teams' production budgets. HeyGen's AI dubbing turns a single English source video into a full multilingual set in a fraction of the time traditional translation takes. Health messaging stays consistent across every language version, and communities receive accurate, accessible health information in the language they are most comfortable with.
The first touchpoint a patient has with a new practice shapes their perception of care quality. A warm, informative welcome video covering how to book appointments, navigate the patient portal, and prepare for their first visit reduces administrative friction and builds trust before the first in-person interaction. Teams can use the tutorial video maker to produce practice-specific onboarding videos that reflect their brand and clinical culture without hiring a video production company.
Patient outcomes depend not just on what patients know but on what clinical staff know. New protocols, updated drug interaction guidance, and regulatory compliance training all require clear, consistent communication across a distributed workforce. The training video tool lets L&D teams in healthcare organizations produce staff-facing clinical education content at scale with the same speed and quality standards as patient-facing material. Courses that previously required studio production can now be created and updated in-house.
Paano Gumagana ang Patient Education Videos Maker?
Gumawa ng propesyonal na patient education videos sa apat na hakbang—mula sa nakasulat na content hanggang sa tapos na, naibabahaging video na mapapanood ng iyong mga pasyente sa anumang device.
Paste your care instructions, import a PDF, or drop in a presentation. The platform extracts key information and builds a structured video script automatically.
Pumili ng template na angkop para sa edukasyong pangkalusugan. Ayusin ang pacing, layout, at pagpapakita ng teksto upang tumugma sa format ng iyong content at sa pangangailangan ng iyong mga pasyente.
Maglagay ng voiceover sa wikang kailangan ng iyong mga pasyente. Idagdag ang logo ng iyong organisasyon, ang scheme ng kulay, at anumang on-screen na paalala para sa mahahalagang tagubilin.
Render the final video in minutes. Export it for your patient portal, embed it in discharge paperwork, or share it directly via link. No editing software required.
Ang mga patient education video ay maiikling, may narasyon na visual na paliwanag tungkol sa mga kondisyon sa kalusugan, mga plano sa gamutan, mga procedure, o mga tagubilin sa pag-aalaga. Mas epektibo ang mga ito kaysa nakasulat na materyales dahil karamihan sa mga pasyente ay mas maraming naaalala mula sa video kaysa sa naka-print na teksto, lalo na kapag sila ay balisa o kakadiagnose pa lang ng isang kondisyon. Pinagsasama ng video ang audio narration, text sa screen, at mga pacing cue na gumagabay sa manonood sa kumplikadong impormasyon sa isang organisadong paraan. Para sa mga healthcare organization, ang resulta nito ay mas malinaw na pagsunod ng mga pasyente sa mga tagubilin, mas kaunting tawag pagkatapos ma-discharge, at mas mataas na patient satisfaction scores.
Any topic that patients are expected to act on after leaving a clinical setting is a strong candidate. The highest-impact areas include post-procedure care, chronic disease management, medication instructions, pre-appointment preparation, and new patient onboarding. Short, single-topic videos consistently outperform long general overviews because patients can find exactly what they need without watching unrelated content. The video script generator can help clinical teams structure content for any health topic in a format that is clear, scannable, and well-paced for a patient audience.
Oo. Maaari kang mag-upload ng mga PDF, PowerPoint file, o plain text direkta sa platform, at awtomatiko nitong kukunin at aayusin ang laman para maging video script. Ang PDF to video na workflow ay partikular na dinisenyo para sa mga team na maraming dokumento at mayroon nang eksaktong clinical content, at kailangan lang itong gawing madaling panooring format nang hindi nagsusulat muli mula sa simula. Ang discharge instructions, care plans, protocol guides, at condition brochures ay lahat maayos na nako-convert.
Updating a video is as fast as editing the original script. Open the project, revise the text to reflect the updated guideline, and regenerate. The new version renders in minutes and replaces the old one in your distribution channel without any reshooting or audio re-recording. This is one of the most important advantages over traditionally produced video: your library stays current at the same pace your clinical protocols do.
Videos can be produced or translated into 175+ languages and dialects. The AI video translation engine localizes the narration with voice cloning that preserves tone and delivery, and lip-sync ensures the result looks natural. For health systems serving multilingual communities, this eliminates the cost and time of hiring separate translation and production vendors for each language version.
Oo. Ang kalidad ng output ay pang‑studio, na may malinaw na narasyon, propesyonal na visual na disenyo, at makinis na mga transition na angkop para sa anumang digital health na kapaligiran. Ang mga video ay ine-export sa mga karaniwang format na compatible sa lahat ng pangunahing patient portal platforms, LMS systems, at mga website embed code. Makakagawa ang mga healthcare organization ng content na halos hindi maipagkaiba sa mga propesyonal na ginawang video, sa mas maliit na bahagi ng oras at gastos.
Walang limitasyon sa dami. Ang mga team na gumagawa ng buong library ng patient education content na nakaayon sa partikular na kondisyon, antas ng departamento, o iba’t ibang wika ay puwedeng mag-generate ng mga video nang sabay-sabay. Ang course builder ay sumusuporta sa mga istrukturadong, multi-module na health education program para sa mga organisasyong kailangang mag-deploy ng content sa buong populasyon ng pasyente o clinical workforce, hindi lang sa mga indibidwal na video asset.
A professional healthcare video production company typically charges between $3,000 and $10,000 per finished minute, requires weeks of production time, and makes updates expensive and slow. An AI video generator produces the same polished output from a script in minutes, with full internal control over edits and versioning. For health systems that need to maintain dozens or hundreds of current patient education videos, the cost and speed difference is significant, and the ability to update instantly makes the quality advantage compound over time.
Hindi kailangan ng karanasan sa pag-e-edit. Ganap na nakabatay sa teksto ang workflow: isulat o i-upload ang iyong content, pumili ng visual na format, at ang platform na ang gagawa ng video. Ang mga clinical educator, patient engagement coordinator, at L&D manager na walang dating karanasan sa video production ay nakagagawa na agad ng makinis at handa-nang-i-distribute na content sa una pa lang nilang session. Ang AI video editor ay available para sa mga team na gustong i-fine-tune ang mga scene nang mano-mano, pero ito ay opsyonal lamang at hindi kinakailangan.
Yes. A free plan is available with no credit card required, giving healthcare teams access to core video generation features to evaluate output quality before committing to a paid tier. Paid plans starting at $24 per month unlock additional features including voice cloning, longer video lengths, translation, and higher monthly production volume suited to teams building and maintaining a full patient education library.
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